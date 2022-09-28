 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Not news: Couple buys surplus storage cases from government website. Still not news: Cases delivered and put into storage unit. Fark: ATF and FBI arrive
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lot of fearful handwringing over deadly M16s. Wait until they learn about the stuff you can legally own.
 
Shryke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA: Imagine the shock of finding a loaded assault rifle in the middle of a busy parking lot.

I can, and it's currently making my sweatpants uncomfortable.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the shipping cost seem a bit off compared to one of the empty cases?

You bought 108 "empty" cases and moved them around. I'd imagine a case with a dozen guns would register as weird.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was the search warrant just a technicality thing...seems like the folks were cooperating.
 
alex10294
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh. Just like the other 20million AR type rifles there already are, but with a "fire less accurately" switch. If it had been Javelins, the pearl clutching would have been at an appropriate level.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Wouldn't the shipping cost seem a bit off compared to one of the empty cases?

You bought 108 "empty" cases and moved them around. I'd imagine a case with a dozen guns would register as weird.


Depends on if volume trumps weight.  They're probably bulkier than they are heavy, even full.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this was an inside job to arm someone's private militia, only the accomplice got outbid or bought the wrong lot.

We're lucky these weapons got shipped to someone honest. I bet many more were not.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: ""One of the strictest things we have in the military is weapons accountability. So these weapons are missing somewhere from a U.S. armory, and somebody doesn't know it. That's the scary thing about that for the U.S. military right now.""

D: How many Kalashnikovs do you have?
G: 40,000
D: Is that a four? looks like a one to me.

'We'll Cut Them In' | Lord Of War
Youtube Id0EobvKbUM
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So I'm wondering how the ownership here actually goes, if it can be demonstrated that an authorized government agent released these for sale.

I'm also wondering if this was an intentional scam to sell weapons illegally, and the intended recipient farked up and didn't bid on the correct lot.  If so, I wonder how many times prior this scam has been performed.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are we talking old M16A1's or are we talking about M16A4's here? If they're original original M16's then honestly let them have it. You can do more damage with a regular AR-15 with how shiat the original sabatoged roll out was.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: Hyjamon: Wouldn't the shipping cost seem a bit off compared to one of the empty cases?

You bought 108 "empty" cases and moved them around. I'd imagine a case with a dozen guns would register as weird.

Depends on if volume trumps weight.  They're probably bulkier than they are heavy, even full.


If 1 case held 12 M16s, and they bought 108 cases, that easily means the shipment was palletized. That means that weight didn't play a part in shipping.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unsure of what to do, the couple reported the M-16s to authorities. Within hours, ATF and FBI agents seized the one open box with the 12 weapons. Shortly thereafter, the ATF obtained a search warrant for the couple's storage unit. They spent most of Monday on location, going through the boxes.


That kinda sucks for them.  "Hey, you guys sent us automatic weapons. Think this is a mistake" "oh, k.  thx for letting us know!  Also, while we're there we're going to get all up in the rest of your business too."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: So I'm wondering how the ownership here actually goes, if it can be demonstrated that an authorized government agent released these for sale.


Presumably, the government released the storage lockers for sale, but didn't release the guns.  They are not going to handwave pew-pew hardware for the raw funsies
 
mcmnky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: FTA: ""One of the strictest things we have in the military is weapons accountability. So these weapons are missing somewhere from a U.S. armory, and somebody doesn't know it. That's the scary thing about that for the U.S. military right now.""

D: How many Kalashnikovs do you have?
G: 40,000
D: Is that a four? looks like a one to me.

[YouTube video: 'We'll Cut Them In' | Lord Of War]


I love when people say something so contradictory and idiotic you know instantly you can disregard anything else they say.

"We have strict weapons accountability. Except for these weapons that went missing and nobody noticed."

In other words, you don't have strict weapons accountability. You should have strict accountability. You'd like to have strict accountability. But you clearly don't.
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Was the search warrant just a technicality thing...seems like the folks were cooperating.


