(The Scottish Sun)   It's like arriving in a riot van on your wedding day   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Glad to see submitter recognized this was not ironic.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
lemme save you a click.  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
that lovely easy feeling that you have right now? that's the last of your doomed and desperate love of humanity falling away. you are finally free! free to embrace the inevitable annihilation of the species. we had our turn- now it's up to you, Blattodea!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't like the ACAB sentiment, it's too simplistic, but the vast majority of cops are complicit in a system that empowers and promotes bastardy, so fark this propaganda.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a British wedding with an open bar, the riot van was going to be needed eventually anyway.
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Up rolls a riot van
And sparks excitement in the boys
But the policemen look annoyed
Perhaps these are ones they should avoid
Got in a chase last night
From men with truncheons dressed in hats
We didn't do that much wrong
Still ran away though, for the laugh
Just for the laugh
And please just stop talking
'Cause they won't find us if you do
Oh, those silly boys in blue
Well, they won't catch me and you
"Have you been drinking, son?
You don't look old enough to me"
"I'm sorry, officer
Is there a certain age you're supposed to be?
'Cause nobody told me"
And up rolls the riot van
And these lads just wind the coppers up
They ask why they don't catch proper crooks
They get their address and their names took
But they couldn't care less
Thrown in the riot van
And all the coppers kicked him in
And there was no way he could win
Just had to take it on the chin
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rainbowbutter: lemme save you a click.  [thesun.co.uk image 850x607]


All the bridesmaids were wearing white (with white Crocs) too?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The cops, policing Walsall's League Two match against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, drove Alisha's party from Banks's Stadium to St Paul's Church in Wednesbury, West Mids.

This gets a little less heroic when you look up and see that the two ends of this journey are a half-mile apart straight-line, and about a mile walking distance to get around the crappy area under the motorway.
 
