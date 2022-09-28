 Skip to content
(NYPost) Luxury high rise developer to McDonald's: Hey could you point your vent fan at those poor people please? Thanks
40
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the many jots of city living is the constant stench. Whether it's grease from restaurants, hobo piss, rat turds, or exhaust from the street there is no escaping it. You can be deep in central park and still get a giant whiff of diesel fumes.

I don't know how people live like that.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luxury high rise developer to McDonald's: Hey could you point your vent fan at those poor people please?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the many jots of country living is the constant stench. Whether it's stock yards or massive manure piles or exhaust from the tractors or the stench of unwashed hicks, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some field still get a giant whiff of diesel fumes.

I don't know how people live like that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: One of the many jots of country living is the constant stench. Whether it's stock yards or massive manure piles or exhaust from the tractors or the stench of unwashed hicks, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some field still get a giant whiff of diesel fumes.

I don't know how people live like that.


Country != farm
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 40 years ago an air quality survey in SoCal found burger grease to be the Number 1 particulate, followed by diesel exhaust and tire rubber.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: One of the many jots of country living is the constant stench. Whether it's stock yards or massive manure piles or exhaust from the tractors or the stench of unwashed hicks, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some field still get a giant whiff of diesel fumes.

I don't know how people live like that.


PWTrash fires plastic burning.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the many jots of suburban living is the constant stench. Whether it's pumpkin spice or massive piles of soccer gear in your minivan or the stench of a hot yoga studio, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some apothecary and still get a giant whiff of scented candles.

I don't know how people live like that.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: One of the many jots of suburban living is the constant stench. Whether it's pumpkin spice or massive piles of soccer gear in your minivan or the stench of a hot yoga studio, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some apothecary and still get a giant whiff of scented candles.

I don't know how people live like that.


You just made a huge booger fly out of my nose onto my screen. A cleaning bill is coming your way.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it was a KFC, that's ok, right?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a "poor people" neighborhood.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: One of the many jots of country living is the constant stench. Whether it's stock yards or massive manure piles or exhaust from the tractors or the stench of unwashed hicks, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some field still get a giant whiff of diesel fumes.

I don't know how people live like that.


Yeah everyone and their horses shiatting all over the place  🙄
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: One of the many jots of suburban living is the constant stench. Whether it's pumpkin spice or massive piles of soccer gear in your minivan or the stench of a hot yoga studio, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some apothecary and still get a giant whiff of scented candles.

I don't know how people live like that.


Best one yet.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: massive piles of soccer gear


This is where I lost it.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: deep in some apothecary


This is my new euphemism for banging a milf I picked up at trader joe's
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Vegans tormented by burger stank. Want a quarter pounder soooo bad.
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it too much to ask to use a scrubber on the exhaust vents the way the EPA requires coal plants to operate?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*raises hand*

What the f*ck is a jot?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shostie: *raises hand*

What the f*ck is a jot?


If you have to ask...
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Vegans tormented by burger stank. Want a quarter pounder soooo bad.


I came here to make fun of the snowflakes and they I saw the picture of the new building.  Instead of buying the building where the McDonald's is located the developer bought the air rights and built over it.  The ventilator exhaust as well as the DWV pipe stench from the small building goes into the windows of the building on the opposite side.  This is more than an annoyance, it's a health hazard and should be illegal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It most likely smelled like Mickey D's before the vent changed.......Someone's pissed their rent went up.....
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
30 years ago I lived with a Burger King adjacent to the back yard. I was also about 500 yards from the interstate. Rent was cheap. I lasted 2 years there. I only moved because the neighborhood started getting stabby and shooty.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Vegans tormented by burger stank. Want a quarter pounder soooo bad.


McDonald's burgers smell more like B.O. than meat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fissile: farkitallletitend: Vegans tormented by burger stank. Want a quarter pounder soooo bad.

I came here to make fun of the snowflakes and they I saw the picture of the new building.  Instead of buying the building where the McDonald's is located the developer bought the air rights and built over it.  The ventilator exhaust as well as the DWV pipe stench from the small building goes into the windows of the building on the opposite side.  This is more than an annoyance, it's a health hazard and should be illegal.

[Fark user image 401x588]


There's a picture of the vent.  It's at the back of the building.  It looks like all they did was throw on an elbow so the exhaust didn't rise into the new construction.  There is no way those people weren't smelling fry exhaust before the building went up.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fissile: farkitallletitend: Vegans tormented by burger stank. Want a quarter pounder soooo bad.

I came here to make fun of the snowflakes and they I saw the picture of the new building.  Instead of buying the building where the McDonald's is located the developer bought the air rights and built over it.  The ventilator exhaust as well as the DWV pipe stench from the small building goes into the windows of the building on the opposite side.  This is more than an annoyance, it's a health hazard and should be illegal.

[Fark user image 401x588]

There's a picture of the vent.  It's at the back of the building.  It looks like all they did was throw on an elbow so the exhaust didn't rise into the new construction.  There is no way those people weren't smelling fry exhaust before the building went up.


