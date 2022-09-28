 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   Ex Sinn Féin councillor and his father plead guilty to a Once in a Lifetime crime of helping psycho killers. There was no Warning Sign that he was on a Road to Nowhere when David Byrne was murdered   (independent.ie) divider line
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also person on interest, Mr. Jones.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same as it ever was.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apart from these guys doing their thing, and the Gardai doing theirs, there could be more dangerous criminals lurking in the EU.

So, does post Brexit UK and NE have the same extradition as Eire and the rest of the EU?

If Nigel Farage needed to be back in Old Blighty to answer say, fraud charges or embezzlement or human trafficking charges, does the Channel crossing now become much more difficult if he is in an Eastern EU country, say Hungary?  If it stays the same, then Nigel should have campaigned more against Interpol or Europol.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some serious Irish mob stuff. A highly orchestrated hit with at least seven participants, people fighting extradition because of threats back home, defendants being moved under heavy security, a criminal statute that sounds a lot like our RICO law, multiple international manhunts, guys with nicknames like "The Monk."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kinahan's are one of Irelands largest criminal gangs.   The hotel where this happened is about a km from our front door.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x311] [View Full Size image _x_]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they got caught, they're notoriously slippery people
 
sfred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a huge Talking Heads fan, let me just say how much I'm enjoying this thread.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinn Fein Leaders Demand Year-Round Shamrock Shake Availability
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some wild, wild life those two have.  I guess just because they ex councilor's girlfriend is better, the expected people to be blind and assume the bloodstains were nothing but flowers. Clearly these guys are on the lower end of the great curve.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: That's some wild, wild life those two have.  I guess just because they ex councilor's girlfriend is better, the expected people to be blind and assume the bloodstains were nothing but flowers. Clearly these guys are on the lower end of the great curve.


Username checks out
 
Rindred
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That headline needs to stop making sense.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the bright side, now his grave is covered with flowers.
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Too complicated. You're supposed to walk up behind someone in a restaurant with a 22 while they enjoy their pasta.
 
