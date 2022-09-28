 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Well, that escalated quickly. Hurricane Ian set to cause 12-16ft of storm surge and make landfall with 130mph winds. It jumped up a notch   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
155 mph now.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please aim for DeSantis and Mar-a-Lardo.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero reason to provide Florida with any Emergency Relief.  Let DeSantis tax his donors to rebuild.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could get really bad.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Lord's Punishment for the Martha's Vineyard stunt.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many more insurers are about to exit the Florida market?  I say 2-5 years before Florida asks the Feds for a bailout for the Citizens Property Insurance program.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I sure am glad to not be living in America's cum gutters any more, but all y'all down there, good luck, stay safe!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dry Tortuga's will be anything but after this.
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Please aim for DeSantis and Mar-a-Lardo.


Go for DeSantis. We need Mar a lago for the evidence inside.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Please aim for DeSantis and Mar-a-Lardo.


Unfortunately both are Atlantic coast so low chance of that although it might hit Tallahassee so DeathSantis isn't out of the question.

I'm here in winter park FL and we still have power.
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, someone said "gay" and now they're being punished for their impudence
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanibel is farked
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Dry Tortuga's will be anything but after this.


How much vermouth goes into a dry tortuga?
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was someone with a sharpie who could change its path.

Seriously though stay safe florida farkers.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously god is not happy with Gov DeathSentence and all his malarkey.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family moved to Ft. Myers 25 years ago.  When we moved there, the phone book had the evac zones.  I was looking at the zones and talking to a family member and he said Ft. Myers was great because a big hurricane would never hit - it had been like 30 years or so since Hurricane Donna.  And even if it did hit, the house was so far inland that it would never flood/ be hit by storm surge.

I checked the inundation map and the house is forecasted to be under 1-3 feet of water from storm surge.

He is still fighting the insurance company to pay for damage from the last storm that blew through (Irma? I think?)

Glad I left and never plan on going back.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loonyman: Obviously, someone said "gay" and now they're being punished for their impudence


I was just thinking "Imagine how gleeful these bastards would be if a hurricane were poised to take out New York City or a similar blue hotspot."  Should have seen it coming, they shook their fists at God, etc.

But since it's about to drown half of Florida, it's just unfortunate happenstance, they're victims of completely unforeseen events, and could they please have a few truckloads of money?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tad bit breezy here in Bonita, winds around 65 and plenty of sideways death rain.  Really worried about people up in Ft Myers and Port Charlotte.  This is going to an expensive one
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: ajgeek: Dry Tortuga's will be anything but after this.

How much vermouth goes into a dry tortuga?


1/8 Rhode Island
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Not my candy guy!

https://www.pd.net/

Seriously, he's got a great product and a fantastic web series and podcasts.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat 5 likely. fark.

My stepmom is in Boca Grande. It ain't gonna be good.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Naples here, rainy and windy, still have power though it has flickered a few times......
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did Cruz head to Cancun yet?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Zero reason to provide Florida with any Emergency Relief.  Let DeSantis tax his donors to rebuild.


I'm hoping Biden flies down to meet him and they have a hearty handshake on the tarmac.  It killed Chris Christie's political future when he did that with Obama.  Stands to reason the same thing would work here.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Despite all the shiat I talk about Florida, stay safe all you Farkers in the path of this!
 
Elegy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This one is probably going to be... bad. NHC track suggests that it is slowing and still 12 hours out from landfall and will continue to strengthen all today.

Stay safe out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 700 AM EDT (1100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Ian was located by Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunter data near latitude 25.9 North, longitude 82.8 West. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast today, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area this morning, and move onshore later today. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Ian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic category 4 hurricane.

Weakening is expected after landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). The minimum central pressure is 937 mb (27.67 inches) based on Air Force Hurricane Hunter dropsonde data.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yall that stayed, be careful and don't eat your hurricane snacks yet!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After God smote Cuba with Ian for its new gay marriage law, he's now smiting Florida for its anti-LGBT stance. Unless he's really aiming for Disney.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Naples here, rainy and windy, still have power though it has flickered a few times......


Was going to say the same but didn't want to jinx it.  Anything for an extra hour of that sweet sweet AC

/gonna be a humid gross week for most of us
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They farked up this forecast so badly that people are going to get killed.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sure, it's going to cause a lot of damage, but at least it got over its depression.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark around with Trump dealings and messing with migrants in need of help, find out with smite by hurricane.
 
vmcore
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whatever works.

Wash that garbage away and start over.

/Live on the coast
/Also believe in Karma
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: They farked up this forecast so badly that people are going to get killed.


Oh, it's funny that they announced a major path shift at 11pm last night?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cat 5 during high tide. Could not be worse.
 
benelane
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Flying gazebo of doom is warming up, stay safe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like Tampa Bay is going to soak up a lot of fluid like a cloth fluid-soaking thing. . .
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hold onto your butts, we're going in.
Fark user imageView Full Size

http://aircraft.myfoxhurricane.com/recon/
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
DeSantis is the new Job* I guess? It's so hard to tell what God is mad about when you're doing every right.

*Biblical Job. Not "hey, good job!".
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Weather Channel said its still strengthening and will likely become a category 5 before landfall.
Cantore is there.
shiat is a little serious.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When Sandy hit New York it pushed water down the Chesapeake Bay and caused flooding in Virginia Beach. My Parent's street was flooded and there was not a cloud in the sky. That was about 6 feet of surge. 12 feet is huge.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is CLEARLY God punishing Florida for voting for Ron DeSantis and their support of how he treat immigrants, minorities and women.

/see, two can play this game
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: They farked up this forecast so badly that people are going to get killed.


This may come as a shock to you, but hurricanes can be very unpredictable. They can rapidly intensify, they can rapidly fall apart. They can suddenly take a turn north or south or slow down or speed up. Not every hurricane is like Hurricane Andrew, which stayed on the same line of latitude for days.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow their god sounds pissed at them for some reason.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Our son's house is on the 500 year flood plain, but it looks like several days of waiting before we know its fate.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ETTD - Florida edition
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

benelane: Flying gazebo of doom is warming up, stay safe.
[Fark user image image 425x415]


About 6 years ago we had a windstorm in North Idaho so profound that I never saw my 5x8 greenhouse again.  8 foot picket fence surrounding the property with no damage, so it had to have gone straight up.
 
mederu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Weather Bureau | Metalocalypse | Adult Swim
Youtube yDqwlAU2QYs

DeathSantis looking to rename it "Scrambles". (NSFW)
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Florida is getting smote.  Time to let them sort this out for themselves.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chariset: I was just thinking "Imagine how gleeful these bastards would be if a hurricane were poised to take out New York City or a similar blue hotspot."  Should have seen it coming, they shook their fists at God, etc.


Like superstorm Sandy when it pummeled NY, and NJ?   and all the repubs voted against federal aid to help?
 
