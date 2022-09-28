 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Much like your mom, Hurricane Ian just sucked Tamps Bay dry   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The water will come back with extra to refill the area.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey guys, if you ever see this happen, get your ass to high ground.   Preferably two or three hills away from the water.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm no math genius, but that's all gotta comeback down somewhere close.

Keep driving until you hit the state line.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The lucky thing for Tampa is that the hurricane is south of them. So they'll get winds mostly blowing water out.

Had it been north of them, the onshore winds would be driving water inland.

This is still gonna be bad though
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We're going to need a bigger sea wall.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
holy crap - the water is usually right up to that wall?
thats gonna be a hell of a storm surge somewhere.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The water will come back with extra to refill the area.


Do not want.

It's gonna happen tho.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: I'm no math genius, but that's all gotta comeback down somewhere close.

Keep driving until you hit the state line.


That's good advice for Florida even in non-hurricane weather.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the three years, post transplant, my mom spent in Tampa General - this is terrifying if you are a patient or working in that hospital.

/ The hospital is on an island...in the bay.
//Florida is going to go through the things.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tamps like us, baby we were born to run.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
... inland up hill!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing, I got to spend a couple days  in St. Pete's a few months back.  I had a really good time, even if their baseball stadium is a dump.   If Ian wipes out Tropicana Field, that can only be a net positive.

More seriously, my company is in Jacksonville.   Everyone I work with is not working today.  I have half a dozen emails all saying "Taking the day to get ready for the hurricane!"

Which freaks me right the fark out.

Stay safe, Florida Man!
 
Flogirl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Uhhh....isn't this a sign of a tsunami?
 
Al Czervik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: I'm no math genius, but that's all gotta comeback down somewhere close.

Keep driving until you hit the state line.


Just to be sure, keep driving until when you order ice tea they give you unsweetened.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: holy crap - the water is usually right up to that wall?
thats gonna be a hell of a storm surge somewhere.


Yes it will be. It is very generously being sent to Port Charlotte down the coast.
 
Greil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: Hey guys, if you ever see this happen, get your ass to high ground.   Preferably two or three hills away from the water.


In florida? that's a tall order.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No Hefty bags? That Dexter guy must be slacking again.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That will be a messy french kiss.
 
Hinged
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's Florida.  I hope they all die.

Do I fit in here now?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: ProcrastinationStation: holy crap - the water is usually right up to that wall?
thats gonna be a hell of a storm surge somewhere.

Yes it will be. It is very generously being sent to Port Charlotte down the coast.


Yeah I saw the updated cone of doom.  I'm not familiar with Port Charlotte, but a 16' tidal surge on top of high tide is REALLY bad.
 
