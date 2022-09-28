 Skip to content
(Winnipeg Sun)   Man charged with 69 break-in offenses in break and enter spree. Nice   (winnipegsun.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they steal any pearl necklaces?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went in the back door each time.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in a row?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reddit is leaking into Fark again.  Get the caulk.
 
Bread314
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For it to be nice, he needed to be robbed at the same time he was committing each of those crimes.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Amateur ,I did better when I was 12.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Haha the sex number
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Did they steal any pearl necklaces?


Only what was thrust upon them.
 
