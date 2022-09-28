 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   Family of man who died of Covid-19 lives with corpse for over a year, believing he was only in a coma. Fark: They were given a death certificate that he was officially dead when he died   (odditycentral.com) divider line
42
    More: Creepy, Death, family of a 35-year-old man, death certificate, Vimlesh Sonkar, man's family, dead body, Vimlesh's family, senior police officer  
•       •       •

994 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 10:50 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just stunned.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He's just stunned.


He's the only one in this story who isn't stunned.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He's just stunned.


He prefers kippin' on his back.  Beautiful plumage!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Monty Python - "Not Dead Yet" Scene (HD)
Youtube Jdf5EXo6I68

obviously
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I mean, he sang the song and everything!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You gonna trust a doctor?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A year? So his turning into a puddle of goo didn't convince them?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Or a coroner? Hell, I didn't vote for 'im.
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those crazy people from far away will believe just about anything.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obviously he didn't pray well enough
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OldRod: Walker: He's just stunned.

He prefers kippin' on his back.  Beautiful plumage!


He's pining for the fjords.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Facts dont matter.

Isnt that right trumpers?

OMG i just realized that theyre still going to keep trying to elect him even after he dies.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: A year? So his turning into a puddle of goo didn't convince them?


If he is dead the paychecks stop coming.    *finger-head-tap*
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wrong! He clearly said To Blave
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The family also brought in oxygen cylinders and told locals that he was in a coma and was being treated at home. They were convinced that he was alive and will get better."

And then what?  Do people in comas need oxygen in their lungs or just somewhere nearby?  I know that's not how asthma works.

I wonder if they thought to plug him into an electric outlet somehow.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: OldRod: Walker: He's just stunned.

He prefers kippin' on his back.  Beautiful plumage!

He's pining for the fjords.


He's not pinin'!  He's passed on!  Ceased to be!  Bereft of life, he rests in peace!  If you hadn't nailed him to the couch, he'd be pushin' up daisies!
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I came into this thread to post "Was he nailed to his perch?", but I see Walker and OldRod have covered all the necessary bases.

/Leaves thread
//Begins pining for the fjords
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stavr0: abhorrent1: A year? So his turning into a puddle of goo didn't convince them?

If he is dead the paychecks stop coming.    *finger-head-tap*


That's what I say about anyone who owns a chest freezer.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess there was money involved, some sort of automatic payment coming in as long as he was 'alive'.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewd: Facts dont matter.

Isnt that right trumpers?

OMG i just realized that theyre still going to keep trying to elect him even after he dies.


Rent free.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They mention something about his work wondering about him and being the ones to discover his body.

How much to you want to bet he was on paid sick leave this whole time? Sounds more like fraud to me.
 
xxmedium
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
>The man's mummified remains were discovered a few days ago, when a team from his workplace was sent to investigate his long-term absence.

His last Teams meeting, he didn't look so hot so the office Social Committee thought they might want to check in.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
/nods knowingly
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The shocking discovery of Vimlesh Sonkar's body was made by a team sent by his office to check why he had been absent from work for so long. Despite the care provided by members of his family, the 35-year-old man's body had deteriorated severely since his death, with one eye-witness describing it as a mummy with the flesh dried up on the bones.

Nobody can be that stupid, can they?  I mean, when the body starts deteriorating, it's hard to say someone is still alive.  Was this guy getting monthly assistance checks or something?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: chewd: Facts dont matter.

Isnt that right trumpers?

OMG i just realized that theyre still going to keep trying to elect him even after he dies.

Rent free.


IKR, we should just ignore this movement that is actively trying to destroy our system of government and replace it with despotism.
We wouldnt want to look like we're obsessed, so we should just let them get away with it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
While am extreme example, this isn't an isolated incident.  People are wont to view coronavirus deaths differently than they view death by other causes.  You can see them blinking at the camera in interviews as if the tragedy they are enduring had all the significance of a television drama.  I have to wonder if the same phenomenon is observed in communities without ubiquitous social media and mass media that describes casualties as physically or morally defective.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Setup:

pehvbot: I'm going to guess there was money involved, some sort of automatic payment coming in as long as he was 'alive'.


