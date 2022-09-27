 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Local news to soon learn the common definition of "gooning"   (ky3.com) divider line
7
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to the definition mostly used at places like 4chan and PornHub?

/one that gives edgelord another meaning also
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a boner!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My brother and I used to go fishing but were too poor to afford gear, so we would just stick our heads in the water and try to catch them with out hands.   This could take a while, so we would say "goonie goo-hoo" every time we caught one.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought this was "wrangling".
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I thought this was "wrangling".


Only when gerbils are involved.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh sweet farking Jesus submitter
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh sweet farking Jesus submitter


A sea of horrified faces created at one stroke
 
