Swift rescuers save racoon from merciless peanut butter jar, process done in Jif
7
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hey! I was snacking on that, Ranger Dick! - Skippy the Raccoon, angrily
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Who hasn't gotten their head stuck in a peanut butter jar?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
it's pronounced throatwarblerhummingbird
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Who hasn't gotten their head stuck in a peanut butter jar?


Yes, "head".
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After being rescued, the raccoon was relocated to Jellystone Park . . . or so I heard.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

felching pen: Hey! I was snacking on that, Ranger Dick! - Skippy the Raccoon, angrily


I wonder if anyone recorded this to make a Jiff I mean GIF.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, from the Raccoon's view

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
