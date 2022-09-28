 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Victoria - New South Wales police on the lookout for this man. Have you seen hi......hey. Stop giggling   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This person should give his vital organs to others, to see if they can put them to better use.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does he have any distinguishing marks?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, tip the guy off. Now all he has to do is cover up that tattoo and disappear.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Can you give me that 'I passed out at a frat party and a bunch of drunk teenagers drew all over me' look?"

I think the chicks will dig it.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you find the nerve you should not stop tugging
Caspa - Wheres my money
Youtube myZU2DZoD9w


fark the rich
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Does he have any distinguishing marks?


He is hatless - repeat: HATLESS.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: This person should give his vital organs to others, to see if they can put them to better use.


Do you really want to bet against Hep C?
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's never been burdened by good decision-making skills, so at least he's got that going for him, which is nice.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have any distinguishing characteristics?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beast? Looks more like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exhibit A in explaining why most Australian tattooists won't serve drunk people.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got a two day head start on you, which is more than he needs. This guy's got friends in every town and village from here to Moose Knuckle, he speaks a dozen languages, knows every local custom, he'll blend in, disappear, you'll never see him again. With any luck, he's got the Timbits already.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he left above his lip empty for when he is older and has a mustache.

"Let grandpa scumbag tell you stories of my youth. Just read my face!"
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tommyl66: He's got a two day head start on you, which is more than he needs. This guy's got friends in every town and village from here to Moose Knuckle, he speaks a dozen languages, knows every local custom, he'll blend in, disappear, you'll never see him again. With any luck, he's got the Timbits already.


And I misread that, thought he was in Canada. Don't mind me, I'll kick myself out.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow...

I mean, really...

...that haircut! Yikes!
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tommyl66: tommyl66: He's got a two day head start on you, which is more than he needs. This guy's got friends in every town and village from here to Moose Knuckle, he speaks a dozen languages, knows every local custom, he'll blend in, disappear, you'll never see him again. With any luck, he's got the Timbits already.

And I misread that, thought he was in Canada. Don't mind me, I'll kick myself out.


i dont care, that was funny
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: This is exhibit A in explaining why most Australian tattooists won't serve drunk people.


It's also exisiting A showing that some Australian tattoo artists *will* serve drunk people, including those who are passed out, who's mates insist "yep, that's what he wants, all blue, and put "beast" on his forehead".

/"Oh, and a skeleton in a fedora! He was very insistant it had to have a hat"
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure I could positively identify him, all men who have their entire face covered with tattoos look the same to me.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I was a serious drinker, even in the seediest of bars with the most disreputable of people, bartenders would sometimes honorably tell someone "You've had enough; I won't serve you anymore." (My neighborhood bar was big on arranging rides or calling and paying for cabs with such people.  I'm sure we saved lives or at least the quality of lives.) Why don't we see such limit setting from the tattoo artists?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely a borderline case.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's going to be a quick lineup at the police station.
 
caira
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: This is exhibit A in explaining why most Australian tattooists won't serve drunk people.


You really think he was just drunk?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A true master of disguise. They'll never find him.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: This person should give his vital organs to others, to see if they can put them to better use.


His vital organs also have tattoos.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, it's like lookin in a mirror
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

caira: Aussie_As: This is exhibit A in explaining why most Australian tattooists won't serve drunk people.

You really think he was just drunk?


I think he was sober, just confined with a lot of time on his hands.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: HugeMistake: Does he have any distinguishing marks?

He is hatless - repeat: HATLESS.


Police: Suspect was described as hatless, but look, there's one on his neck. Mustn't be our guy.
Police 2: damn, better let him go Bruce, we'll catch the guy eventually.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: This person should give his vital organs to others, to see if they can put them to better use.


When the burn victim takes the wraps off of their new face to look in the mirror for the first time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He looks funny lol
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Does he have any distinguishing marks?


He may be wearing a false mustache.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

9NewsMelb: Murray River Police District are seeking assistance to locate wanted man Jaimes Sutton, who frequents the Deniliquin area on the VIC-NSW border. #9News https://t.co/dIXcWPnfGj


He who makes a beast of himself gets rid of the pain of being a man.
--Samuel Johnson
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It appears the young man may have possibly been experiencing air sickness, went to the restroom, was vomiting and the plane hit turbulence. Sploooosh goes the blue water right into the kisser. Missing his lip completely due to a square of toilet paper stuck to his face. Upon returning to his seat and falling asleep, a first grader etched the man's appearance into the sleeping man's forehead. 
At least that's what I read in the Daily Fail repeated by NY Post.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought I saw him, but my guy's said "Best".
 
NobleHam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm honestly kind of impressed that he both accounted for the receding hairline in his tattoo, and it hasn't receded further since. Either it's recent or here gets frequent touch-ups.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Either it's recent or here gets frequent touch-ups.


FTFM
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He should get a tattoo of a mustache on his upper lip.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This man is the future. He has his resumé always available. He's saving the space above his upper lip for his wedding vows.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, this guy blued himself good and hard
 
srb68
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gonna be hard to find a guy that blends in so well.. average height, average weight limited distinctive features.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cultured: He should get a tattoo of a mustache on his upper lip.


But if mustaches become unfashionable, he'll look silly
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I said Be A Saint!"

"There wasn't room for the whole thing.  What's the big deal?"
 