Yes, for the FBI to seize and hold the property they likely need a search warrant so the new owners don't come back and ask for compensation. Also it's likely needed for the guns to be used in the upcoming criminal investigation since I'm sure the next step is warrants for the surplus goods seller, the business records of all of their customers who recently received similar lots, and then warrants for the home or place of business of those customers, plus for whatever facility the lots came from. This is going to end up eating a LOT of FBI/DOJ and military police/JAG resources due to how much of an epic failure it is and the number of places they're going to have to search to make sure it's not a more widespread issue.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phalamir: TWX: So I'm wondering how the ownership here actually goes, if it can be demonstrated that an authorized government agent released these for sale.

Presumably, the government released the storage lockers for sale, but didn't release the guns.  They are not going to handwave pew-pew hardware for the raw funsies


I'm sure there's some law that goes "Yeah the laws that mean you own something mailed to you without you buying it? Yeah that doesn't count for Federal property, especially farking firearms"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Unsure of what to do, the couple reported the M-16s to authorities. Within hours, ATF and FBI agents seized the one open box with the 12 weapons. Shortly thereafter, the ATF obtained a search warrant for the couple's storage unit. They spent most of Monday on location, going through the boxes.


That kinda sucks for them.  "Hey, you guys sent us automatic weapons. Think this is a mistake" "oh, k.  thx for letting us know!  Also, while we're there we're going to get all up in the rest of your business too."


Well, it is the proper thing to do.  If they had one "interesting" locker, there might be more.  And a search warrant makes everything above board.  You know what is being looked for, and what should be taken.  As opposed to some three-letter agency goons rolling up and just tossing your place.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, I think if they were all full of guns and this story only really says one of them was, I think I would have had to bury that one in the back yard. You know, just in case society collapses.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: So I'm wondering how the ownership here actually goes, if it can be demonstrated that an authorized government agent released these for sale.

I'm also wondering if this was an intentional scam to sell weapons illegally, and the intended recipient farked up and didn't bid on the correct lot.  If so, I wonder how many times prior this scam has been performed.


It doesn't matter, you don't WANT to have ownership, or even possession of those. You have to have a tax stamp and an entry on the machine gun registry to legally own a fully automatic weapon, the registry is closed so even if you could theoretically have ownership of the weapon you couldn't actually legally have it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was going to make an Ark of the Covenant joke, but TIL that they used that same joke in Honey I Blew Up the Kid when Rick Moranis unleashed a giant toddler on Las Vegas.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Frankly a general or someone higher up in ranks should be giving them a call to thank them.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wxboy: TWX: Hyjamon: Wouldn't the shipping cost seem a bit off compared to one of the empty cases?

You bought 108 "empty" cases and moved them around. I'd imagine a case with a dozen guns would register as weird.

Depends on if volume trumps weight.  They're probably bulkier than they are heavy, even full.

If 1 case held 12 M16s, and they bought 108 cases, that easily means the shipment was palletized. That means that weight didn't play a part in shipping.


that explains the shipping part not raising a flag.

This part still seems odd, you move 108 of these by hand (maybe they have a forklift) and then pick the 1 out of 108 packages which is full of guns?

"Over the weekend, a friend helped the couple stack and store the cases. As a thank you, they gave one of the cases to the friend.

When that friend opened the case, he realized it was not empty. Inside were 12 fully-automatic M-16s, all of them still with various tags designating the military branch and name of service members who handled the weapons."

Did the friend open it there or at home? again, the weight thing.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man some  supply Sergeant and the S4 are shutting bricks right now
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: Nuclear Monk: Was the search warrant just a technicality thing...seems like the folks were cooperating.

Yes, for the FBI to seize and hold the property they likely need a search warrant so the new owners don't come back and ask for compensation. Also it's likely needed for the guns to be used in the upcoming criminal investigation since I'm sure the next step is warrants for the surplus goods seller, the business records of all of their customers who recently received similar lots, and then warrants for the home or place of business of those customers, plus for whatever facility the lots came from. This is going to end up eating a LOT of FBI/DOJ and military police/JAG resources due to how much of an epic failure it is and the number of places they're going to have to search to make sure it's not a more widespread issue.


