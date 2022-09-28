 Skip to content
(Twitter) Weeners Floridians ordered to seek protection from the storm. News reporter gives helpful example of what storm protection might look like
    More: Weeners, shot  
34 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Paige... No  !! mmmphhh
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What has HAPPENED to this country?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Took me a second, but ... LOL.
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey. where's our live cam of that flag out in the middle of nowhere being shredded by the storm?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Actually surprised more news reporters don't do this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: What has HAPPENED to this country?


How long have you got?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, where has that microphone been?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ribbed for her pleasure.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least someone in Florida was prepared for a couple of days with Ian
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: What has HAPPENED to this country?

First

the earth cooled. And then the dinosaurs came, but they got too big and fat, so they all died and they turned into oil. And then the Arabs came and ...
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, we should protect that microphone. Anyone have a sandwich bag?

No, but I have 5 dozen condoms in my purse. Will that work?
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trik: Hey. where's our live cam of that flag out in the middle of nowhere being shredded by the storm?


People got obsessed with a tarp last night. and a tiny Palm Tree today but the Palm tree didn't last very long. Here's what I"m watching 🔴 LIVE #IRL - Hurricane Ian Intercept in Charlotte Harbor Florida - 9/28/2022 - YouTube
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Paige... yes?
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trik: Hey. where's our live cam of that flag out in the middle of nowhere being shredded by the storm?


That's NC, The Frying Pan
 
falkone32
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trik: Hey. where's our live cam of that flag out in the middle of nowhere being shredded by the storm?


"That flag"? His name was Kevin.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
do they really not have waterproof microphones for on-site reporting of bad weather?

really?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So getting busy with your coworkers?
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
non lubricated condoms are a solution to using microphones in terrible weather
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Hey, we should protect that microphone. Anyone have a sandwich bag?

No, but I have 5 dozen condoms in my purse. Will that work?


Condoms (only the unlubed kind) are often used in theater, TV and film, anytime you need to put something in a thin waterproof coating.

We used to use them to keep the sweat out of the wireless mic transmitters of the singer/dancers under theater lights.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: do they really not have waterproof microphones for on-site reporting of bad weather?

really?


a local TV station?

with them in the truck?

oops we dropped it?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She can put protection on me anytime
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark is not your personal erotica si...oh what the hell...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Took me a second, but ... LOL.


That's what she said!
 
proton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bet it came from the cameraman's wallet.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Actually surprised more news reporters don't do this.


It's usually after the camera goes off.

Just sayin.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That explains the ad I just saw for the local FOX affiliate where they brag about their microphones being so big they need to use magnums during hurricane coverage.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember folks:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


and also these:
stlukeseye.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

kidactivitieswithalexa.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: do they really not have waterproof microphones for on-site reporting of bad weather?

really?


I'd have to guess that someone forgot, or accidentally grabbed the wrong equipment, or something.  I wonder if they ducked into a convenience store to grab a condom, or if there was an awkward moment where a producer was like "yo, I got us covered. Lemme just go get one of these magnum condoms I bring to work for my monster dong."

Do they no longer make condoms without the reservoir tip? I always associated the awful "buy it from a convenience/grocery store" condoms with not having the reservoir tip since that was apparently more expensive to produce.


/part of me thinks this was a 'I bet you wouldn't do this on camera' type dare among the crew.
 
johndalek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
always, ALWAYS practice safe microphoning--especially in this day and age when things can kill you.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You just know the sound engineer was all "ah come on, baby, let's just go natural this time, I'll pull the cable out before the mic gets wet."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This could be a disaster... she doesn't know that she's supposed to pinch the air out of the tip!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: do they really not have waterproof microphones for on-site reporting of bad weather?

really?


[I have that dvd.jpg]
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wonder if the sound guy was just messing around and told her that was how its done.
 
