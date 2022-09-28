 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   Because waiting another 3 years is apparently beyond them, the folks at the Irish Post would like us to remember Arthur Guinness on his 297th birthday. They could take a lesson from farkers who are still waiting for Guinness bar towels   (irishpost.com) divider line
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fish & Chips guy?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Arthur!

I'll have one today at 17:59 (that's 5:59 pm in Canadian and American).
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got one of those towels.  Have no idea what happened to it.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my towel way back when.  Learned about the free offer here and ordered it.  Came home from a bar the day it arrived and i tossed the envelope on top of my fridge for some reason (that reason being alcohol).  Then months later there was another thread whining about them and I thought, "Hmm, I ordered one, whatever happened to...wait a goddam minute."
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sent me a foldable frisbee instead.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I got one of those towels.  Have no idea what happened to it.


Oh no. Douglas Adams would be so disappointed.

I'm about 80% sure I know where my Guinness bar towel is. I found it last time I saw a thread mentioning it, not too long ago.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I got one of those towels.  Have no idea what happened to it.


Sorry. I borrowed it to clean up after I spilled my hot cocoa sampler box.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Despite being one of Ireland's most noticeable figures, Arthur was a firmly pro-British Unionist and was against Home Rule for Ireland"

That part gets papered over in a lot of pieces about Guinness, so good on the Irish Post for mentioning it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're optimistic to think humanity has three more years
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: To Arthur!

I'll have one today at 17:59 (that's 5:59 pm in Canadian and American).


What time is that in metric Rhode Islands?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'll drink to that
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: whidbey: I got one of those towels.  Have no idea what happened to it.

Oh no. Douglas Adams would be so disappointed.


Not after drinking six pints.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they wait another three years it wouldn't be his 297th birthday anymore
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, I filled up on their stout, and all I got was a tar bowel
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Guinness has been the one beer that has stayed on my shelf since i started drinking beer, it's delicious!
never knew its history, i found TFA interesting enough.
i've gotten in the habit of ordering Black & Tans for Sunday brekkie at our local Irish Pub (although i question how Irish the owners/workers are).  the low ABV is also welcome as i have found that being blotto is for fools.

i wouldn't mind trying the Guinness 0
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Rene ala Carte: To Arthur!

I'll have one today at 17:59 (that's 5:59 pm in Canadian and American).

What time is that in metric Rhode Islands?


Or in Newfoundland.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: I got one of those towels.  Have no idea what happened to it.


alechemist: They sent me a foldable frisbee instead.


I had both of these.  My towel is hanging in my garage, and the frisbee was a casualty of a vacation trip with my extended family.  One of the kids was throwing frisbees around, and that one didnt make it back to the house.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
they sent me a bottle opener. still waiting on the towel though.
 
gbv23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Two Irishmen walk out of a bar......it could happen
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

indylaw: "Despite being one of Ireland's most noticeable figures, Arthur was a firmly pro-British Unionist and was against Home Rule for Ireland"

That part gets papered over in a lot of pieces about Guinness, so good on the Irish Post for mentioning it.


Not that shocking. There are lots of Scots today in favour of staying in the UK for example. A majority in fact. Had the government done more to help during the famine, and not executed a few protesters a century ago, Ireland could well still be in the UK today.

/And the Guiness company is British owned....
//Don't drink so can't comment on the product.
 
