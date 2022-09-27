 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSAZ West Virginia)   Three men arrested for trying to capture UFOs for lucrative secondary market   (wsaz.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Police, HERNANDO COUNTY, 29-year-old Aaron Ward, Additional deputies, traffic lights, Hernando County Sheriff's Office, time law enforcement, Coroner  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gray-wsaz-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Hairy, hairier, and hairiest.
 
wedelw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looking at the pics, trying to work out which one is the criminal mastermind who came up with this stunning scheme. Decided none of the above.
Maybe....
Step 1: got photographed running a red light and decided a few minutes with an angle grinder might remove the evidence.
Step 2 : see TFA
Step 3 : profit ?

I got nothin'.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [gray-wsaz-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]

Hairy, hairier, and hairiest.


hey didn't those guys win the running man last season?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Future mall Santa Clauses.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1. Collect traffic lights.
2. ?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is Michael Schenker ok?!?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alcohol was the primary inspiration, motivation, and goal.
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Although their name's not Bamber.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.