Punchline:

xxmedium: The man's mummified remains were discovered a few days ago, when a team from his workplace was sent to investigate his long-term absence.


So yeah, there was money involved.  No one notified the workplace in order to keep the income stream.  But since there's actual documentation (ie death certificate) that employer is very likely going to sue for its money back and win, and the family member who most directly profited will be charged with criminal fraud, so this will end up being much worse for them than if they'd come clean to start with.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was he still being paid?

adexchanger.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One part of the story is the finger pulse/oxygen level thing, and how they said it gave a reading, so they assumed he was alive. Not knowing exactly how those things work, I'd assume it would just give you a 'base' reading on a dead finger. It probably works by detecting tiny tiny amounts of pressure, and would need to be calibrated for basic atmospheric pressure as its 'zero', not to mention the pressure of the spring holding the device onto the finger.

In other words, if you turned it on "empty" or with something inert like a candle in it, you'd probably get that base level reading. Which, if you're unsure about how it works, you could interpret as a non-zero reading.
 
Rindred
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Stavr0: abhorrent1: A year? So his turning into a puddle of goo didn't convince them?

If he is dead the paychecks stop coming.    *finger-head-tap*

That's what I say about anyone who owns a chest freezer.


My chest freezer is for ice cream and extra bread. The only chopped-up bodies in there are batter-coated fowl.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxmedium: >The man's mummified remains were discovered a few days ago, when a team from his workplace was sent to investigate his long-term absence.

His last Teams meeting, he didn't look so hot so the office Social Committee thought they might want to check in.


What said Teams meeting might have looked like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

macadamnut: "The family also brought in oxygen cylinders and told locals that he was in a coma and was being treated at home. They were convinced that he was alive and will get better."

And then what?  Do people in comas need oxygen in their lungs or just somewhere nearby?  I know that's not how asthma works.

I wonder if they thought to plug him into an electric outlet somehow.


They know someone in a coma still needs to breathe, but didn't know he'd need food and water? I mean, even if he was in a coma, he'd be dead soon after not getting any nutrition.

Yeah, I'm with the "officially alive to keep the checks coming" group.

/same applies to many of those record breaking centenarians in Japan
//family doesn't report the death to keep pension checks coming
///third slashy has gone to its great reward
 
wickedragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I haven't read it yet. My guess is going to be that he is a Trumper and that he thought the Orange One had said that Covid isn't that dangerous.
----
Oh, India. That is a different kind of crazy. That's crazy+religion+a culture I know nothing about, all mixed up in one. At least they washed him with disinfectant so he dried up instead of rotting away.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chewd: Jeebus Saves: chewd: Facts dont matter.

Isnt that right trumpers?

OMG i just realized that theyre still going to keep trying to elect him even after he dies.

Rent free.

IKR, we should just ignore this movement that is actively trying to destroy our system of government and replace it with despotism.
We wouldnt want to look like we're obsessed, so we should just let them get away with it.


So just jump right into any thread and and spread the word!  If you don't, people might think you're letting them get away with it.  You totally don't look like an obsessed nut job at all.
 
ifky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isnt this how Dawn of the Dead started.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: Setup:

pehvbot: I'm going to guess there was money involved, some sort of automatic payment coming in as long as he was 'alive'.

Punchline:

xxmedium: The man's mummified remains were discovered a few days ago, when a team from his workplace was sent to investigate his long-term absence.

So yeah, there was money involved.  No one notified the workplace in order to keep the income stream.  But since there's actual documentation (ie death certificate) that employer is very likely going to sue for its money back and win, and the family member who most directly profited will be charged with criminal fraud, so this will end up being much worse for them than if they'd come clean to start with.


