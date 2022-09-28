 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 217 of WW3: Unexplained leaks found in two Orc undersea gas pipelines. Pro-Orc authorities claim huge majorities in favor of joining Russia in so-called referendums in four occupied parts of Ukraine. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
66
    More: News, Baltic Sea, Denmark, Russia, Nord Stream, Finland, European leaders, Russian military, Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Sep 2022 at 8:00 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Final numbers for September (for these reports, all "months" end on the 28th).

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reports that Lyman is done, with Ukraine making rapid advances in the area. Awaiting confirmation.

https://twitter.com/marcushaukka/status/1575031292684795905
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: Reports that Lyman is done, with Ukraine making rapid advances in the area. Awaiting confirmation.

https://twitter.com/marcushaukka/status/1575031292684795905


Good. Anything that gets the ruscists a black eye and an impetuous to fark off and keep farking off is welcome news.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the old scheme: Putin plans to annex the occupied regions of Ukraine, as he already did with Crimea

According to analytical data of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Putin plans to recognize the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine as Russian immediately after the fake "referendums". He did the same when he annexed Crimea.
ISW also predicts that the Russian authorities will try to reformulate their invasion and annexation of Ukrainian territories as a "counter-terrorist operation."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
USA will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1 billion

The assistance will include new HIMARS systems, ammunition, various anti-drone systems and radar systems, as well as spare parts, training and technical support.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Latvia declares a state of emergency and closes one of the border crossings with the

A state of emergency has been declared from today until December 26 in the Aluksenen, Balv and Ludzen districts.

This decision was taken in connection with the mobilization in Russia and the need to prevent possible threats to Latvia's internal security.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The White House asks Congress to allocate $35 million to Ukraine for nuclear security

The reason for such a request was the dangerous situation at the ZNPP. The shelling of the facility and the area around it damaged the infrastructure and power lines.

$35 million will be part of a total aid package of more than $12 billion.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The US has increased its monitoring of Russia's nuclear weapons

U.S. and allied intelligence agencies have increased surveillance of Russia's nuclear weapons to track preparations for a possible strike on Ukrainian territory.

It will be recalled that on September 26, the United States declared that it saw no signs of Russia's preparation for the use of nuclear weapons.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4 more ships with Ukrainian grain left the ports

Today, four more ships with 115,000 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenny for the countries of Asia, Africa and Europe.
In almost two months of the "grain corridor", 235 ships with 5.4 million tons of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: valenumr: Reports that Lyman is done, with Ukraine making rapid advances in the area. Awaiting confirmation.

https://twitter.com/marcushaukka/status/1575031292684795905

Good. Anything that gets the ruscists a black eye and an impetuous to fark off and keep farking off is welcome news.


We may very well see a lot of reclaimed territory and capture equipment before the weekend.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: We may very well see a lot of reclaimed territory and capture equipment before the weekend.


Looking forward to an increasingly-blue map.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Latvia declares a state of emergency and closes one of the border crossings with the

A state of emergency has been declared from today until December 26 in the Aluksenen, Balv and Ludzen districts.

This decision was taken in connection with the mobilization in Russia and the need to prevent possible threats to Latvia's internal security.


It's as if... If you are a sovereign state on the border of Russia... It's not a good idea to have a substantial Russian population. They might get "liberated".
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: valenumr: We may very well see a lot of reclaimed territory and capture equipment before the weekend.

Looking forward to an increasingly-blue map.


User name is ironic 🤣
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George? Okay, I had to Google. It's actually Georgia. Maybe it makes more sense in Italian.The future premier of Italy promises support for Ukraine

"Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyi, you know that you can count on our faithful support in the cause of the freedom of the Ukrainian people. Be strong and keep your faith!" George Maloney wrote.

It will be recalled that the "Brothers of Italy" party, led by George Maloney, won the parliamentary elections in Italy. It is expected that she will become the new prime minister of the country in the near future.
cdn2.opendemocracy.netView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Estonia proposes to include Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church in the EU sanctions list

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, such an initiative was caused by the patriarch's statements praising the "genocidal war".