They probably also got the warrant since, although the owners were very cooperative, the storage locker and the property it is on belong to the storage company. Probably easier to just get a slam-dunk warrant than waste time asking for permission from another party.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: TWX: So I'm wondering how the ownership here actually goes, if it can be demonstrated that an authorized government agent released these for sale.

Presumably, the government released the storage lockers for sale, but didn't release the guns.  They are not going to handwave pew-pew hardware for the raw funsies


I thought that storage lockers that were sold had this happen because the bill wasn't paid and the lockers' contents were forfeit to the storage company.

So was the government the tenant in the storage facility, or was the recipient of what was originally government-surplus the tenant?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: I'm sure there's some law that goes "Yeah the laws that mean you own something mailed to you without you buying it?


The law specifies it has to be unasked for and deliberate.  If I mail you a box of candles but write your address down wrong and it is sent to your neighbor, they don't own the candles, because I was simply an idiot, not trying to be malicious.

CSB:  Even in the late oughts, my father got a cheap-o DVD sent to him with an invoice and dire language about how he needed to pay.  I just tossed it in the trash.  Beyond the fact I could, my father had been dead for three years and his estate was closed - I would have been grimly amused watching them trying to make that claim in court.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: So I'm wondering how the ownership here actually goes, if it can be demonstrated that an authorized government agent released these for sale.

I'm also wondering if this was an intentional scam to sell weapons illegally, and the intended recipient farked up and didn't bid on the correct lot.  If so, I wonder how many times prior this scam has been performed.


Doesn't matter; select-fire rifles are select-fire rifles, and if you don't have the proper licenses and $200 Federal stamps for each rifle, they are government property again and you just got a free trip to jail awaiting trial.

Also - weapons accountability is a system that is very human-dependent.  If the human turns out to be a corporal or PFC that his bills to pay and not enough cash to pay them, there are PLENTY of groups out there that will take some DoD property off his hands for a good price.

This could be easily solved with the inclusion of RFID in the weapons somewhere that would let the building know when there are weapons being removed from it.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Did the friend open it there or at home? again, the weight thing.


You'd think the friend helping out would said something. "Hey, these things are really heavy for being empty"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Was the search warrant just a technicality thing...seems like the folks were cooperating.


They don't own the storage unit, so I would imagine this is a technicality to ensure it was done right.
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: This part still seems odd, you move 108 of these by hand (maybe they have a forklift) and then pick the 1 out of 108 packages which is full of guns?

"Over the weekend, a friend helped the couple stack and store the cases. As a thank you, they gave one of the cases to the friend.

When that friend opened the case, he realized it was not empty. Inside were 12 fully-automatic M-16s, all of them still with various tags designating the military branch and name of service members who handled the weapons."

Did the friend open it there or at home? again, the weight thing.


TFA says the search warrant turned up further guns in the other cases. It wasn't just that one. And a case large enough to hold 12 rifles will have plenty of weight on its own; if you don't have a good sense of how much it should weigh, or you're a poor judge of estimating that sort of thing (as I am), you wouldn't suspect anything.
 
Thingster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What rifles?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: That kinda sucks for them.  "Hey, you guys sent us automatic weapons. Think this is a mistake" "oh, k.  thx for letting us know!  Also, while we're there we're going to get all up in the rest of your business too."


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: I'm sure there's some law that goes "Yeah the laws that mean you own something mailed to you without you buying it? Yeah that doesn't count for Federal property, especially farking firearms"


That would only apply to things sent through the USPS.  I'm guessing these were not hand-carried by the local postman.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: This could be easily solved with the inclusion of RFID in the weapons somewhere that would let the building know when there are weapons being removed from it.


If you were a soldier in combat, would you really want an RFID tag on your weapon?  It would not take long for the bad guys to figure out how to track them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
US  shipping and commerce laws clearly state that if you are shipped something you did not order, you are under no obligation to return it, and are allowed to keep it. So the ATF can fark right off.

