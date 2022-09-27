 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Philadelphia football takes a major hit   (6abc.com) divider line
    News, High school, deadly shooting, football player, 14-year-old male, fifth player, Roxborough High School, Injury, Wound  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the old day, this shiat got settled with fist fights. It's a better system.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gang-related possibly?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Gang-related possibly?


And why would you say that?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Gang-related possibly?


Not enough information to have a clue at this point.  Maybe.  Maybe something even weirder, stupider, or both.  I'd imagine we'll find out eventually
 
inner ted
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: kdawg7736: Gang-related possibly?

And why would you say that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ugh, and a recommended solution is more guns, albeit this time carried by cops but still.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: kdawg7736: Gang-related possibly?

And why would you say that?


Well, the suggested racism angle aside, I'd say the same thing is at least a strong possibility.  Who drives up to a football game, blazes away and hits a specific group of individuals, and then farks off.  That's not a spree shooter's style, it's not really how "I hate this one dude I'm gonna murder him!" would go either as a rule.  Doesn't mean the people that got shot have to be gang-involved to me anyway, does mean to me that it's pretty likely from the style the shooters certainly were
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You had me scared subby. I thought something happened to Jalen Hurts.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Gang-related possibly?


High school football teams are pretty damn close to gangs in some places
 
Floki
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The superintendent claimed that this was unacceptable gun violence, much different from the acceptable kind.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: You had me scared subby. I thought something happened to Jalen Hurts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bad night at the Roxbury.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The deadly shooting unfolded not long after Mayor Kenney issued an executive order banning firearms from recreational areas and facilities.
.


Because spraying bullets around at a recreational facility wasn't already illegal.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: In the old day, this shiat got settled with fist fights. It's a better system.


You win some, you lose some. But you LIVE, to fight another day.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The deadly shooting unfolded not long after Mayor Kenney issued an executive order banning firearms from recreational areas and facilities.
.


Because spraying bullets around at a recreational facility wasn't already illegal.


Only if you weren't having fun with it
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heck of a job Larry!
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This kinda stuff has been happening alot up in Rochester NY and the common denominator, aside from handguns, has been shiat talking on social media... I'm not trying to make a point just sharing observations
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

151: edmo: In the old day, this shiat got settled with fist fights. It's a better system.

You win some, you lose some. But you LIVE, to fight another day.


That style of chivalry died in the 80's. It was a better system if you were the neanderthal violent type, if not it sucked for you.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: 151: edmo: In the old day, this shiat got settled with fist fights. It's a better system.

You win some, you lose some. But you LIVE, to fight another day.

That style of chivalry died in the 80's. It was a better system if you were the neanderthal violent type, if not it sucked for you.


Eh, better than 4 dead kids. Or whatever it'll be next time.

/Also it was a quote from Friday that I thought was relevant to the OP I quoted
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Broward and Dade County laugh...
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Gang-related possibly?


A week ago in North Philly people in a car did a drive by on another vehicle, firing 47 rounds and grazing an 8 year old kid in the head in the crossfire

Philly is just getting worse and worse
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Injuries are a part of America's pastime
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

151: Red Shirt Blues: 151: edmo: In the old day, this shiat got settled with fist fights. It's a better system.

You win some, you lose some. But you LIVE, to fight another day.

That style of chivalry died in the 80's. It was a better system if you were the neanderthal violent type, if not it sucked for you.

Eh, better than 4 dead kids. Or whatever it'll be next time.

/Also it was a quote from Friday that I thought was relevant to the OP I quoted


I guess. But the kids that do the beating, the ones that force it upon other who want nothing to do with it usually wind up not contributing to society. Cold equation wise we're better off without them. But the kids caught in the line of fire are the ones where your argument wins.
 
hawkeyez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So tired of these headlines in killadelphia
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They take football a little to seriously.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...two gunmen fired at least 30 shots from a light green Ford Explorer
time to start checking out green explorers, and even partial plate matches help

Police say the suspects fled on foot after the shooting
dafuq happened to that green explorer?  Did it vanish?

Investigators have not released a description of the shooters nor a possible motive
great move, arse-wholes!  Let's all just all continue fearing whatever we're afraid of.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That homicide number is high as fark. I live in Chicago(West side) and I won't feel safe in Philly. If they were the size of Chicago they'll be at 750 while we're at 510 now.
 
