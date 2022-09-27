 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Convicted Vegas bomb builder purportedly released to attend Renaissance Faire   (ktla.com) divider line
    Las Vegas Strip, Prison, Nevada, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, LAS VEGAS, Las Vegas Boulevard  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
5' 4"

Need a hard target search of every dog house, doll house, bird house, tiny house in a 40 mile radius.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice work, Subby.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guard 1: It's 7 am. A prisoner is missing!

Guard 2: Well, I just got my egg McMuffin and you know how bad those taste when they get cold. Give me an hour to eat, then let's try to find him.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: 5' 4"

Need a hard target search of every dog house, doll house, bird house, tiny house in a 40 mile radius.


Well, he's going to fit under 12'4" so we won't notice him there.
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Renfaires are the bomb.
 
Floki
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"A spokesperson for Las Vegas Metro police said the department was aware of the missing convicted murderer and officers were being vigilant."

Maybe if they were vigilant FIRST, he wouldn't be missing!

FARKIN' law enforcement
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Guard 1: It's 7 am. A prisoner is missing!

Guard 2: Well, I just got my egg McMuffin and you know how bad those taste when they get cold. Give me an hour to eat, then let's try to find him.


Or they spent the hour doing a hard lockdown and cell-by-cell headcount.

I had to deal with a few of those myself, because some jackass on my shift did headcount without checking a cell's shiatter, came up one short, and never bothered to address the shortage. Thus, the automated system led to about an hour of rounding everyone up for another headcount and no entry or exit from the entire facility until it's done. As the local cops pile around the area.

Not that the guy's escape wasn't due to incomeptent or lazy CO's. They absolutely exist. I've worked with some.

But that is why the search outside the facility didn't begin for an hour. The search, even outside, was already happening. They just didn't confirm an inmate was missing until another count confirmed it.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: Hey Nurse!: Guard 1: It's 7 am. A prisoner is missing!

Guard 2: Well, I just got my egg McMuffin and you know how bad those taste when they get cold. Give me an hour to eat, then let's try to find him.

Or they spent the hour doing a hard lockdown and cell-by-cell headcount.

I had to deal with a few of those myself, because some jackass on my shift did headcount without checking a cell's shiatter, came up one short, and never bothered to address the shortage. Thus, the automated system led to about an hour of rounding everyone up for another headcount and no entry or exit from the entire facility until it's done. As the local cops pile around the area.

Not that the guy's escape wasn't due to incomeptent or lazy CO's. They absolutely exist. I've worked with some.

But that is why the search outside the facility didn't begin for an hour. The search, even outside, was already happening. They just didn't confirm an inmate was missing until another count confirmed it.


They probably wanted to throughly check the inside of the prison in areas beside his cell before looking outside. He could have been hiding in a crawl space or storage closet.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably be caught before he gathers all the stuff to make another bomb, or so we hope.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
coffee cup bomb makes me think this is a trained fellow who works for a heavy. his skills were missed and he will be back to work in foreign countries in short time.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He weighs about 62 kg. Be on the lookout.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the guy, but he's crafty.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Suggest a Correction


Don't let violent felons escape from jail?
 