I'm curious as to why the hell the workplace waited over a year.  Normally you don't show up to work for more than a day or two, you get canned.  How the hell did he manage to not do anything for an entire year (because dead) and not get noticed?

How the hell incompetent is that company?

But with that said, even if they (fraudulently!) applied for FMLA, FMLA only lasts 12 weeks and is unpaid.  It just guarantees employment for up to those 12 weeks.

So no, money would not be involved here.

/So I suspect the company placed him on unpaid leave after his PTO ran out and then... for whatever reason never bothered following up on it for an entire year.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mcmnky: They know someone in a coma still needs to breathe, but didn't know he'd need food and water? I mean, even if he was in a coma, he'd be dead soon after not getting any nutrition.

Yeah, I'm with the "officially alive to keep the checks coming" group.


That company would have to be absolutely insane levels of incompetent to keep paying someone for an entire year despite that person not working.

Almost assuredly they placed him on unpaid leave and then for whatever reason never bothered following up on it.

Perhaps he sucked at his job?  Perhaps his replacement was so good, they didn't care?  Perhaps his job was so menial that it didn't really even need doing?  Who knows.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: One part of the story is the finger pulse/oxygen level thing, and how they said it gave a reading, so they assumed he was alive. Not knowing exactly how those things work, I'd assume it would just give you a 'base' reading on a dead finger. It probably works by detecting tiny tiny amounts of pressure, and would need to be calibrated for basic atmospheric pressure as its 'zero', not to mention the pressure of the spring holding the device onto the finger.

In other words, if you turned it on "empty" or with something inert like a candle in it, you'd probably get that base level reading. Which, if you're unsure about how it works, you could interpret as a non-zero reading.


If it's not accurately detecting a real pulse (could just be detecting someone holding the sensor onto the dead guy's finger or just picking up random electrical noise) the oximetry results will be wildly inaccurate.

It's probably just amplifying a meaningless electrical signal and doing its best to interpret it as a pulse.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jake3988: TWX: Setup:

pehvbot: I'm going to guess there was money involved, some sort of automatic payment coming in as long as he was 'alive'.

Punchline:

xxmedium: The man's mummified remains were discovered a few days ago, when a team from his workplace was sent to investigate his long-term absence.

So yeah, there was money involved.  No one notified the workplace in order to keep the income stream.  But since there's actual documentation (ie death certificate) that employer is very likely going to sue for its money back and win, and the family member who most directly profited will be charged with criminal fraud, so this will end up being much worse for them than if they'd come clean to start with.

I'm curious as to why the hell the workplace waited over a year.  Normally you don't show up to work for more than a day or two, you get canned.  How the hell did he manage to not do anything for an entire year (because dead) and not get noticed?

How the hell incompetent is that company?

But with that said, even if they (fraudulently!) applied for FMLA, FMLA only lasts 12 weeks and is unpaid.  It just guarantees employment for up to those 12 weeks.

So no, money would not be involved here.

/So I suspect the company placed him on unpaid leave after his PTO ran out and then... for whatever reason never bothered following up on it for an entire year.


You're forgetting about the possibility of work-from-home.

You're also discounting the possibility that the management at the workplace was so disconnected from the employees that they weren't really doing a good job of keeping track of the output or documenting poor performance in order to fire someone.  I've seen both of those sorts of things firsthand.  In one case the guy had survived a major scandal and was essentially entirely untouchable for even the most serious of workplace infractions due to the threat of lawsuit, and in other cases the managers simply didn't want to put forth the effort, so long as the team as a whole produced enough output that no one above them came questioning.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stavr0: abhorrent1: A year? So his turning into a puddle of goo didn't convince them?

If he is dead the paychecks stop coming.    *finger-head-tap*


Seeing at it was his place of work that eventually figured it out.

Perhaps it isn't legal to fire people for being sick in India, and they did indeed keep paying him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People in comas don't need water or food?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The guy wasn't in a coma, he just looked like he was. Which made him a coma chameleon.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.