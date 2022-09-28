 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   It's log, it's log, it's big, it's heavy, it's wood, and it's blocking I-95   (wric.com) divider line
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've blocked things with a log before, but never an interstate.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tractor-trailer toppled on Interstate 95 South in Hanover along with its entire load of lumber, bringing traffic to a standstill Tuesday night.

Or as we call it, "Tuesday night."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Plant unavailable for comment.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone behind it thought they were going out Final Destination 2 style.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because we've all got that song stuck in our heads now...

Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A tractor-trailer toppled on Interstate 95 South in Hanover along with its entire load of lumber, bringing traffic to a standstill Tuesday night.

Or as we call it, "Tuesday night."


So true. I hate that stupid highway.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Madman drummers bummers: A tractor-trailer toppled on Interstate 95 South in Hanover along with its entire load of lumber, bringing traffic to a standstill Tuesday night.

Or as we call it, "Tuesday night."

So true. I hate that stupid highway.


Ah yes, Virginia's largest parking lot.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the truck went Blammo.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Just because we've all got that song stuck in our heads now...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-fQGPZTECYs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


correct. log, log log
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also in the picture are an alien spacecraft and Sasquatch.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's better than bad, it's good!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Real nerds use ln
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lumberjack:  How did it get there?

Tree:  Well, I'm stumped
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've spilled my log load all over but never on route 95.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 405x263]

Also in the picture are an alien spacecraft and Sasquatch.


Yeah it looks like a picture for something out of Close Encounters instead of a log jam. I can't even make out the logs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: Someone behind it thought they were going out Final Destination 2 style.


And that movie is why I won't stay behind log trucks anymore
Final Destination 2: Highway Crash (2003)
Youtube w4sNrd5N4fc
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Imagine being stuck in traffic for hours and hours waiting on them to clean up the mess. In the back of the car the dog is barking constantly, you have groceries in the trunk that you need to get home before stuff goes bad, the battery on your Nissan Leaf is getting low as you run the AC, you definitely aren't getting to the library branch before it closes, and all this is just sapping your spirits causing you to pull your hair out at the roots.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Robert Plant unavailable for comment.


Well, his love is in league with the freeway.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Imagine being stuck in traffic for hours and hours waiting on them to clean up the mess. In the back of the car the dog is barking constantly, you have groceries in the trunk that you need to get home before stuff goes bad, the battery on your Nissan Leaf is getting low as you run the AC, you definitely aren't getting to the library branch before it closes, and all this is just sapping your spirits causing you to pull your hair out at the roots.


In an ideal world, no one would be so stupid as to get on I-95 in a Nissan Leaf.
 
