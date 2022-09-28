 Skip to content
Utah has 20 new state designs to vote on. Apparently Fark wasn't consulted in the early stages, so you get a beehive, you get a beehive, everybody gets a beehive
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Beehives for Deseret!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Beehive pictures everywhere out there.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You could say it's the ...
<puts on sunglasses.
Show-Bee state....
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see they're big on separating church and state in Utah.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I think of Utah, I think of National Parks, not beehives.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
and crazy-ass Mormons.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bullsh*t. Somebody's a Captain Marvel fan.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, state flag designs. I was hoping they were going to reshape the state.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and somebody else used to work for Delta Airlines.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Bullsh*t. Somebody's a Captain Marvel fan.


Eight pointed star, huh.? Hmm...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image 425x425]


The Jesus And Mary Chain - Just Like Honey (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7EgB__YratE
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From the same folks that celebrated their 150 years of statehood a year early.......
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Either subby missed the word "flag" in their headline, or Utah is planning on war to shift its borders.
 
