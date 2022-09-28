 Skip to content
(SFGate)   200 weekends at Bernie's   (sfgate.com) divider line
18
    More: Creepy, Police, Credit union, Kevin Olson, Constable, United States Navy, evidence of the suspect, 57-year-old man, Olson's house  
•       •       •

1166 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People are f*ckin' weird, man.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't write checks and forge the deceased's signature.  Just use his debit card and wear his face as a mask. B
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Don't write checks and forge the deceased's signature.  Just use his debit card and wear his face as a mask. B


You don't even need to get psycho about it - just wear a medical mask that's pretty large and some clothes like what they used to wear.  Big mask + average atm camera they'd have a hard time

/wouldn't be any worse charges than what you're already doing
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best roommate ever!
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: Best roommate ever!


Except for the smell...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: Best roommate ever!


Yeah, dude kept paying rent after he left
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 57-year-old man from Chico

No, no, no. It's Chico and the man.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CokeBear: Fart_Machine: Best roommate ever!

Except for the smell...


Probably got masked by the smell of cows.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a positive note, at least it wasn't a parent of the suspect.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weekend at Bernie's 2 - Underwater Stroll
Youtube KL9dhY9mTGI


It's almost impossible for me to get this song out of my head.

It's so catchy.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If the dead guy didn't have any friends or family, would this have ever been caught?  There's about 350 million or so people in the US.  Right now, how many people are pulling this exact scam with an unreported death?  100? 1,000? Well, maybe not cohabiting with the corpse, but gotta be a common grift.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Priapetic: If the dead guy didn't have any friends or family, would this have ever been caught?  There's about 350 million or so people in the US.  Right now, how many people are pulling this exact scam with an unreported death?  100? 1,000? Well, maybe not cohabiting with the corpse, but gotta be a common grift.


Close the blinds, sit down and relax. You got this
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Priapetic: If the dead guy didn't have any friends or family, would this have ever been caught?  There's about 350 million or so people in the US.  Right now, how many people are pulling this exact scam with an unreported death?  100? 1,000? Well, maybe not cohabiting with the corpse, but gotta be a common grift.


And I respect it. I want to find a lady roommate that will do this with my corpus . In exchange for fun while I'm still here 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Don't write checks and forge the deceased's signature.  Just use his debit card and wear his face as a mask. B


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.  ipsmispmsip
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Love that the dead guy's family waited four years to report it. Like, maybe he's still alive and we never liked him anyway, let's just table the issue for awhile.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just let him rot where he dropped.

My cat will do the same thing until she forgets to pay the rent and they come knocking.
 
