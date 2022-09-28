 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Bigots threaten to disrupt Montana bookstore's drag queen story time. Former police officers, retired military personnel, small army of rainbow-clad book lovers say, "HELL no"   (theguardian.com) divider line
72
    More: Spiffy, Transgender, Drag queen, family-friendly reading event, drag performers, children's story hours, Charlie Crawford, independent bookstore, delight of young people  
•       •       •

1250 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good find subby. Made me smile.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Formerpolice officers
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as bigfoots and thought now THAT would be awesome!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are liberals in Montana. Literally everyone in Montana has a gun. Therefore...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great story, at least they came up with something heartwarming this time when making up stories based in a state that's a hoax.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: That's a great story, at least they came up with something heartwarming this time when making up stories based in a state that's a hoax.


I knew it was fishy that I've never met someone from Montana.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather my kids attend a drag show than a church.

/Never met a youth pastor that didn't set off the creep detector.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Naido: That's a great story, at least they came up with something heartwarming this time when making up stories based in a state that's a hoax.

I knew it was fishy that I've never met someone from Montana.


And it wasn't even that weird girl who masturbated on the wrecking ball's real name.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love it!

/Not sure why someone would oppose drag queen story hour. They're like peacocks that can tell stories - just pure delight.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: I'd rather my kids attend a drag show than a church.

/Never met a youth pastor that didn't set off the creep detector.


You'd rather your children learn to empower themselves by proudly having their own identity rather than just be part of a collective and go with the crowd? You unAmerican commie pedophile.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some say drag is woman face and no better than black face.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Rhonda Santis there?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?


2015, RTFA.
 
T.rex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bless him.... He's going against type in defense of someone's liberties... I respect that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
YAY!

And do these idiots not get it...Drag people are ACTOR(ESSES)...Sure, some of them may be LGBT+-BBQ.
so what?!  Are they any different than Milton Berle or Jack Lemon or any other straight actor that did drag
for laughs and entertainment??   Hell no! What about all the gay people that played it straight for movies?
Did that scar children for life to see Rock Hudson woooing Doris Day or Sara Gilbert playing as the girlfriend
of Johnny Gaileki (sp)? Good lord no..

/Nonna dis matters...
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?


Who says its only for kids? AberQuiam library, in Washington, is running an Adult Book bingo. Make what you will of that.

/ NO! The OTHER Washington
// Lumberjacks on parade
 
payattention
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?


*RFA*...

Umm... it says 2015. General entertainment that used guys in female attire has been around for longer...

/looking at you Shakespeare's Globe...
 
xalres
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shinji3i: xalres: I'd rather my kids attend a drag show than a church.

/Never met a youth pastor that didn't set off the creep detector.

You'd rather your children learn to empower themselves by proudly having their own identity rather than just be part of a collective and go with the crowd? You unAmerican commie pedophile.


Right? How dare I teach them that there isn't a hard limit to curiosity!

Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?


Mind your business. That's when.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is how you fight against the fascists coming for out groups.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Some say drag is woman face and no better than black face.


Nobody says that.
 
xalres
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Some say drag is woman face and no better than black face.


Morons grasping for a cover for their bigotry say that.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Formerpolice officers


Former police officers tend to get full officer treatment unless busted for drugs or something.  It isn't like GOP ex-congressmen where they are free to turn on Trump.

I wouldn't be surprised if the sheriff is either bigoted or too terrified of losing a few votes, but it isn't like cops suddenly change when they retire (granted, there must be a few that get disgusted and quit.  But I doubt they advertise themselves as "former cops").
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?


What is it about someone dressing up in women's clothing that you regard to be sexual, and inappropriate for children?
Children dress up all the time, and unlike perverted adults, don't see sexuality where none exists.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think drag is the perfect way to out bigots.  I'm on a local message board and there is a restaurant with a monthly drag brunch.  Without fail roaches come crawling out of the woodwork feeling the need to publicly post that they won't be attending (oddly those are the only threads where these folks post about not attending an event) and "just asking questions" like "why not have real women dancers".  I always chuckle that they fail to understand that the drag aspect of the performance serves to class up the event by keeping undesirables like them away.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't fark with the reading rainbow.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xalres: Erebus1954: Some say drag is woman face and no better than black face.

Morons grasping for a cover for their bigotry say that.


Really? I've never heard anyone actually say it, and take responsibility for saying it - not even this guy.
He is not even saying it - he's suggesting that "some" do.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

xalres: I'd rather my kids attend a drag show than a church.

/Never met a youth pastor that didn't set off the creep detector.


There are two types of youth pastors: the pastors who just graduated seminary and are trying to get out of the job as quickly as possible and the pastors who, for some strange reason, are drawn to positions where they get close, unaccompanied access to young children they have power over.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: Erebus1954: Some say drag is woman face and no better than black face.

Nobody says that.


TERFs say that, but they're objectively wrong.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

What is it about someone dressing up in women's clothing that you regard to be sexual, and inappropriate for children?
Children dress up all the time, and unlike perverted adults, don't see sexuality where none exists.


Oh, this is where you pretend that drag queens and drag shows have never been adult entertainment.  So much honesty.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?


Kids have been playing dress-up for time immemorial. It's telling that you think it's something sexual.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, if a library had a story hour with a lady princess, everyone would be cool about it. Besides the anti monarchy folk.  But a dude dressed as a princess makes Jebus weep?

C'mon space rock.  COVID dropped the ball.  Time to run it in for a touchdown.
 
xalres
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: xalres: Erebus1954: Some say drag is woman face and no better than black face.

Morons grasping for a cover for their bigotry say that.

