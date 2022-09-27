 Skip to content
(Politico (Europe))   You've got two years to prepare for Chuck Bucks, which will probably be worth 1 peso at the rate things are going for the pound   (politico.eu) divider line
19
    More: Misc, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Pound sterling, United Kingdom, Head of state, Royal household, continuation of the current polymer series, Banknote, New pound banknotes  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
riverdavesplace.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuck quids.

Chuids
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Queen Elizabeth II, whose portrait is currently on all banknotes, died on September 8."

Why doesn't anyone tell us these things?!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brexit was a resounding success!  Worlds strongest currency!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's interesting is that the Peso was used as the basis for Chinese and Japanese currencies prior to World War II.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


£10
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw where the British pound took another loss against the dollar.  It that keeps up, will they rename to the ounce? 🤔
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worth investing in some. He's an old man, if he dies and has a short reign they could be rare.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

p51d007: I saw where the British pound took another loss against the dollar.  It that keeps up, will they rename to the ounce? 🤔


Quarter pounder with cheese.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Finally. YES!
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After watching Chuck Berry fart into a hooker's mouth yesterday, I am decidedly less enthusiastic for Chuck Bucks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Will they be blue as well?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: "Queen Elizabeth II, whose portrait is currently on all banknotes, died on September 8."

Why doesn't anyone tell us these things?!


HOLY shiat SHE DIED?

/Wait fark I just remembered I don't give a shiat about the english monarchy
 
Error 482
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: I saw where the British pound took another loss against the dollar.  It that keeps up, will they rename to the ounce? 🤔


Call it a dram, just to confuse the nerds.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should just put Meghan markle on their money.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: After watching Chuck Berry fart into a hooker's mouth yesterday, I am decidedly less enthusiastic for Chuck Bucks.


Well, I'm glad I missed that.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: They should just put Meghan markle on their money.
[Fark user image 183x275]


And change the name of the currency to the Digger?
 
