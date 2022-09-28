 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Vladimir Putin granted new title   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Russia, scores of Russian men, Vladimir Putin, Russian soldier, Profanity, new legislation, increasingly desperate measures, intercepted phone call  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 8:30 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vlad the Whacked?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, they've been calling him a F*ckface for years. Just not to the camera all that often, because that was a prison sentence.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's the Ace of Clubs?
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably NSFW

http://www.paulcoombs.co.uk/Pootinfarkface.htm


Behold my fark face!
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Call him Jelly, 'cause jam don't shake like that.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's PRESIDENT FarkFace to you.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If it's not "soon to be corpse" then it's not really newsworthy. Call us when it's a corpse. Or the scattered pieces of one.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All they have to do is put their guns down. Just do it. You know you want to.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Vlad the Whacked?


Not yet.
 
Wessoman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes, but would anybody outside of the US Republican Party actually want to fark that face?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.