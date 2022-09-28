 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   Jewelry company selling 'Pumpkin Spice Latte' ring worth $11K and dear god does it look the part   (fox59.com) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, Diamond, Engagement ring, new engagement ring, Gemstone, pumpkin spice craze, new heights thanks, The Band, Pumpkin pie spice  
•       •       •

717 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 2:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet Sinema buys one
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd buy one for a fiancé.

As a test.

If she likes it, wedding's off.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, basically yet another identifier that she's going to want to see the manager?
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That is gory.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For your ba$ic financé
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
also, apropos:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm putting this in a D&D campaign

+1 AC and able to render any beverage undrinkable just by dropping it in
 
pueblonative
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That looks like something I would get out of the quarter vending machine
 
tasteme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I probably won't get that.. I get gnarly munchies every night. I might accidently consume that ring in a blackout of hunger, like I did with the pumpkin spice shampoo☹
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"worth" $11K? What is this, Applied Cop Math?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like an accessory for a child's doll. I've seen Ringpops that are more tasteful.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is ghastly.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eh, I think it is kinda pretty.  I'd eat it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.