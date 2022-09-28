 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Apparently the Sea of Japan has been acting up again, North Korea has been forced to deal with its anger by lobbing another ballistic missile towards it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
fired its 33rd ballistic missile of the year

I wonder what the cost of each of them are
 
eckspat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If anyone's looking for a different source,
https://japantoday.com/category/politics/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-off-east-coast-s.korea
 
Nimbull
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What if someone fired back for once?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
North Korea saves the world from Kaiju again and this is how the western media treats them.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: fired its 33rd ballistic missile of the year

I wonder what the cost of each of them are


About 1% of their GDP each...
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: fired its 33rd ballistic missile of the year

I wonder what the cost of each of them are


Probably between 100 and 120 forced laborers.
 
