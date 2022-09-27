 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you burn the original priceless artwork, then naturally the NFT will increase in value. That's just good business   (culturacolectiva.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God forbid you do good works with that money.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Futurama - Mona Lisa Skeet Shoot
Youtube 08_Evyp3FnA
 
JAGUART
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's like taking a sledgehammer to a priceless sculpture because you had it digitally scanned.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark this rich jackhole. Destroying a piece of art that can never be replicated just so he can farking shill NFT's. I don't care if he claims the proceeds will "go to charity" or whatever the fark. He could've donated money to charity whenever he goddamn well wanted without burning artwork. He just wanted to farking attention.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hate this timeline.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Millennium Auction - One World History
Youtube mMHbZ7Igey4
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just die
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can we set Martin Mobarak on fire?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope he dies in a fire.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, like something that looks like a kindergarten fingerpainting is a priceless artwork. Yes, I know who Frida Kahlo was, and Diego Rivera, too. Possibly some of their stuff is worth saving. As for NFTs, they are just as worthless.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: Just die


The NFT of his gravestone would be worth $$$
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Fark this rich jackhole. Destroying a piece of art that can never be replicated just so he can farking shill NFT's. I don't care if he claims the proceeds will "go to charity" or whatever the fark. He could've donated money to charity whenever he goddamn well wanted without burning artwork. He just wanted to farking attention.


I bet it was a fake he destroyed.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah, like something that looks like a kindergarten fingerpainting is a priceless artwork. Yes, I know who Frida Kahlo was, and Diego Rivera, too. Possibly some of their stuff is worth saving. As for NFTs, they are just as worthless.


Well, that is certainly an opinion that you have. Good job.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x638]


The correct answer is ass
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know what an NFT is, but I know I'm super happy using my mint condition Honus Wagner T206 baseball card, with a solid gold clothes pin, in the titanium spokes of my Trek Butterfly Madone to make that cool BRRR-brrr-BRRR-brrr sound while I go over some sweet jumps.

It is so choice.
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Idiot.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone should burn that shiatty blog
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Stargazer86: Fark this rich jackhole. Destroying a piece of art that can never be replicated just so he can farking shill NFT's. I don't care if he claims the proceeds will "go to charity" or whatever the fark. He could've donated money to charity whenever he goddamn well wanted without burning artwork. He just wanted to farking attention.

I bet it was a fake he destroyed.


FSM it had better goddamned be, or he's no different than some frothing terrorist who destroys national treasures.

/we can presume he's already a stupid asshole for being into the nft thing
//destroying that kind of culturally important artwork for personal gain = deserves a cruise missile to the face
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it too late to offer humanity as pets to an actual intelligent species?  I'm not sure we should be responsible for caring for ourselves given our history.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The day Salvador Dalí bamboozled Yoko Ono with a fake mustache

At least that article is uplifting.
 
Floki
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If the artwork was worth $10M then he could have auctioned it off for that price and donated $10M to help children.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember a story about a rich Japanese businessman, who owned a handful of high value paintings. His estate panicked when the works went missing. It turned out that they were cremated with him. Yes, he could take it with him.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aaronx: I hate this timeline.


it certainly brings out the worst in people
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Can we set Martin Mobarak on fire?


how are you ducks?
you seem well!  : )
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah, like something that looks like a kindergarten fingerpainting is a priceless artwork. Yes, I know who Frida Kahlo was, and Diego Rivera, too. Possibly some of their stuff is worth saving. As for NFTs, they are just as worthless.


do u own any John McNaughton works?
 
freitasm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NFTs are just another scam.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
haha I couldn't remember John McNaughton's name.  searched for 'insane right wing painter' ... first page at least, no other hits other than him
lool
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wildcardjack: I remember a story about a rich Japanese businessman, who owned a handful of high value paintings. His estate panicked when the works went missing. It turned out that they were cremated with him. Yes, he could take it with him.


He sounds like an arsehole.
 
