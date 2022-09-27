 Skip to content
(ABC 4 Charleston)   Some cities turn to their dedicated meteorologists to determine when to evacuate for storms, but not this southern city   (abcnews4.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was ready to talk about how wrong meteorologists are all the time. At least the ones that get TV time.

Then I read a couple lines of the story.

Pretty funny.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You're only calling us a Cow College because we were founded by a Cow.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You could make some money in that area by selling baby doll t-shirts with "BETTER THAN IT HAS TO BE" emblazoned on the chest.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this a "when the Waffle House closes..." kind of thing?

*clocks link*

Yup.
 
Bread314
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Denver used to have a meteorologist (Leon  "Stormy" Rottman) who used a herd of cows at a ranch outside of town for his forecasts.  Standing up and facing the wind - nothing to worry about.  Laying down and facing into the wind - snow. Made them more aerodynamic.   Laying down and facing away - a blizzard. Butt stopped the snow and built a drift to protect them.  Standing up and away from the wind - major blizzard or possible tornado.  Either too much snow to lay down or they were preparing to run from the storm.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From what I've read a bunch of Tampa FL people know it's serious when their weatherman rolls up his sleeves
 