And on another note, can we all agree that "side hustle" is just a stupid term to use as a way of saying you have a 2nd job. Pretending to be bad at pool so you can scam rubes is a hustle. Working 2 jobs to be able to pay your bills is not.
"Yo dawg, I just gots the hookup! Did you know that if you go to the grocery store and tell them fools you looking to do 'work', and then you take some stuff from the back and put it on the shelf, those mother farkers will straight up give you cash money every week?? It's the perfect scam, yo! All I'm doing is moving things from one spot to another and I'm straight up getting paid for that shiat! These fools don't know how bad they being hustled!"
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: This could be easily solved with the inclusion of RFID in the weapons somewhere that would let the building know when there are weapons being removed from it.

If you were a soldier in combat, would you really want an RFID tag on your weapon?  It would not take long for the bad guys to figure out how to track them.


If the bad guys were tracking via RFID, you could just shoot them, they'd be right next to you.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: So I'm wondering how the ownership here actually goes, if it can be demonstrated that an authorized government agent released these for sale.

I'm also wondering if this was an intentional scam to sell weapons illegally, and the intended recipient farked up and didn't bid on the correct lot.  If so, I wonder how many times prior this scam has been performed.


Back in the 90s, a scrap collector won a bid at a government auction for a huge chunk of metal.  Government agents swooped in on him within weeks and confiscated his purchase.  Why?  Apparently, the item in question was part of a machine used in a super collider.  He sued the government for wrongful forfeiture AND WON all because he had a receipt of sale from the GSA auction.  The judge ruled the government cannot hold people liable for its mistakes.  So, the government had to buy back it back from him, and boy did he make bank.

So, if they have a receipt, I'd be filing suit for everyone, including the guns since that's not on the buyers to ensure whatever was inside the cases was removed prior to delivery.
 
danvon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wxboy: Hyjamon: This part still seems odd, you move 108 of these by hand (maybe they have a forklift) and then pick the 1 out of 108 packages which is full of guns?

"Over the weekend, a friend helped the couple stack and store the cases. As a thank you, they gave one of the cases to the friend.

When that friend opened the case, he realized it was not empty. Inside were 12 fully-automatic M-16s, all of them still with various tags designating the military branch and name of service members who handled the weapons."

Did the friend open it there or at home? again, the weight thing.

TFA says the search warrant turned up further guns in the other cases. It wasn't just that one. And a case large enough to hold 12 rifles will have plenty of weight on its own; if you don't have a good sense of how much it should weigh, or you're a poor judge of estimating that sort of thing (as I am), you wouldn't suspect anything.


IIRC, an unloaded M-16 weighs about 7.5 lbs. I have no idea what those cases weigh, but I think a person would be able to immediately tell the difference between an empty box, and another identical box weighing 90 pounds more.

Unless every one of the boxes was loaded. Then again. I would suspect a reasonable person would wonder why an empty box weighs over 90 lbs.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: Nuclear Monk: Was the search warrant just a technicality thing...seems like the folks were cooperating.

Yes, for the FBI to seize and hold the property they likely need a search warrant so the new owners don't come back and ask for compensation. Also it's likely needed for the guns to be used in the upcoming criminal investigation since I'm sure the next step is warrants for the surplus goods seller, the business records of all of their customers who recently received similar lots, and then warrants for the home or place of business of those customers, plus for whatever facility the lots came from. This is going to end up eating a LOT of FBI/DOJ and military police/JAG resources due to how much of an epic failure it is and the number of places they're going to have to search to make sure it's not a more widespread issue.


Trace to Blackwater/Jared/MAL?
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: phalamir: TWX: So I'm wondering how the ownership here actually goes, if it can be demonstrated that an authorized government agent released these for sale.

Presumably, the government released the storage lockers for sale, but didn't release the guns.  They are not going to handwave pew-pew hardware for the raw funsies

I thought that storage lockers that were sold had this happen because the bill wasn't paid and the lockers' contents were forfeit to the storage company.

So was the government the tenant in the storage facility, or was the recipient of what was originally government-surplus the tenant?


I read "storage locker" as "storage case", like a large suitcase. Think of any arms dealer scene in a movie. The private citizen bought a bunch of empty storage cases, which turned out to not all be empty. They stored the storage cases in a "storage unit" - a rented fixed location often with a roll-up door and some guy shouting YUUUUP! outside.

/nothing obscure on Fark
 
