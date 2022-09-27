 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Drunk man given ride home by police. Arrested a few hours later for .... Drunk driving   (thesalinepost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jeez, they do the guy a favor...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
90 minutes later, however, that man was arrested by the Saline Police Department for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

I bet they were real salty about that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 90 minutes later, however, that man was arrested by the Saline Police Department for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

I bet they were real salty about that.


They were just trying to find a solution man...
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge is going to be unamused by his shenanigans, having the chips give you a major break and then metaphorically spitting in their face will do him no favors.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, getting a free ride was a total win. A double win. That's the essence of public service, keeping a drunk off the road. But nooooo, you had to go back out after the cop dropped you off safely at home.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The aforementioned, intoxicated, "turned into the Saline City Hall parking lot where he attempted to turn around", and then there's a lot of "half curb"/street driving.
I can't fault the cops for this. They were doing the Andy Griffith-type of policing.
 