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, said the other day that in the war against Ukraine, Russian soldiers are fulfilling their vocation and duty to their homeland and society, so their actions can be compared to self-sacrifice. According to him, the dead Russian soldiers will be forgiven absolutely all their sins.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the bad news is, it looks like I'm in Ian's direct path. Meh, it should be just tropical storm force when it gets here. I'll probably lose cable. Yesterday got confusing, talking about Ian and lan cables in the same thread.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: So the bad news is, it looks like I'm in Ian's direct path. Meh, it should be just tropical storm force when it gets here. I'll probably lose cable. Yesterday got confusing, talking about Ian and lan cables in the same thread.


Fingers crossed for you.

Does this change in the track take it towards or away from Tracianne?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: fasahd: So the bad news is, it looks like I'm in Ian's direct path. Meh, it should be just tropical storm force when it gets here. I'll probably lose cable. Yesterday got confusing, talking about Ian and lan cables in the same thread.

Fingers crossed for you.

Does this change in the track take it towards or away from Tracianne?


I think she is in Hollywood which is just north of Miami. She is getting rain now. It's passing her on the west coast. It's crossing the state and will hit the East coast around Jacksonville way north.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: bloobeary: fasahd: So the bad news is, it looks like I'm in Ian's direct path. Meh, it should be just tropical storm force when it gets here. I'll probably lose cable. Yesterday got confusing, talking about Ian and lan cables in the same thread.

Fingers crossed for you.

Does this change in the track take it towards or away from Tracianne?

I think she is in Hollywood which is just north of Miami. She is getting rain now. It's passing her on the west coast. It's crossing the state and will hit the East coast around Jacksonville way north.


I have family in St. Augustine and it looks like they are now in the path.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Final numbers for September (for these reports, all "months" end on the 28th).

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]


CORRECTION

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Harlee: Final numbers for September (for these reports, all "months" end on the 28th).

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]

CORRECTION

[Fark user image image 850x276]


Awwww, 300 shy of the monthly record.
Better luck next month, Ukraine!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Harlee: Final numbers for September (for these reports, all "months" end on the 28th).

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]

CORRECTION

[Fark user image image 850x276]


Oh those spark lines! Ukraine really needs to sink more boats to keep things consistent though. 🤣
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Harlee: Harlee: Final numbers for September (for these reports, all "months" end on the 28th).

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]

CORRECTION

[Fark user image image 850x276]

Awwww, 300 shy of the monthly record.
Better luck next month, Ukraine!


Next month is going to be brutal for RU.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: TommyDeuce: Harlee: Harlee: Final numbers for September (for these reports, all "months" end on the 28th).

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]

CORRECTION

[Fark user image image 850x276]

Awwww, 300 shy of the monthly record.
Better luck next month, Ukraine!

Next month is going to be brutal for RU.


also next day and next week
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fasahd: 4 more ships with Ukrainian grain left the ports

Today, four more ships with 115,000 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenny for the countries of Asia, Africa and Europe.
In almost two months of the "grain corridor", 235 ships with 5.4 million tons of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports.


thats such great news. Literally millions of lives saved.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So update for those of you interested:

had the MRI this morning, and my foot is infected ... kinda lots. the scan showed front to back, needs "at least antibiotics", opined the doc from behind his 5000$ asian antique desk, while gazing thoughtfully at his 2 40" monitor dual display an adjusting his voice compose headset. I cant remember his name but i'm pretty sure it was Kuntz. Because he and all his asian themed furniture in his office were all.

the good news is, my blood work indicates i'm not septic and i feel absolutely fine; so it looks like things were "caught in time", but i'm back in the klinik tomorrow, will probably be debrided and given IV Antibios etc for a week or so and i will be talking to you lot a lot. And hopefully i wont lose my damn foot. didnt i just say that in like june?

emmer effer.

this is all grog's fault somehow, i know it.
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In yesterday's War Thread there was a lot of discussion about how the US should respond should Russia use nukes in Ukraine.  As what usually happens when discussing nuclear response, quite a few people suggested the proper response would be to dramatically escalate and turn Russia into a "glass parking lot".

I understand the absurdity of my next sentence.  In a nuclear war, the goal should be to keep the death and destruction to a minimum.  My reasoning is that if that is not the goal, then the result is we all die.

Radiolab had a wonderful show a couple years back about how best to respond to an aggressor on the global conflict scale.  In the early '60's a couple computer geeks used the 'Prisoner's Dilemma' theory to simulate various behaviors and responses between the US and USSR should the two countries come into conflict.

