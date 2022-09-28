 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Five days ago the late American mountaineer Hilaree Nelson wrote: "I haven't felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on past adventures"   (abc.net.au) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Mount Everest, Mountain, body of mountain climber Hilaree Nelson, Ms Nelson, Mountaineering, mountain's base camp, James Morrison, Climbing  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 28 Sep 2022 at 9:50 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that is that old saying?

Pride goeth before...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That chick had more courage and moxie than I, but there are HUGE risks with that sort of activity.  Sometimes, you win, sometimes you lose.  RIP, big risk taker lady.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She leaves behind two children as well as her partner, Mr Morrison.

Mr Morrison previously lost his wife and two young children in a plane crash in 2011.

Damn man
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you get your thrills from taking risks...eventually you'll land on the other side of the coin.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 She leaves behind two children as well as her partner, Mr Morrison.

Mr Morrison previously lost his wife and two young children in a plane crash in 2011.

Well that's awful.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Play stupid games win stupid prizes and put the lives of rescuers in the balance for your pleasure.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hilaree Nelson fell while descending Mount Manaslu


That is known as a "faster than anticipated, descend".
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: She leaves behind two children as well as her partner, Mr Morrison.

Mr Morrison previously lost his wife and two young children in a plane crash in 2011.

Damn man


Has anyone investigated this "Mr Morrison"?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: She leaves behind two children as well as her partner, Mr Morrison.

Mr Morrison previously lost his wife and two young children in a plane crash in 2011.

Well that's awful.


He's got a type.
 
special20
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: HotWingConspiracy: She leaves behind two children as well as her partner, Mr Morrison.

Mr Morrison previously lost his wife and two young children in a plane crash in 2011.

Damn man

Has anyone investigated this "Mr Morrison"?


i.ytimg.com
 
pounddawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: That chick had more courage and moxie than I, but there are HUGE risks with that sort of activity.  Sometimes, you win, sometimes you lose.  RIP, big risk taker lady.



Parents probably should forgo big risk hobbies, until their children no longer depend on them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.si.com/sports-illustrated/2020/02/06/lhotse-skiing-jim-morrison-hilaree-ne

Interesting article about both of them and their backgrounds.  Bit of a long read.  I would guess that they probably both knew something like this could happen to either of them or both of them with their lifestyle.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dr Jack Badofsky: That chick had more courage and moxie than I, but there are HUGE risks with that sort of activity.  Sometimes, you win, sometimes you lose.  RIP, big risk taker lady.


Parents probably should forgo big risk hobbies, until their children no longer depend on them.


I wonder if there's a lot of money in that kind of thing.  Endorsements and the like.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I look forward to reading the American Alpine Club accident analysis on this, and reading about the series of mistakes that led to her death.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.