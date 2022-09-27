 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Well, she's not kidnapped anymore. You're welcome   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sheriff says girl was wearing tactical gear and ran towards deputies during fire fight.

Was she carrying a weapon, though?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Sheriff says girl was wearing tactical gear and ran towards deputies during fire fight.

Was she carrying a weapon, though?


Follow up reporting says she shot at police. Curious if MAGA or prepper background. Likely a weird cult (religion) involved.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: Dewey Fidalgo: Sheriff says girl was wearing tactical gear and ran towards deputies during fire fight.

Was she carrying a weapon, though?

Follow up reporting says she shot at police. Curious if MAGA or prepper background. Likely a weird cult (religion) involved.


But you repeat yourself
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Follow up reporting says she shot at police.


If the police oppose releasing the bodycam footage, then you know that didn't happen.

/ recall the many tales the cops wove of Uvalde...
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Sheriff says girl was wearing tactical gear and ran towards deputies during fire fight.

Was she carrying a weapon, though?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they shot a child trying to get to them for safety.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

question_dj: So they shot a child trying to get to them for safety.


Not according to the article.
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The sheriff's department says the suspect was shooting at officers from his truck the "constantly".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sorceror: eurotrader: Follow up reporting says she shot at police.

If the police oppose releasing the bodycam footage, then you know that didn't happen.

/ recall the many tales the cops wove of Uvalde...


There we go.  Let's see the video.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Dewey Fidalgo: Sheriff says girl was wearing tactical gear and ran towards deputies during fire fight.

Was she carrying a weapon, though?

Follow up reporting says she shot at police. Curious if MAGA or prepper background. Likely a weird cult (religion) involved.


Doesn't seem like they confirmed that yet. Only 1 gun was found.

The deputies did not initially realize it was the girl who was running toward them, Dicus said, because she was wearing a helmet and a military-style vest that can hold armored plates.

Even though the only weapon found was in the truck with Graziano, detectives say it's possible his daughter was also firing.

"There may be some information that the passenger was involved in firing back at the deputies and we're still trying to confirm that at this point," Dicus said.

https://abc7news.com/hesperia-shootout-fontana-murder-suspect-anthony-graziano-savannah/12273567/
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/too soon?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Like the saying goes -- if you have a problem and call the police, now you have two problems.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sorceror: eurotrader: Follow up reporting says she shot at police.

If the police oppose releasing the bodycam footage, then you know that didn't happen.

/ recall the many tales the cops wove of Uvalde...


I've read a few articles and the police are saying "indications she may have". I've read no definitive statement regarding her involvement.

The Times reports authorities would not say if she was armed, but San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said there were "indications" she "may have also been involved in some of the fire exchange" with deputies.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: sorceror: eurotrader: Follow up reporting says she shot at police.

If the police oppose releasing the bodycam footage, then you know that didn't happen.

/ recall the many tales the cops wove of Uvalde...

There we go.  Let's see the video.


That's not how it works. Let the police have a few weeks to dominate the media and implant the narrative. Then they'll refuse to release the footage. Then they'll say it would damage officer safety. Then the cameras all malfunctioned. Then they'll sue to stop release.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sketchy details still. Local news made sure to mention that deputies said she may have shot at them. Of course, if this had happened, then they would have immediately located the gun she supposedly fired and reported that post haste.  Probably not going to learn anything until tomorrow the cops get their stories straight.

Overall, I'm afraid I can't call this fine police work.  Vehicle was disabled on desert highway, away from sparsely populated area, and they just light it up?  No negotiating to get the kid safe?
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': sorceror: eurotrader: Follow up reporting says she shot at police.

If the police oppose releasing the bodycam footage, then you know that didn't happen.

/ recall the many tales the cops wove of Uvalde...

I've read a few articles and the police are saying "indications she may have". I've read no definitive statement regarding her involvement.

The Times reports authorities would not say if she was armed, but San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said there were "indications" she "may have also been involved in some of the fire exchange" with deputies.


If she had they would be screaming it from the rooftops. The weasel words mean it didn't happen
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: eurotrader: Dewey Fidalgo: Sheriff says girl was wearing tactical gear and ran towards deputies during fire fight.

Was she carrying a weapon, though?

Follow up reporting says she shot at police. Curious if MAGA or prepper background. Likely a weird cult (religion) involved.

Doesn't seem like they confirmed that yet. Only 1 gun was found.

The deputies did not initially realize it was the girl who was running toward them, Dicus said, because she was wearing a helmet and a military-style vest that can hold armored plates.

Even though the only weapon found was in the truck with Graziano, detectives say it's possible his daughter was also firing.

"There may be some information that the passenger was involved in firing back at the deputies and we're still trying to confirm that at this point," Dicus said.

https://abc7news.com/hesperia-shootout-fontana-murder-suspect-anthony-graziano-savannah/12273567/


Yeah, they shot an unarmed minor trying to surrender.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ISO15693: question_dj: So they shot a child trying to get to them for safety.

Not according to the article.


The article certainly didn't refute it.
The only concrete thing the article said was that she approached them wearing tactical gear.

Otherwise they only say it is "possible" that she is firing, but they've only found one gun. IMO they said that just to provide a plausible reason why they capped a child who wasn't pointing a gun. Cops lie to cover their asses instinctually and constantly, and I'm inclined not to believe anything they say that there isn't physical evidence of. Maybe body cams will vindicate them, maybe not.

My wild-assed guess is that dj is right -- the older dude told her to put the gear on, she was trying to get away from him and go to the cops during the firefight because she was scared, and they shot her because cops are jumpy, trigger-happy, and stupid.

Of course the department will give them a pass because, hey, she was wearing tac gear, she looks like she could be dangerous, so of course they're gonna shoot at her instead of making an effort or taking a risk to preserve lives.

All that confirms is that cops can't be trusted to do anything helpful unless the problem can only be solved with bullets. Oh, and only as long as it isn't too scary for them like a school shooter with a rifle. Tragic all around. If the cops hadn't tried to "help" she'd probably be alive and they could have tracked down and arrested the guy later when she wasn't around, but that would have required thinking and caring instead of shooting.
 
