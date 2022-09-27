 Skip to content
(CBS News)   New bill would allow Massachusettes establishments to have Happy Hour, replacing the Angry Evening currently found in most Boston bars   (cbsnews.com) divider line
18
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, I gaht youh happy owah right heeah.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheers.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's worth noting that if you drink too much that you have to take a wicked pissah.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are consequences associated with that, and the consequences in many cases I don't think justify or are worth the benefit that's associated with, you know, 25-cent drinks."

Lol Baker,you loveable scamp.  25 cent drinks.  Maybe we'll stop by the soda fountain for a malt first.  Me and Wendy are going steady now, so we want to make it a special date.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Massachusettes, Subby? A girl group that sings popular songs of the 1950's with a Boston accent?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dollar off of a well or tap pour is going to turn every one into raging drunks!

/happy hour is better for cheaper snacks, even if the portions are smaller, 2 half orders to mix it up for the price of one at full price
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait Wait just a second.

They're not allowed to have happy hour right now?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this is just me being an old fuddy-duddy, but

Let me stop you right there
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Wait Wait just a second.

They're not allowed to have happy hour right now?


Not since the 80s.  Some bars get around it by having permanent deals on cheap beer (eg. "dollar bud drafts") but only keep it in stock at certain parts of the week.  These are places where you'll probably stick to the floor.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Maybe this is just me being an old fuddy-duddy, but

Let me stop you right there


Sir/Ma'am, we'll need you to step off his lawn before you continue...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: meat0918: Wait Wait just a second.

They're not allowed to have happy hour right now?

Not since the 80s.  Some bars get around it by having permanent deals on cheap beer (eg. "dollar bud drafts") but only keep it in stock at certain parts of the week.  These are places where you'll probably stick to the floor.


Shoe melt is a feature when you're looking for a real dive
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Wait Wait just a second.

They're not allowed to have happy hour right now?


Do they not have Sonics there? Half price Ocean Water is my jam. Wait, do they not have Ocean Waters in Boston? pikachuS
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: meat0918: Wait Wait just a second.

They're not allowed to have happy hour right now?

Do they not have Sonics there? Half price Ocean Water is my jam. Wait, do they not have Ocean Waters in Boston? pikachuS


They have squirtles if you're drinking cheap.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Too late, the Rathskeller is already closed for good
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Massachusetts prohibited happy hour promotions in 1984 after a string of deadly drunk-driving accidents."

The "string of drunk driving accidents" was a solitary incident in which a woman got drunk at a restaurant, went "car surfing" while her similarly inebriated friends drove around the parking lot, and she fell off the roof of the car and died.

That woman became the "poster child" for abolishing happy hour.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "There are consequences associated with that, and the consequences in many cases I don't think justify or are worth the benefit that's associated with, you know, 25-cent drinks."

Lol Baker,you loveable scamp.  25 cent drinks.  Maybe we'll stop by the soda fountain for a malt first.  Me and Wendy are going steady now, so we want to make it a special date.


Hopefully she lets you finger-bang her in your dad's Edsel before the Sadie Hawkins dance, sport...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: New Rising Sun: "There are consequences associated with that, and the consequences in many cases I don't think justify or are worth the benefit that's associated with, you know, 25-cent drinks."

Lol Baker,you loveable scamp.  25 cent drinks.  Maybe we'll stop by the soda fountain for a malt first.  Me and Wendy are going steady now, so we want to make it a special date.

Hopefully she lets you finger-bang her in your dad's Edsel before the Sadie Hawkins dance, sport...


Naw, she's gonna go over and to her friend Dorothy's car once we get to the drive in

/she says they talk about girl stuff
 
