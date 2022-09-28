 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NOAA)   The National Hurricane Center is warning of (and I quote) "life-threatening storm surge", "devastating winds", and "catastrophic flooding". Good luck, Florida   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
62
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, Key Messages graphic, Key Messages, National Hurricane Center, use of the Key Messages graphics, present information, public domain, Rain  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Tucker says it's a scam.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Everyone is prepared, we'll have some damage, but we'll be back in a few days.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Everyone is prepared, we'll have some damage, but we'll be back in a few days.

Everyone is prepared..


What color is the sky on your planet?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Circusdog320: feckingmorons: Everyone is prepared, we'll have some damage, but we'll be back in a few days.

Everyone is prepared..

What color is the sky on your planet?


Can't tell you right now, too cloudy.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
15 inches of rain? Screw that.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Everyone is prepared, we'll have some damage, but we'll be back in a few days.


Storm surge is going to be 9+ feet Most of Tampa is 7ft above sea level.  That will not end well
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How does the soil not completely liquify and get washed away when hit with 15 inches of rain driven by tropical winds?
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: How does the soil not completely liquify and get washed away when hit with 15 inches of rain driven by tropical winds?


It's never dry...ever...
Florida is not a place you can walk in the grass because it's either raining or the sprinklers are on.

Storm changed track - will have the family up early putting on shutters we didn't think we would need
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Magorn: feckingmorons: Everyone is prepared, we'll have some damage, but we'll be back in a few days.

Storm surge is going to be 9+ feet Most of Tampa is 7ft above sea level.  That will not end well


Most of Tampa is not seven feet above MSL.  That simply isn't true.   Certainly there are low parts, but you're just making stuff up.  

Many have evacuated to shelters and many, many others out of the area or the state.   Floridians are prepared for this, we've had practice and we're ready to do this.  We'd much rather it turned 180 degrees and floated around the Gulf and petered out, but that isn't expected so we'll use our knowledge, our skills, and rely on one another to literally weather this storm.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

require PDA: fragMasterFlash: How does the soil not completely liquify and get washed away when hit with 15 inches of rain driven by tropical winds?

It's never dry...ever...
Florida is not a place you can walk in the grass because it's either raining or the sprinklers are on.

Storm changed track - will have the family up early putting on shutters we didn't think we would need


Here's hoping you and yours get through this with minimal disruptions and plenty of chilled beverages.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
From what I've seen recently, Florida sucks balls and is a huge factor in f*cking things up for everyone else. I don't have anything against any of the little peepul living there, but if a catatstrophe happened, wouldn't that mean that there would be less of those f*cking jerkoffs to screw things up? Asking for a friend.

/please ignore my California residency
//earthquake weather is here
///this may be my last post, so oh well
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As it approaches landfall, ERC is still occurring...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: As it approaches landfall, ERC is still occurring...


https://twitter.com/FabienDel69/status/1575021463437836288?t=eKDSNFRWddZgs2igHuaFqA&s=19
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Never a flight to Martha's Vineyard around when you need one...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tim Pandajis' hurricane analyses (from KHOU Houston) are always excellent.  This one is half a day old, but the general analysis still applies:  The areas South of the eye when it makes landfall are gonna be farked.


Tracking Hurricane Ian: Storm strengthens to Cat. 3; track for Florida landfall shifts | 2 p.m. 9/27
Youtube 4d4trAB_bgk


And everyone is gonna be soaked.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, look.  Here's a newer one from KHOU.  Haven't watched it all yet, so we can watch it together.

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Less than 24 hours until landfall
Youtube WXrw9r7b67I
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a good animation illustrating ERC (Eyewall Replacement Cycle) indicating intensification of the storm.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bughunter: Oh, look.  Here's a newer one from KHOU.  Haven't watched it all yet, so we can watch it together.

[YouTube video: Tracking Hurricane Ian: Less than 24 hours until landfall]


Thank you. That's a good one.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since the US had calm weather otherwise today they were able to get 1-minute intervals with GOES-16 producing an amazing 30fps animation
https://twitter.com/weatherdak/status/1574933518341193729?t=3HFyWautundqR5n87biguQ&s=19
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And remember Florida Farkers, if your home is struck by a flying manatee, do NOT go outside to see if the manatee is OK.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida and DeSantis can go eat shiat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: feckingmorons: Everyone is prepared, we'll have some damage, but we'll be back in a few days.

