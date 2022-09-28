 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Russia gets blamed for Baltic Sea Nord Stream pipeline blast, Kremlin refuses to break out the famous folk dance, just does the stomping of the feet   (metro.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Followup, Russia, Denmark, Natural gas, European leaders, Gas leak, Sweden, deliberate actions, Nord Stream  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 11:20 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bbbut Traitor Carlson said it was the USA!!

Seriously though, Russia had stopped the gas flow. Not only were they not making money, the pipeline was Costing them money. By violating the contract to deliver, they owed fines. Now that the pipeline is damaged, they get to claim Force Majeure and they no longer owe the fines.

Furthermore, this sends a signal that Russia can strike underwater pipelines. They severed a data cable earlier this year, they're showing the the Brand New Polish pipeline is vulnerable. That new pipeline even crosses Nordstream 2 at some point - they're in the same area. They avoided triggering NATO by keeping the attack in international waters so it wasn't an attack on a NATO country.

Finally, it's given the Russian propaganda machine a way to blame the consequences of Russian energy blackmail (people suffering through cold winters with unaffordable gas) on the USA.

This was a Russian attack, and a rather nasty signal that they may not resort to nukes, but they can still inflict pain on the west.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where normal people called regions, counties, townships, or landkreis, neighborhoods, patches, or arrondissement --  the Russians have weird name -- Oblast.

Given they believe they own the whole earth, it's not surprising they blow things up, even if they're under water.

That's why they have subs off Ireland right now.  Looking at all the deep sea cables.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Quote from Olaf Sholz:
Smokey And The Bandit _ Germans
Youtube APbJcnH1brg
 
Klyukva
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't wait for all the people who out themselves as special needs by believing Russia destroyed a pipeline it needs for income and a dwindling vestige of leverage. They can just turn it off when they want it off.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.