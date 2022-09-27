 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   An entire roasted chicken can now be delivered by drone in Dallas-Fort Worth, and God knows that's what these people need   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What they NEED is salad delivered by drone...fatasses.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With god as my witness, I thought chickens could fly.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait until one of these gets caught up in a hurricane and someone in Billings Montana gets a surprise chicken in their backyard. UFIB (unintentional fowl in backyard)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If all the delivery jobs are taken by drones, where will the stoners and meth heads gonna get jobs?  We can employ only so many sergeants, congressman, and sportsball millionaires!
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can someone tell me why when I was doing this stuff in 2010-2011 nobody cared?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Can someone tell me why when I was doing this stuff in 2010-2011 nobody cared?


Your chicken wasn't very good?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But can it deliver 4 fried chickens and a small coke?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And then the shooting down of drones begin. Also, some perv can go around flying pretend delivery drones to look in people's windows.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Can someone tell me why when I was doing this stuff in 2010-2011 nobody cared?


You didn't get caught.

It was just as illegal then as it is now, though hopefully we are on the threshold of that changing.

Would be very nice not to have to drive a two ton steel vehicle clear across town at great expense of time, energy, and money while being exposed to significant personal risk just to buy some obscure car part that might not even weigh a pound.

I really thought the 2020 Pandemic would fast-forward the widespread use of drone delivery the same way it did for Zoom and remote working, but for some reason it didn't happen.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: If all the delivery jobs are taken by drones, where will the stoners and meth heads gonna get jobs?  We can employ only so many sergeants, congressman, and sportsball millionaires!


Meth heads don't hold down jobs.  That's why they're always stealing shiat; so they can feed their addiction.
 