Everyone is prepared..

What color is the sky on your planet?


yeah, 140 mph winds for a sustained time over this part of Florida isn't going to be good. It's still tracking NNE which puts it on track to be closer to Sarasota than Fort. Myers for landfall.
It may be the big one, it may not. The thing about a hurricane is you don't know until it has passed.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bughunter: And remember Florida Farkers, if your home is struck by a flying manatee, do NOT go outside to see if the manatee is OK.


At those speeds the kinetic energy of an airborne adult Manatee would be like light artillery. If you don't have a concrete roof ...

Wait. What?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
617 WTNT64 KNHC 281036 TCUAT4 Hurricane Ian Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092022 635 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 ...IAN RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING... ...CONDITIONS RAPIDLY DETERIORATING ALONG THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA COAST... Recent data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph (250 km/h). A special advisory will be issued by 7 AM EDT (1100 UTC) to reflect this change and update the forecast. SUMMARY OF 635 AM EDT...1035 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...25.9N 82.8W ABOUT 65 MI...105 KM WSW OF NAPLES FLORIDA ABOUT 80 MI...130 KM SSW OF PUNTA GORDA FLORIDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...155 MPH...250 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...936 MB...27.73 INCHES $$ Forecaster Papin/Blake
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I left Palm Bay and drove to St. Augustine to get the full effect of this bad boy.
Sucks to be you central west coast.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hope ya'll got your storm chips handy
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: And remember Florida Farkers, if your home is struck by a flying manatee, do NOT go outside to see if the manatee is OK.


Just ask if it's huge.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woooo! Hurricane party 🎉

/kidding GTFO if you can
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Florida and DeSantis can go eat shiat.


Let's go Ian!!!

/Team hurricane
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Everyone is prepared, we'll have some damage, but we'll be back in a few days.


Good luck.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone said a few days ago that this is reminding them of Charley.  Give that guy a medal.  Just like Charley it:

1.  Turned east sooner than expected striking near Port Charlotte.
2.  Increased its forward momentum beyond earlier expectations
3.  Increased its intensity beyond earlier expectations

The good news:  Tampa gets a reprieve.  Things should be better than initially predicted with the storm surge now at 4-6 instead of 8-10.

The bad news:  Venice to Ft. Myers gets wrecked.  I'm not even sure if Ft. Myers or Cape Coral are as prepared as they need to be right now.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: bughunter: And remember Florida Farkers, if your home is struck by a flying manatee, do NOT go outside to see if the manatee is OK.

Just ask if it's huge.


Or horny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved away from there in August.  I have family there, so I can't be too callous.

But man, am I happy to not be there right now.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Someone said a few days ago that this is reminding them of Charley.  Give that guy a medal.  Just like Charley it:

1.  Turned east sooner than expected striking near Port Charlotte.
2.  Increased its forward momentum beyond earlier expectations
3.  Increased its intensity beyond earlier expectations

The good news:  Tampa gets a reprieve.  Things should be better than initially predicted with the storm surge now at 4-6 instead of 8-10.

The bad news:  Venice to Ft. Myers gets wrecked.  I'm not even sure if Ft. Myers or Cape Coral are as prepared as they need to be right now.


The one guy I know who lives in Ft. Myers, in a river front condo on the 1st floor, is riding it out.  He says they're 12 feet above the river, so no problem!

Florida.   Not even once.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: feckingmorons: Everyone is prepared, we'll have some damage, but we'll be back in a few days.

Storm surge is going to be 9+ feet Most of Tampa is 7ft above sea level.  That will not end well


They lowered it for Tampa to 4-6.  The storm is making landfall further south and the eastern side won't be pushing water into Tampa Bay.