Sounds like the people that built houses in grapevine in the flight path of DFW Airport then complained about the noise of being in the flight path of one of the busiest airports in the country.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Upper West Side?  Bunch of cretins.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fissile: farkitallletitend: Vegans tormented by burger stank. Want a quarter pounder soooo bad.

I came here to make fun of the snowflakes and they I saw the picture of the new building.  Instead of buying the building where the McDonald's is located the developer bought the air rights and built over it.  The ventilator exhaust as well as the DWV pipe stench from the small building goes into the windows of the building on the opposite side.  This is more than an annoyance, it's a health hazard and should be illegal.

[Fark user image 401x588]

There's a picture of the vent.  It's at the back of the building.  It looks like all they did was throw on an elbow so the exhaust didn't rise into the new construction.  There is no way those people weren't smelling fry exhaust before the building went up.


I'm sure they were smelling exhaust, and I'm sure it's much worse now.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shostie: *raises hand*

What the f*ck is a jot?


It's a little larger than a tittle.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From the pictures it looks like the problem is more caused by the new building's overhang. It actually looks like they tried to redirect the vent to eleviate the problem. It's been extended to face away from the brick building.

Or that's and entirely different vent. I'm not a ventologist.

Anyway, I can't imagine this was never an issue before, but the new building definitely blocking whatever air circulation they had previously.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fissile: Jeebus Saves: Fissile: farkitallletitend: Vegans tormented by burger stank. Want a quarter pounder soooo bad.

I came here to make fun of the snowflakes and they I saw the picture of the new building.  Instead of buying the building where the McDonald's is located the developer bought the air rights and built over it.  The ventilator exhaust as well as the DWV pipe stench from the small building goes into the windows of the building on the opposite side.  This is more than an annoyance, it's a health hazard and should be illegal.

[Fark user image 401x588]

There's a picture of the vent.  It's at the back of the building.  It looks like all they did was throw on an elbow so the exhaust didn't rise into the new construction.  There is no way those people weren't smelling fry exhaust before the building went up.

I'm sure they were smelling exhaust, and I'm sure it's much worse now.


They'll get over it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I'm sure nobody wants a smell like that in their building all day but there's nothing we can do," said Maria, who did not want to give her last name."

Maria needs to have a dumpster from the back of a McD's unloaded onto her front porch ever day. Let's see how SHE likes it!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It blocks out the urine smell which permeates the entire Manhattan Island.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

flucto: One of the many jots of country living is the constant stench. Whether it's stock yards or massive manure piles or exhaust from the tractors or the stench of unwashed hicks, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some field still get a giant whiff of diesel fumes.

I don't know how people live like that.


Yeah, what a hellscape.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/only wished I lived there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should pump it into the subway to mask the piss, shiat, and vomit smells.  The big 3 of NYC.
 
theriotact28
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This happened to my neighbors across the street in NYC. A new WingStop went in on the ground floor, then started pumping the smell of fried chicken wings into the low income apartments. As is probably true with this McDonald's, WingStop is "in compliance" with whatever laws of the city they have to meet. It must be super frustrating to live somewhere for an extended period of time only to have a shiatty fast food place move in and screw up your living situation.

Change the damn laws!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: flucto: One of the many jots of country living is the constant stench. Whether it's stock yards or massive manure piles or exhaust from the tractors or the stench of unwashed hicks, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some field still get a giant whiff of diesel fumes.

I don't know how people live like that.

Yeah, what a hellscape.

[Fark user image 425x283]

/only wished I lived there.


I don't think you're getting a view like that very often unless you're a pilot. From the ground you just see corn and more corn.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It blocks out the urine smell which permeates the entire Manhattan Island.


Jake Havechek: They should pump it into the subway to mask the piss, shiat, and vomit smells.  The big 3 of NYC.


show us on the doll where NYC touched you

Fark user imageView Full Size

stop liking what i don't like dot jpg
 
TheYeti
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: One of the many jots of suburban living is the constant stench. Whether it's pumpkin spice or massive piles of soccer gear in your minivan or the stench of a hot yoga studio, there is no escaping it. You can be deep in some apothecary and still get a giant whiff of scented candles.

I don't know how people live like that.


And the constant clacking of lacrosse sticks...maddening.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: show us on the doll where NYC touched you


It's just Boston Inferiority Complex.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: From the pictures it looks like the problem is more caused by the new building's overhang. It actually looks like they tried to redirect the vent to eleviate the problem. It's been extended to face away from the brick building.

Or that's and entirely different vent. I'm not a ventologist.

Anyway, I can't imagine this was never an issue before, but the new building definitely blocking whatever air circulation they had previously.


Because I get easily sidetracked, I looked at old street view shots of the McDonalds.  Until last year, there were only 1 story buildings next to it.  In one shot you can see the old exhaust.  It went straight up with a 45 pointing toward where the new construction is.  That's the correct way to vent.  I get that they'd have to adjust it so exhaust isn't hitting the new building.  There are better ways to direct the air though.
 
