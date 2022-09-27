 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You're a priest now, Harry
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone come get your Elijah Wood.
 
jmr61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have no idea what this means.
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah they are so farked.  Pensioners or kids that can't even grow facial hair.

The only one of suitable age is the guy wearing the cassock.  He should be the one forced into uniform and sent to the front, not the high school students or the pensioners.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
AVLADA CADAVER
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?


Ukrainian women don't wail in sorrow as their children and grandfathers are conscripted into the meat grinder.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaytkay: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Ukrainian women don't wail in sorrow as their children and grandfathers are conscripted into the meat grinder.


He's chatting up all the soon to be widows.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In his defense he looks like a pretty good necromancer with all the walking corpses he's got.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Orc army conscripts.
In sane.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That looks like the last days of the Third Reich.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
The Bestest
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
a lot of those guys are looking a little.. seasoned
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
static0.thethingsimages.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Putin is speed-running LBJ's arc with Vietnam. From faraway special operation to losing despite a massive material advantage to protests in the streets, all in seven months.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That Matlock viewer up front looks like his rank is senior lieutenant. You know, the rank we give 24 year olds.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [liveabout.com image 850x478]


my reaction to this:


an audible 'erg'
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?


Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [static0.thethingsimages.com image 850x442]


that's cold.... blooded
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First son is the heir, second son is the soldier, third son is a priest. First daughter is married off to a good family. The rest of the daughters are killed or sent to the convent.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]


Putin is not the one raping women and children, and executing civilians.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How many of them do you think will get eaten by their comrades when they are all freezing to death?

That's a lot of fertilizer on the hoof right there.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]

Putin is not the one raping women and children, and executing civilians.


not trying to defend Russian war crimes.  Let's have some perspective.  If these are Crimean conscripts, it's possible they want nothing to do with any of it and are victims of their government.  For reasons, I'm less willing to cheer the deaths of people FORCED into fighting.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]

Putin is not the one raping women and children, and executing civilians.


A good leader delegates.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]


Lighten up, Francis.  This is fark.  Don't be a douche and maybe try to laugh a little.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]


Dude, you are defending rape, torture and murder. Maybe you should check out the mass graves in Bucha and Izyum. The Russian soldiers are farking monsters.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lt. Gen. James Longstreet: You know what's gonna happen? I'll tell you what's gonna happen. Troops are now forming behind the line of trees. When they come out, they'll be under enemy long-range artillery fire. Solid shot. Percussion. Every gun they have. Troops will come out under fire with more than a mile to walk. And still, within the open field, among the range of aimed muskets. They'll be slowed by that fence out there, and the formation - what's left of it - will begin to come apart. When they cross that road, they'll be under short-range artillery. Canister fire. Thousands of little bits of shrapnel wiping the holes in the lines.
 
tasteme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It looks like a couple dudes in there would like kick his ass. GO FORTH, BRETHREN!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image image 720x480]


Oh for f*ck's sake, it's September. This has been going on since February. Go learn some sh*t before you act like a moron.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]

Dude, you are defending rape, torture and murder. Maybe you should check out the mass graves in Bucha and Izyum. The Russian soldiers are farking monsters.


I don't think they're doing that at all.  Maybe a little virtue signaling, but not defending anything.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That seems like a less than ideal time to do the dusting.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image image 720x480]


Oh, the people are arseholes as well.
Not 100%, but as in "Canadians are polite" and "the French bring their dogs everywhere",  Ruskies are arseholes.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: The Russian soldiers are farking monsters.


The Russian people are farking monsters.

I've ran into them on 4 continents and I can tell you that they are objectively the worst people in the world. And in Bahrain one time, I met an actual soldier of the Taliban.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 484x416]
It looks like a couple dudes in there would like kick his ass. GO FORTH, BRETHREN!


Harry Potter stole the thing I use to dust my blinds!  I had no idea it had holy powers.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: How many of them do you think will get eaten by their comrades when they are all freezing to death?

That's a lot of fertilizer on the hoof right there.


You know, you lose 10% of anything and you feel it.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]

Dude, you are defending rape, torture and murder. Maybe you should check out the mass graves in Bucha and Izyum. The Russian soldiers are farking monsters.


The men who committed those crimes were in the first waves of active duty Russian military.  All of them deserve a tribunal and death.  I don't want to cheer the deaths of these old men who are being FORCED to walk into the line of fire for Putin's ego.  I just won't do that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: BorgiaGinz: The Russian soldiers are farking monsters.

The Russian people are farking monsters.

I've ran into them on 4 continents and I can tell you that they are objectively the worst people in the world. And in Bahrain one time, I met an actual soldier of the Taliban.


Wow!  1980's republican thinking.  I thought I was watching a rerun of Family Ties.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]

Putin is not the onlyone raping women and children, and executing civilians.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They better be careful parading around in the open like that before a kamikaze drone comes around.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]

Putin is not the one raping women and children, and executing civilians.


Nor are most of the schmucks being sent to the front.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: BorgiaGinz: The Russian soldiers are farking monsters.

The Russian people are farking monsters.

I've ran into them on 4 continents and I can tell you that they are objectively the worst people in the world. And in Bahrain one time, I met an actual soldier of the Taliban.


Speaking as someone married to a Russian who is horrified and dismayed over what's become of her place of birth, fark You, you Asshole.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ed Grubermann: RoyFokker'sGhost: Is he blessing Ukrainian troops or Orcs?

Yay! Let's dehumanize these people because their leader is an asshole.
[Fark user image 720x480]

Putin is not the one raping women and children, and executing civilians.

not trying to defend Russian war crimes.  Let's have some perspective.  If these are Crimean conscripts, it's possible they want nothing to do with any of it and are victims of their government.  For reasons, I'm less willing to cheer the deaths of people FORCED into fighting.


if they truly "want nothing to do with any of it" as you say, then why the fark are these russian orcs choosing to live in occupied territory? Crimea is Ukraine.

How's that for "perspective"?
 
princhester
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A few days ago Putin announced he was taking personal control of strategy, and insisted that a particular city be kept at all costs regardless of reality.

Now I'm seeing old men being forced into uniform.

I don't mean to suggest parallels here but, OK yes I'm suggesting parallels here.
 