It's now doing that to Port Charlotte.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to see how quickly Desantis goes from begging for Federal Disaster funds to making some asinine comment about how the Feds should leave Florida alone to do whatever the hell they want... up to, and including using some of those funds to disempower voters, ban abortions or keep the wrong people from, ya know, having any kind of say.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has at least required hurricane resistant housing for new construction.  But the slow movement of the storm is going to make life miserable.  And then the banana spiders, fire ants and nuclear fallout sized cockroaches will come out looking for dry land.

I don't wish any of this on anyone, even Floridians.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cue the Far Right crisis actors.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's hard to gauge the severity of anything, when they issue the same cataclysmic warnings every time a man in Brazil is coughing.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Classics.
Stay safe and best of luck, yall!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GatorBreath: [Fark user image image 425x239]
Classics.
Stay safe and best of luck, yall!


Ah yes, Storm Crow Cantori himself.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Has the Lotto for which Florida-man will go out into the storm and the flag he'll be carrying been determined?  Has to be on video and the video must be clean enough to see details.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Warthog: Rapmaster2000: Someone said a few days ago that this is reminding them of Charley.  Give that guy a medal.  Just like Charley it:

1.  Turned east sooner than expected striking near Port Charlotte.
2.  Increased its forward momentum beyond earlier expectations
3.  Increased its intensity beyond earlier expectations

The good news:  Tampa gets a reprieve.  Things should be better than initially predicted with the storm surge now at 4-6 instead of 8-10.

The bad news:  Venice to Ft. Myers gets wrecked.  I'm not even sure if Ft. Myers or Cape Coral are as prepared as they need to be right now.

The one guy I know who lives in Ft. Myers, in a river front condo on the 1st floor, is riding it out.  He says they're 12 feet above the river, so no problem!

Florida.   Not even once.


He's never read John McDonald, has he?
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Many have evacuated to shelters and many, many others out of the area or the state.   Floridians are prepared for this, we've had practice and we're ready to do this.  We'd much rather it turned 180 degrees and floated around the Gulf and petered out, but that isn't expected so we'll use our knowledge, our skills, and rely on one another to literally weather this storm.


That seems like such a bizarre thing to say. I get it, but, it just sounds really weird. There are places you can go where you don't get practice in dealing with hurricanes. Some of them are even pretty nice!

Anyway, carry on, and good luck!
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cantore is on scene and reporting now.
Yall know what's up.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

starsrift: feckingmorons: Many have evacuated to shelters and many, many others out of the area or the state.   Floridians are prepared for this, we've had practice and we're ready to do this.  We'd much rather it turned 180 degrees and floated around the Gulf and petered out, but that isn't expected so we'll use our knowledge, our skills, and rely on one another to literally weather this storm.

That seems like such a bizarre thing to say. I get it, but, it just sounds really weird. There are places you can go where you don't get practice in dealing with hurricanes. Some of them are even pretty nice!

Anyway, carry on, and good luck!


I thought it was weird. The historic long term average is around 1,000 people a day relocating to from elsewhere to live in Florida permanently.

There are lots and lots of people living in Florida that have no "practice" or first-hand knowledge of how farking catastrophic a Cat 4 is on the ground.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Elegy: starsrift: feckingmorons: Many have evacuated to shelters and many, many others out of the area or the state.   Floridians are prepared for this, we've had practice and we're ready to do this.  We'd much rather it turned 180 degrees and floated around the Gulf and petered out, but that isn't expected so we'll use our knowledge, our skills, and rely on one another to literally weather this storm.

That seems like such a bizarre thing to say. I get it, but, it just sounds really weird. There are places you can go where you don't get practice in dealing with hurricanes. Some of them are even pretty nice!

Anyway, carry on, and good luck!

I thought it was weird. The historic long term average is around 1,000 people a day relocating to from elsewhere to live in Florida permanently.

There are lots and lots of people living in Florida that have no "practice" or first-hand knowledge of how farking catastrophic a Cat 4 is on the ground.


There's no "practice".  You board up the windows, make sure your generator works, stock up on essentials and then hope for the best.

But the guy you responded to is a well known dinglefutz around here, so what he says is irrelevant.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Has this been blamed this on the liberals, Democrats, Obama, the gays or Sorsos yet?
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.