Really? I've never heard anyone actually say it, and take responsibility for saying it - not even this guy.
He is not even saying it - he's suggesting that "some" do.


Chapelle is the only person that immediately springs to mind, and...yeah.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh, this is where you pretend that drag queens and drag shows have never been adult entertainment.  So much honesty.


Similar to how a traditional dance is a much different experience than your mother's $5...
***CARRIER LOST***
 
gonegirl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

What is it about someone dressing up in women's clothing that you regard to be sexual, and inappropriate for children?
Children dress up all the time, and unlike perverted adults, don't see sexuality where none exists.

Oh, this is where you pretend that drag queens and drag shows have never been adult entertainment.  So much honesty.


That's like saying movies aren't for kids because pornos exist.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

What is it about someone dressing up in women's clothing that you regard to be sexual, and inappropriate for children?
Children dress up all the time, and unlike perverted adults, don't see sexuality where none exists.

Oh, this is where you pretend that drag queens and drag shows have never been adult entertainment.  So much honesty.

That's like saying movies aren't for kids because pornos exist.


If someone who thinks of the children generally then starts thinking of porn, there's a problem.
 
xalres
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meanmutton: xalres: I'd rather my kids attend a drag show than a church.

/Never met a youth pastor that didn't set off the creep detector.

There are two types of youth pastors: the pastors who just graduated seminary and are trying to get out of the job as quickly as possible and the pastors who, for some strange reason, are drawn to positions where they get close, unaccompanied access to young children they have power over.


Positions that, in FAR too many states, do not carry an obligation to report suspected abuse. Same goes for any other clergy. It's custom built to be a haven for groomers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

Kids have been playing dress-up for time immemorial. It's telling that you think it's something sexual.


Yes because dressing up as a ninja turtle is the same thing as drag queens as kids entertainment.  Farking nailed it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

What is it about someone dressing up in women's clothing that you regard to be sexual, and inappropriate for children?
Children dress up all the time, and unlike perverted adults, don't see sexuality where none exists.

Oh, this is where you pretend that drag queens and drag shows have never been adult entertainment.  So much honesty.


Men have been portraying women on stage forever. Shakespearian theater, Noh, Kabuki, Xiqu, medieval mummery - Drag is as old as theater, and not "adult entertainment" ( a meaningless concept for most of human history). Sexualizing it is a modern perversion.
Weird modern fixations about drag say more about bigotry than they do about drag.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Some say drag is woman face and no better than black face.


uhh, what?

That has to be the dumbest take I've ever heard, and I've willingly listening to donald trump speak before.

That is some "it's 8pm and we've been at the office since 4am, we need to get some talking points out or tucker carlson won't have anything to say and will lose his mind" shiat if I ever heard it.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

Kids have been playing dress-up for time immemorial. It's telling that you think it's something sexual.

Yes because dressing up as a ninja turtle is the same thing as drag queens as kids entertainment.  Farking nailed it.


Do you consider this pornographic?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

Kids have been playing dress-up for time immemorial. It's telling that you think it's something sexual.

Yes because dressing up as a ninja turtle is the same thing as drag queens as kids entertainment.  Farking nailed it.


Dude, just admit you're a bigot. I'd have at least a shred of respect for you then. This bad faith flailing is both unconvincing and obvious.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

Kids have been playing dress-up for time immemorial. It's telling that you think it's something sexual.

Yes because dressing up as a ninja turtle is the same thing as drag queens as kids entertainment.  Farking nailed it.


You're trying to draw a parallel between gays, and pedophiles.

Instead of hinting at it, approach it head on, and prove your farking point. Don't dance around it.

And as far as I can tell, the biggest threat to a child as far as pedophiles go, is the farking confession booth and bible study.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drag Queens? UNHhhh.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Yes because dressing up as a ninja turtle is the same thing as drag queens as kids entertainment. Farking nailed it.


Yeah, it is pretty much.
Farking nailed it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Drag Queens? UNHhhh.


Uh..........okay.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

Kids have been playing dress-up for time immemorial. It's telling that you think it's something sexual.

Yes because dressing up as a ninja turtle is the same thing as drag queens as kids entertainment.  Farking nailed it.


A closer parallel would be someone in drag reading to kids, and then someone dressing up as a cartoon character, a caricature, or someone dressed as Goku reading to kids.

It isn't a strip show. There isn't any allusion to sex or anything of a sexual nature at all. It's someone in a fun costume, animatedly reading to kids.

Whether or not you find it sexy isn't the point here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: And as far as I can tell, the biggest threat to a child as far as pedophiles go, is the farking confession booth and bible study.


A kid is sure as shiat safer at a drag queen reading hour than at Confession of Sunday School.
Christians are a bunch of kiddie-diddling perverts. And they also lie to children and teach them horrible, hateful beliefs.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Jeebus Saves: meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: When did drag queens become entertainment for kids?

Kids have been playing dress-up for time immemorial. It's telling that you think it's something sexual.

Yes because dressing up as a ninja turtle is the same thing as drag queens as kids entertainment.  Farking nailed it.

You're trying to draw a parallel between gays, and pedophiles.

Instead of hinting at it, approach it head on, and prove your farking point. Don't dance around it.

And as far as I can tell, the biggest threat to a child as far as pedophiles go, is the farking confession booth and bible study.


Another one that thinks drag queens have been performing at kids parties forever.  The only point that I have is that drag queens have always been entertainment for adults.  They're in the same realm as burlesque dancers and most comedians.  The fact that you completely miss the point and jump to gays and pedophiles tells me all I need to know about you.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Whether or not you find it sexy isn't the point here.


He doesn't get that the sexuality is only in HIS* head.

*(And his fellow right wing perverts)
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.