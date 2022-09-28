 Skip to content
(CNN)   The U.S. Embassy issues a warning to all U.S. citizens living in Russia to get the hell out. In other news, there are still U.S. citizens living in Russia   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, US Embassy, security alert, dual nationals' US citizenship, Russia, US citizens, military service, security personnel  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Misha Flynn and the GOP HAVE to keep the lines of communication open, and some stuff can't be phoned in...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's going to be another Russian Revolution isn't there?

Should be fun seeing who winds up controlling the nukes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tucker and many others believe they're living in Russia in the Qland Oblast.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Except for you Snowden, you can stay there.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There's going to be another Russian Revolution isn't there?

Should be fun seeing who winds up controlling the nukes.


I'm sure their maintenance has been up to the meticulous standard of everything else in Russia.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

macadamnut: NewportBarGuy: There's going to be another Russian Revolution isn't there?

Should be fun seeing who winds up controlling the nukes.

I'm sure their maintenance has been up to the meticulous standard of everything else in Russia.


I'd say given the sheer number of nukes that they have statistically at least one works. And it only takes one.
 
MtnByker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean At this point if the light bulb hasn't gone off then do we really want them to come back? Lol
 
bdub77
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There's going to be another Russian Revolution isn't there?

Should be fun seeing who winds up controlling the nukes.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Misha Flynn is leaving his dascha?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rest assured, they are still plenty of westerners trying to turn a healthy profit over there, and the potential profits are getting larger.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least we don't need to worry about Snowden.  They made him a citizen.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love that the pride flag is flying at the US embassy in Russia.

That's gotta piss off the orcs.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Except for you Snowden, you can stay there.


He's now a Russian citizen
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Perhaps shocking to Subby, but some people actually leave the hometown where they are born and travel out into the world.

If I were an expat executive I wouldn't have fled Russia just because of the Ukraine invasion, assuming I still had my big paycheck coming in each month. The draft and door to door searches might change that calculus though.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In other news, there are still U.S. citizens living in Russia.

I shouldn't be shocked, but I am.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They need to issue the same warning to all the Russian camgirls. I'm sure Sweden or Denmark would take them in.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Like the same idiots who stayed in Afghanistan until the bitter end then went wailing to their congressmen that we weren't pulling all the stops to rescue them, they can get bent.

Read the @&#%ing room, as it were. You're not safe there. GTFO. Don't pretend you didn't know or weren't told.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Biden is leaving American citizen again! afgan pull out 2.0
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's time to drop bunker buster bombs on Putin's "house"?

/let him die in a bunker much like Adolf Hitler
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Russian authorities have arrested US citizens who have participated in demonstrations."

What kind of dumbass go to Russia to participate in demonstrations? Is this a moron bucket list thing along with hiking on the Iran/Afghanistan border?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seriously though...  What does this mean?

Is this an indication of an imminent attack?  And by that, I mean either from within or without.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 281x179]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If I were an expat executive I wouldn't have fled Russia just because of the Ukraine invasion, assuming I still had my big paycheck coming in each month


That's because you are not a good person. Or at least you pretend to not be one in order to get people smarter than you to reply to your stupidity. Weird way to spend your time on this planet, but you do you I suppose.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Perhaps shocking to Subby, but some people actually leave the hometown where they are born and travel out into the world.

If I were an expat executive I wouldn't have fled Russia just because of the Ukraine invasion, assuming I still had my big paycheck coming in each month. The draft and door to door searches might change that calculus though.


I agree. I don't think you would make a moral choice either.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's too bad the 4th of July isn't coming up soon - all the Republicans would be in Russia.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Like the same idiots who stayed in Afghanistan until the bitter end then went wailing to their congressmen that we weren't pulling all the stops to rescue them, they can get bent.

Read the @&#%ing room, as it were. You're not safe there. GTFO. Don't pretend you didn't know or weren't told.


Some farkers actually leave the town they were born in. Now if I'm working in my mud hut, I'm not leaving just because the missionary next door got his head sawed off, I'm expecting regular direct deposits, right? Anywho
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Perhaps shocking to Subby, but some people actually leave the hometown where they are born and travel out into the world.

If I were an expat executive I wouldn't have fled Russia just because of the Ukraine invasion, assuming I still had my big paycheck coming in each month. The draft and door to door searches might change that calculus though.


Long as you know that your choice to play fast & loose with your life doesn't create an emergency or obligation on our part, enjoy. We shouldn't do anything to save you if things go south though. Hard to enjoy a paycheck from a gulag.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did Steven Seagal get conscripted yet? He should. He could take on the whole Ukrainian army all by himself!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Perhaps shocking to Subby, but some people actually leave the hometown where they are born and travel out into the world.

If I were an expat executive I wouldn't have fled Russia just because of the Ukraine invasion, assuming I still had my big paycheck coming in each month. The draft and door to door searches might change that calculus though.


Well, thankfully the U.S. Government disagrees with you and that particular mercenary attitude
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Perhaps shocking to Subby, but some people actually leave the hometown where they are born and travel out into the world.