Here's the link to the podcast and it includes a transcript if you can't listen:


Tl;dr?  Bottom line is the most effective response was to be nice but if confronted then respond in kind.  So, if Russia fires a nuke into the North Sea, then the proper response would be to fire a nuke into the Black Sea.  If Russia drops a nuke on a Ukrainian city, then the proper response is to drop one on a similarly sized city.
 
mederu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine Counterattack Success | Ruzzians will be encircled or run away
Youtube -KVDExJNCpk

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
alienated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am just going to post this.

If you make a post that looks like a link , but it is just a statement, it is not worth posting. Because its a real frelling pain in the ass to try and highlight your text to find just what the hell you meant to post on a phone.

I am posting this from my lappy, but most reading is done from a mobile device.

At least just post the link in plain text . Just "this happened there "  ? it baffles me how many just accept that as news .

Free Ukrainia
 
Super_pope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't really understand why you'd bother with this.  Nobody cares or will honor this vote.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Super_pope: I don't really understand why you'd bother with this.  Nobody cares or will honor this vote.


Internal use only
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harlee: Final numbers for September (for these reports, all "months" end on the 28th).

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]


So what... the remaining two days are in limbo?  Unofficial ceasefire?  All kills are imaginary, and the soldiers play dead until the next month starts?  The numbers simply go into the void between universes?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Super_pope: I don't really understand why you'd bother with this.  Nobody cares or will honor this vote.


Excuse for setting Ukraine up the nukes.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super_pope: I don't really understand why you'd bother with this.  Nobody cares or will honor this vote.


There were links to two good threads explaining why yesterday.

It's to be able to rewrite the history books.  Kids who grew up in the USSR all learned how the Baltic state were eager to join Russia after World War II, and even voted to join, when in fact their grandparents who had lived it said it was hogwash.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: So update for those of you interested:

had the MRI this morning, and my foot is infected ... kinda lots. the scan showed front to back, needs "at least antibiotics", opined the doc from behind his 5000$ asian antique desk, while gazing thoughtfully at his 2 40" monitor dual display an adjusting his voice compose headset. I cant remember his name but i'm pretty sure it was Kuntz. Because he and all his asian themed furniture in his office were all.

the good news is, my blood work indicates i'm not septic and i feel absolutely fine; so it looks like things were "caught in time", but i'm back in the klinik tomorrow, will probably be debrided and given IV Antibios etc for a week or so and i will be talking to you lot a lot. And hopefully i wont lose my damn foot. didnt i just say that in like june?

emmer effer.

this is all grog's fault somehow, i know it.


It was us tangoing through that raw sewage in the sewers so your wife didn't find out.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alienated: I am just going to post this.

If you make a post that looks like a link , but it is just a statement, it is not worth posting. Because its a real frelling pain in the ass to try and highlight your text to find just what the hell you meant to post on a phone.

I am posting this from my lappy, but most reading is done from a mobile device.

At least just post the link in plain text . Just "this happened there "  ? it baffles me how many just accept that as news .

Free Ukrainia


You will not get over it.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Muta: In yesterday's War Thread there was a lot of discussion about how the US should respond should Russia use nukes in Ukraine.  As what usually happens when discussing nuclear response, quite a few people suggested the proper response would be to dramatically escalate and turn Russia into a "glass parking lot".

I understand the absurdity of my next sentence.  In a nuclear war, the goal should be to keep the death and destruction to a minimum.  My reasoning is that if that is not the goal, then the result is we all die.

Radiolab had a wonderful show a couple years back about how best to respond to an aggressor on the global conflict scale.  In the early '60's a couple computer geeks used the 'Prisoner's Dilemma' theory to simulate various behaviors and responses between the US and USSR should the two countries come into conflict.

Here's the link to the podcast and it includes a transcript if you can't listen:


Tl;dr?  Bottom line is the most effective response was to be nice but if confronted then respond in kind.  So, if Russia fires a nuke into the North Sea, then the proper response would be to fire a nuke into the Black Sea.  If Russia drops a nuke on a Ukrainian city, then the proper response is to drop one on a similarly sized city.


We don't need to use nukes to destroy Russia. And we won't. They pop a nuke, and all of Russia's war fighting capability will be destroyed by conventional means.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alienated: I am just going to post this.

If you make a post that looks like a link , but it is just a statement, it is not worth posting. Because its a real frelling pain in the ass to try and highlight your text to find just what the hell you meant to post on a phone.

