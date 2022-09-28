 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Actual headline: Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, Hurricane Ian, Flood, LIVE BLOG, Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando, Storm, Hurricane Katrina, Weather  
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.
 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.


Don't blame her, stupid people are stupid. Blame Fox 35 for empowering such stupidity.

...though I'll accept a single spanish roof tile going through her ass to s her tfu.

In other news, my dog shiat in a section of the yard that it's never before shat in. The housing market will be fine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like me mom. "We've been through these before. All is well."

Goddammit.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Turn a heart upside down and it looks like testicles - so really, god is teabagging you.
 
B0redd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
lol
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is she sure that's not a goatse reference instead?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
15 minutes later...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least that woman will finally get to meet her Jesus in person.
So there's that. 🤷‍♀
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.


I was literally going to post that this make someone mad enough that they wish she turns out to be wrong, and won't be fine.     but then i thought, nobody is actually that much of an ass.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, goatse says otherwise.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: 15 minutes later...

[Fark user image 300x168]


I think that looks more similar than a heart
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, a headline that perfectly reflects Drew's inspiration for FARK: passing crap off for news.

How little I'm surprised that it is a product of FOX noise.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.


It's the land of Disney, people who love some Disney actually literally think like this.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

T.rex: BenSaw2: Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.

I was literally going to post that this make someone mad enough that they wish she turns out to be wrong, and won't be fine.     but then i thought, nobody is actually that much of an ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trump will save us
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ice crystals. They form holes in clouds. Pareidolia takes over. Dumb person dies. Allahu Akbar!!!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: At least that woman will finally get to meet her Jesus in person.
So there's that. 🤷‍♀


Only if he's not too busy appearing in random pieces of toast.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

T.rex: BenSaw2: Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.

I was literally going to post that this make someone mad enough that they wish she turns out to be wrong, and won't be fine.     but then i thought, nobody is actually that much of an ass.


I know right?  you don't have to wish ill on anyone, the universe will grind us all up into mulch and scatter our atoms in due time without our cheering it on.
 
maxheck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry to say, but there will probably be an interesting followup for this dumbass.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People post this crap all the time on nextdoor.  Chem trails are always angels arrows, they see angel wings etc.
Here, I see a hole in clouds.  They will not be OK, this storm is a killer and my guess is 200billion in damage.
People on YouTube praying for their palm trees.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.


Seeing a heart isn't always a great thing. Maybe the Hurricane Ian is going back to the old Mayan traditions :P

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'We'll be fine'

Which means, "god is watching over me"

Which also means "fu*k all those brown people in Cuba that are underwater"
 
maxheck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Google "Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando" next week.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Ft. Myers/Sanibel/Cape Coral...
 
maxheck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unless she's going "blub... blub.." at the time, I'm betting Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando is posting from her cousin's house inland next we hear from her.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's no heart.
And those aren't pillows.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Trump will save us


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She will probably end up getting mugged on South OBT later on this week.
The Lord works in mysterious ways.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just because God watches over you doesn't mean your not going to die or suffer horribly. That's fairytale non sense. Exercise smarts in the face of danger, you have free will be smart enough to use it.
But when it does happen you can always throw your hands up and say it was His will, that you were stupid enough to ride out a CAT5 hurricane.
Run out into fwy traffic sometime, see what happens.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.


Nah, I hope a much worse fate for her -

I want the storm to pass, leaving her and her home untouched....and STILL IN ORLANDO!

/You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: LarryDan43: Trump will save us

[Fark user image 700x394]


"Asshole sun, don't you come..."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh come on, the cloud formation clearly looks like Lucipher fist-farking Jesus Christ at a public library drag show.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I made pancakes for my daughter this morning. Lo and behold, the Tesla symbol. That's how I knew that I should start praying to Elon Musk
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Ah, a headline that perfectly reflects Drew's inspiration for FARK: passing crap off for news.

How little I'm surprised that it is a product of FOX noise.


Are we to take it that you don't like Fark?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.


A dozing Darwin suddenly raises his head, like a doberman that smells burglar.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

T.rex: BenSaw2: Seriously hoping her roof goes literally through her ass, just to shut people like her up.

Seriously, this kind of  crap thinking can have very real consequences for others.

I was literally going to post that this make someone mad enough that they wish she turns out to be wrong, and won't be fine.     but then i thought, nobody is actually that much of an ass.

Id have to give precedent to guys who wrote a LOT.... HG Wells has one 1 work
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...and then they went inside the burnt-out church and discovered that the bible wasn't even touched by the fire."

/same energy
//herpity-derpity-do
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Weaver95: At least that woman will finally get to meet her Jesus in person.
So there's that. 🤷‍♀

Only if he's not too busy appearing in random pieces of toast.


So, is toast like a Mirror of Life-Trapping? Is Jesus stuck in the toast until someone eats it?

And what does Jesus taste like? Like communion wafers?
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I made pancakes for my daughter this morning. Lo and behold, the Tesla symbol. That's how I knew that I should start praying to Elon Musk[Fark user image image 425x566]


For a while I only knew Tesla as the company with the iud logo.
 
skilly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My mom's house is in Port Charlotte. A mile from the harbor. Thankfully she is still in Michigan. My dad, who passed last October, prayed for Charley to take it out and it emerged with barely a scratch. He f-ing hated that house.

If there are any supernatural forces at work here, it's my dad...
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: Oh come on, the cloud formation clearly looks like Lucipher fist-farking Jesus Christ at a public library drag show.


Jesus Christ, Drag Queen?
 
mute_ants
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks more like the hands of God lining up the shot like a divine Michael Bay
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Old woman comforted by cloud.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harlee: New Rising Sun: Weaver95: At least that woman will finally get to meet her Jesus in person.
So there's that. 🤷‍♀

Only if he's not too busy appearing in random pieces of toast.

So, is toast like a Mirror of Life-Trapping? Is Jesus stuck in the toast until someone eats it?

And what does Jesus taste like? Like communion wafers?


I think it's more of a Phantom Zone situation.  There hasn't been a second-coming of Christ because no one has freed him from the toast.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Well if you squint really hard.
 