If I were an expat executive I wouldn't have fled Russia just because of the Ukraine invasion, assuming I still had my big paycheck coming in each month. The draft and door to door searches might change that calculus though.


Hi, I was born on another continent than I currently live. This is not unusual.
No amount of money would be worth being in Russia right now.
 
LL316
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Perhaps shocking to Subby, but some people actually leave the hometown where they are born and travel out into the world.

If I were an expat executive I wouldn't have fled Russia just because of the Ukraine invasion, assuming I still had my big paycheck coming in each month. The draft and door to door searches might change that calculus though.


Any American in Russia chose to be in Russia. Which means they had uptions. Fark them all. Hopefully Vlad does us a favor and puts them on the front line.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, does that mean the GOP are going to have to recall their page boys?
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ahow they going to leave now?  Aren't all flights booked for weeks do to Russians fleeing the country?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "Russian authorities have arrested US citizens who have participated in demonstrations."

What kind of dumbass go to Russia to participate in demonstrations? Is this a moron bucket list thing along with hiking on the Iran/Afghanistan border?


Seriously, if you are visiting a country, STFU about their local politics. You are a guest, act like one.

At best the locals get pissed. At worse the government gets pissed. Either one isn't good.
 
cptrios
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Moroning: Ahow they going to leave now?  Aren't all flights booked for weeks do to Russians fleeing the country?


There are probably plenty of seats on flights to places where Russians need a visa.
 
EJ25T [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Did Steven Seagal get conscripted yet? He should. He could take on the whole Ukrainian army all by himself!


I mean, he's been training special forces for like, 63 years.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moroning: Ahow they going to leave now?  Aren't all flights booked for weeks do to Russians fleeing the country?


I think that's one of the many points of this.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: They need to issue the same warning to all the Russian camgirls. I'm sure Sweden or Denmark would take them in.


With how many widows there are soon going to be, the stock of Russian Mail Order Brides is going to drastically lower the entry price point as the supply level is able to meet or exceed demand.

/God I'm in a weird headspace this morning.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: vilesithknight: Except for you Snowden, you can stay there.

He's now a Russian citizen


I'm sure he's flapped his gums to the FSB and the GRU making him a traitor.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: That's because you are not a good person. Or at least you pretend to not be one in order to get people smarter than you to reply to your stupidity. Weird way to spend your time on this planet, but you do you I suppose.


You are aware that being able to quit your job and "start over" on the other side of the world because of a political decision which you have zero control over is a very privileged choice, right? One that 99.9% of people in the world don't have?

You sound like one of those libertarian types arguing that starving Ethiopians should just start walking until they find food. If you're a salary worker being paid to live in Russia, it would and should take a lot for you to abandon ship. It would have to be absolutely dire.
 
Gardenia [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Seriously though...  What does this mean?

Is this an indication of an imminent attack?  And by that, I mean either from within or without.


It does make me wonder, as Bulgaria and Poland sent the same warning to their people yesterday. It could be coincidence, or they know something we (the citizens) don't know.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There's going to be another Russian Revolution isn't there?

Should be fun seeing who winds up controlling the nukes.


I think they're more concerned by the whole "Welcome to partial mobilization" snatch and grab of people that is going on.
 
LL316
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: abhorrent1: "Russian authorities have arrested US citizens who have participated in demonstrations."

What kind of dumbass go to Russia to participate in demonstrations? Is this a moron bucket list thing along with hiking on the Iran/Afghanistan border?

Seriously, if you are visiting a country, STFU about their local politics. You are a guest, act like one.

At best the locals get pissed. At worse the government gets pissed. Either one isn't good.


* Unless you're Anthony Bourdain.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would have gone for a vacation a few years back. Say when Bourdain was drinking around eastern Europe. I use to be able to finish off enough vodak to fit in. Wouldn't have wanted to live there no matter how much you paid me or how hot the women are... And there's some really hot ones.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: vilesithknight: Except for you Snowden, you can stay there.

He's now a Russian citizen


Yes , and still American. He hasn't renounced US citizenship.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 281x179]

[c.tenor.com image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love that movie.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We we send a few back to Russia, like Tucker and Trump.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Shaggy_C: If I were an expat executive I wouldn't have fled Russia just because of the Ukraine invasion, assuming I still had my big paycheck coming in each month

That's because you are not a good person. Or at least you pretend to not be one in order to get people smarter than you to reply to your stupidity. Weird way to spend your time on this planet, but you do you I suppose.


Because no one else will! Ohhh! I'll be here all week. Tip ur waiter.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gardenia: durbnpoisn: Seriously though...  What does this mean?

Is this an indication of an imminent attack?  And by that, I mean either from within or without.

It does make me wonder, as Bulgaria and Poland sent the same warning to their people yesterday. It could be coincidence, or they know something we (the citizens) don't know.


the bbc are putting the emphasis on the possibility that people with dual nationality won't be immune from the draft. So if you're working there and have both a Polish and Russian passport, being Polish won't stop you being sent to the lines.
 