I am posting this from my lappy, but most reading is done from a mobile device.

At least just post the link in plain text . Just "this happened there "  ? it baffles me how many just accept that as news .

Free Ukrainia


Do you mean something like this, or maybe this?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flab: Super_pope: I don't really understand why you'd bother with this.  Nobody cares or will honor this vote.

There were links to two good threads explaining why yesterday.

It's to be able to rewrite the history books.  Kids who grew up in the USSR all learned how the Baltic state were eager to join Russia after World War II, and even voted to join, when in fact their grandparents who had lived it said it was hogwash.


Yes. The voters are given one option, but democracy in the Russian sense is all about how many people show up and endorse that option.

But it's still not about choice. They went door to door with armed "pollsters".
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

valenumr: We don't need to use nukes to destroy Russia. And we won't. They pop a nuke, and all of Russia's war fighting capability will be destroyed by conventional means.


So long as it involves additional punitive strikes against all military bases, non-nuclear power generation, electrical grid, communication centers, bridges, core military industrial bases, and government buildings... that would be an acceptable solution.

Reduce them to the pre-industrial age.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: valenumr: We don't need to use nukes to destroy Russia. And we won't. They pop a nuke, and all of Russia's war fighting capability will be destroyed by conventional means.

So long as it involves additional punitive strikes against all military bases, non-nuclear power generation, electrical grid, communication centers, bridges, core military industrial bases, and government buildings... that would be an acceptable solution.

Reduce them to the pre-industrial age.


Pre-Industrial Russia saw major territorial gains.
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fasahd: According to the old scheme: Putin plans to annex the occupied regions of Ukraine, as he already did with Crimea

According to analytical data of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Putin plans to recognize the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine as Russian immediately after the fake "referendums". He did the same when he annexed Crimea.
ISW also predicts that the Russian authorities will try to reformulate their invasion and annexation of Ukrainian territories as a "counter-terrorist operation."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Harlee: Harlee: Final numbers for September (for these reports, all "months" end on the 28th).

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]

CORRECTION

[Fark user image image 850x276]

Awwww, 300 shy of the monthly record.
Better luck next month, Ukraine!


There are a couple days left!
 
Likwit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How is no one talking about the Nordstream leaks?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I could have waited for a relevant post to reply to. Nah, I'll just get it out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"The US Embassy in Moscow has warned its citizens not to travel to Russia and advised those "residing or travelling" there to "depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain."

Translation: Based on information available to the US government you need to GTFO. Now. Grab your shiat that'll fit in a backpack and go. Like, right now.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Super_pope: I don't really understand why you'd bother with this.  Nobody cares or will honor this vote.


Conservatives will. And it will be used to call for Ukrainian capitulation right here on Fark, if it hasn't already.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: GrogSmash2: valenumr: We don't need to use nukes to destroy Russia. And we won't. They pop a nuke, and all of Russia's war fighting capability will be destroyed by conventional means.

So long as it involves additional punitive strikes against all military bases, non-nuclear power generation, electrical grid, communication centers, bridges, core military industrial bases, and government buildings... that would be an acceptable solution.

Reduce them to the pre-industrial age.

Pre-Industrial Russia saw major territorial gains.


Against pre-industrial peers.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fasahd: So the bad news is, it looks like I'm in Ian's direct path. Meh, it should be just tropical storm force when it gets here. I'll probably lose cable. Yesterday got confusing, talking about Ian and lan cables in the same thread.


Yeah, it ain't looking good, is it? We're not gonna get flattened (difficulty: tornadoes) but we're in for a couple of unpleasant days. I'm reasonably ready (difficulty: falling trees). We've got food, water, and a generator -though only one small backup AC unit.

Good luck to you.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: valenumr: We don't need to use nukes to destroy Russia. And we won't. They pop a nuke, and all of Russia's war fighting capability will be destroyed by conventional means.

So long as it involves additional punitive strikes against all military bases, non-nuclear power generation, electrical grid, communication centers, bridges, core military industrial bases, and government buildings... that would be an acceptable solution.

Reduce them to the pre-industrial age.


We've all seen how effective the Russian military is.
We've all seen "what air defense doing"
They will be hit harder and faster than turboke's mom.
And there is a huge nuclear capability disparity.
If they so much as twitch this will happen.
It will be like gulf war time 100, and it won't take a month. It will take 3 days.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.