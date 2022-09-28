 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Hurricane Ian is so severe that tornadoes are fleeing in front of it   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, that's a typical thing with hurricanes.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: In fairness, that's a typical thing with hurricanes.


Being called Ian? I don't think that's very typical.
 
King Keepo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Mrtraveler01: In fairness, that's a typical thing with hurricanes.

Being called Ian? I don't think that's very typical.


Look on the bright side, two more and we get to see if we found Kyle or not.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Those people are insane.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Mrtraveler01: In fairness, that's a typical thing with hurricanes.

Being called Ian? I don't think that's very typical.


Especially not after this one.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Mrtraveler01: In fairness, that's a typical thing with hurricanes.

Being called Ian? I don't think that's very typical.


a.ltrbxd.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image 425x239]


No red state bailouts.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Yes.

/some of these dumbasses are probably tourists thoigh
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered using it?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Have they considered using it?


"Nuking" what the hell?!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image 425x239]


To be honest, that is one of those questions that you give a "Yes" answer.  They are insane, and it is unfortunately very normal.  Usually it is a combination of people who've never been through a hurricane and people with no sense of self-preservation.  People who have any sense have already holed up inside whatever shelter they can find or ran screaming toward the Dakotas.  But with 22M people in the state, you can always find a hundred or so in any location who will giddily run toward the hurricane like morons.  Unfortunately, even when some die, you still get replacements lining up to give it a go.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image 425x239]


Rip Current is the name of my Dire Straights cover band.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rancid-Side Kick lyrics
Youtube nNEWoIqVnJ8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/still a better weatherman than Tucker Carlson
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, God is PISSED at Florida. Perhaps they should stop electing hatefilled pustules of evil that exist only to cause pain to the poor, mock the sick, and torture the needy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Those idiots wading around in the storm surge?  Typical Florida.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image 425x239]


What?  It's fun to play in the waves.  Especially on the Gulf Coast because they really don't get good waves unless there's a storm.

The cops will close the beach when it gets to the point of being dangerous.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.images.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, even Marco Island is getting some nasty surge flooding.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: In fairness, that's a typical thing with hurricanes.


Wrong! This place will kill you. Do not come down here! If you or those you care for are dumb enough to already be here, flee as fast as you can. I still have some gas money and for the property left behind. It is the least I can do.

On another note. What's an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane? Is there a "normally dangerous" Category 4 hurricane? How about a "good" Category 4 hurricane?
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Those are tourists. The common clay of the sand. You know, Moran's.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, man, I hope all those direct mail postcards are OK!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image 425x239]


Idjits gonna idjit.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned that hurricane feeder bands often spawn tornadoes? No?

Hurricane feeder bands often spawn tornadoes
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As Ian approached, tornadoes touched down on the east coast of Florida, damaging buildings and vehicles in Palm Beach County. " - TFA

I know that it's likely built to withstand hurricanes, but I'd love to see Mar-a-Lago spinning in the wind, or at least the windows busted out with plenty of flooding.

/spiteful?
//sure
///deserved?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The videos on the Weather Channel showing Fort Meyers are insane.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tornados in a hurricane are the chocolate chips!
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

King Keepo: Are these people insane or is this just another "normal for Florida" thing?

[Fark user image 425x239]


They're content creators.
 
