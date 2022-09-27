 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Flight diverted after passenger stands up and screams, "WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE. REPENT. REPENT." Adding to the horror, the flight was diverted to Texas   (yahoo.com) divider line
30
    More: Creepy, Flight attendant, Airline, Delta Air Lines, flight attendant, Pan American World Airways, first-class passenger, Local law enforcement, last year  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We're all gonna die? Well she's not wrong.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's what my inside voice says every time I fly.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a few bricks missing from that person's building.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They had to turn the plane around over that?? WTF are air marshals for? I at least hope the other passengers beat the shiat out of her when they landed.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Self-fulfilling prophet.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's really going to bake your noodle later on is would you still have died if you hadn't landed in Texas?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They had to turn the plane around over that?? WTF are air marshals for? I at least hope the other passengers beat the shiat out of her when they landed.


The air marshal?
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason #1 i don't fly : the other passengers
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Now they're going to start doing that regularly.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They had to turn the plane around over that?? WTF are air marshals for? I at least hope the other passengers beat the shiat out of her when they landed.


Only if she yelled it in Arabic
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 275x223]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point, we should seriously consider adding small brigs to airliners for instances such as these. If you make a commotion, you get put into the brig, and once you're in, we can depressurize the area and turn you into a meat popsicle.

No one's going to die today, lady. But I would definitely try to hold my breath until we land.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAN WERENT MEANT TO FLY!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: At some point, we should seriously consider adding small brigs to airliners for instances such as these. If you make a commotion, you get put into the brig, and once you're in, we can depressurize the area and turn you into a meat popsicle.

No one's going to die today, lady. But I would definitely try to hold my breath until we land.


One flight attendant should have a tazer.  Any situation that would redirect the aircraft gives them clearance to use it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They had to turn the plane around over that?? WTF are air marshals for? I at least hope the other passengers beat the shiat out of her when they landed.


Beyond the almost certain absence of a marshal, sometimes "We're all gonna die!" means the bomb they planted earlier is going to go off fairly soon, or similar.  You really want to roll the dice on that chance?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They had to turn the plane around over that?? WTF are air marshals for? I at least hope the other passengers beat the shiat out of her when they landed.


I'll say it again:

Under certain circumstances, mob violence should be allowed on planes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [media0.giphy.com image 313x200]


Well played.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mugato: They had to turn the plane around over that?? WTF are air marshals for? I at least hope the other passengers beat the shiat out of her when they landed.

Beyond the almost certain absence of a marshal, sometimes "We're all gonna die!" means the bomb they planted earlier is going to go off fairly soon, or similar.  You really want to roll the dice on that chance?


You don't trust the TSA to keep such things off the plane?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They had to turn the plane around over that?? WTF are air marshals for? I at least hope the other passengers beat the shiat out of her when they landed.


Air Marshals are only present on about 5% of domestic flights, so there's a 19/20 chance there wasn't one on this flight.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to Texas? Quick, impregnate a woman on the plane, then they'll do everything possible to make sure it lands safely!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The proper time and place to do that is when you and your friends are renting a house in Whistler, and you're the last one to walk back through a minor snowstorm since you were having too much fun at this Irish bar...and you think that yelling it out when you arrive is going to be funny.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
but the Airbus A321neo

If it was a Boeing 737 MAX I could maybe understand, but as it is, "you're crazy, lady"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 275x223]


I suspect this woman was having a medical issue.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hate it when you're a little too tall for the cockpit and your knee bumps the alert messages dial as you sit down and accidentally switches "TERRAIN TERRAIN WHOOP WHOOP PULL UP" to "WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE REPENT REPENT."
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: At some point, we should seriously consider adding small brigs to airliners for instances such as these. If you make a commotion, you get put into the brig, and once you're in, we can depressurize the area and turn you into a meat popsicle.

No one's going to die today, lady. But I would definitely try to hold my breath until we land.


Putting a brig on a commercial airliner is like putting a bar fridge in a walk in cooler.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA-Perhaps most disturbing of all, Southwest passenger Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, 34, was arrested and charged last spring after masturbating at least four times in full view of a female passenger during a three-hour flight from Seattle to Phoenix...

WTF were the flight attendants doing?  You know the old adage, "Whack off in full view of female passengers once?  Shame on me.

Twice?  Shame on you.

Thrice?  Shame on Southwest's three strike jacking it policy.

Frice?  Actually I think they should let him off just because of his impressive refractory period.  It'd probably take me at least 24 hours to accomplish that feat at 34, and that's if I could sequester myself for the day with commercial-free Golden Girls streaming.  Oh, Blanche, you saucy minx...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hate being diverted to Texas.
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This never happens over Macho Grande.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.