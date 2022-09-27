 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Meth may have been a factor   (kstp.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Murder, 25-year-old Fotini Anest West, criminal complaint, Crime, Assault, Bathroom, Gun, Officer  
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Those things are both 25-years-old?
 
please
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oof.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They were clearly followers of Dormammu
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
woof.  That man's future is bleak.  He'll never know the joy of being a roofer.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or biting into anything with his teeth
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh great, nightmare fuel.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sooooo much meth.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did they drop an ATM on his head?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wish I could stop peeping criminal's FB pages, but it's just soooo interesting.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The lights are on but nobody is home.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey look, it's dumb and dumber. They're even breathing through their mouths in their mug shots.
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I look at those 2 and "erotic massage" doesn't even enter my mind
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
kstp.comView Full Size


Meth?  Are you sure?  I just don't see it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/CrimeWatchMpls/status/1573879053899206657

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: I look at those 2 and "erotic massage" doesn't even enter my mind


I think my genitals withdrew into my abdomen.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jesus Christ! And I say that as a non-theist. What high is worth turning yourself into a LITERAL, non-brain-functioning zombie? There isn't much going on behind those glazed-over eyes, I've seen more 'aware' concrete walls...
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ now  
Normally I'd be saying that's a hard 25, but fark me, that's a VERY hard 25. That's hard for a 50.
 
