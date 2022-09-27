 Skip to content
(Politico)   Jan 6 committee postpones final hearing because it can't compete with the Weather channel   (politico.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing wrong with that.

Most major broadcasters need the time to cover the hurricane.. The brutal flensing of Donnie and his associates can wait a few more days.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're postponing the hearings for a hurricane in FL because of ratings?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: So they're postponing the hearings for a hurricane in FL because of ratings?


Sounds like it.
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought this wasn't the final hearing
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: So they're postponing the hearings for a hurricane in FL because of ratings?


Ratings are important when you're stigginit to a TV show narcissist.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Smart move.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Nothing wrong with that.

Most major broadcasters need the time to cover the hurricane.. The brutal flensing of Donnie and his associates can wait a few more days.


Yeah.. they are basically being, um... smart.

Are there still infants out there that think this entire process is something pure? That, all we have to do is uncover the truth and people will believe?

Grow. the. fark. up.

Play the game, win the game.

Does any rational person not understand now what the true purpose of the Benghazi hearings, "documentaries", and movies were all about? It was not about truth, it was about the appearance of doubt.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
its almost like they want the maximum number of florida voters to hear how bad trumpism is

almost as if hitting trumpism hard enough in florida might cause some kind of up and coming trump-lite candidate to tank a governor race there and torpedo his chance to be president in 24 or something.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good idea.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Mugato: So they're postponing the hearings for a hurricane in FL because of ratings?

Sounds like it.


Stephanie Murray is also a rep from Florida.
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Right move. Focus on what is thrust upon us.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oopsboom: its almost like they want the maximum number of florida voters to hear how bad trumpism is

almost as if hitting trumpism hard enough in florida might cause some kind of up and coming trump-lite candidate to tank a governor race there and torpedo his chance to be president in 24 or something.


True.
Some Republicans think they can turn the Republican Party around and fool people into thinking it's respectable.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Lsherm: Mugato: So they're postponing the hearings for a hurricane in FL because of ratings?

Sounds like it.

Stephanie Murray is also a rep from Florida.


This is Fark, I didn't read the article.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man, I had the popcorn ready and everything. I was going to drop the van off and wait at Starbucks and watch the show.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Mar-A-Lago...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

3rd world republipuke: Right move. Focus on what is thrust upon us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Fart_Machine: Lsherm: Mugato: So they're postponing the hearings for a hurricane in FL because of ratings?

Sounds like it.

Stephanie Murray is also a rep from Florida.

This is Fark, I didn't read the article.


The article kinda sucks and doesn't mention this.  Also I screwed up her last name which should be Murphy.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To the good people of Florida, I say, be safe.  Good luck to you.

To the rest of you, I say, go stand in the ocean and be smug about how right you all are about the climate change hoax.  Take DeSantis and Rick Scott with you.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hervatski: I thought this wasn't the final hearing


it's worse...

worst cover ever! *the final count down*
Youtube FjeMDvCdrtc
 
flypusher713
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good call.  This could be historically bad for the Tampa St. Pete region.

/hope that it's not
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they got TFG to do a walk on, the ratings would be the bestest.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: To the rest of you, I say, go stand in the ocean and be smug about how right you all are about the climate change hoax.


reminds me of this

Kahless explains it all/ you could learn a lot from a nerd...
Youtube 0wU77k-xqd4
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
AHA! THEY HAVE NOTHING! ANY EXCUSE FOR A TIMEOUT TO MAKE UP MORE LIES AND SLANDER ABOUT THE ONLY PATRIOTS LEFT IN THIS COUNTRY. HOW TRANSPARENT CAN THIS WITCH HUNT BE?! OF COURSE THOSE DEMONRAT TRAITORS WANT TO BUILD THIER FALSE ACCUSATIONS AGAINST THE FOLKS WHO STILL CARE ABOUT GOD, COUNTRY, AND THE ARYAN RAC--

*microphone feedback*
 
RasIanI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Lsherm: Mugato: So they're postponing the hearings for a hurricane in FL because of ratings?

Sounds like it.

Stephanie Murray is also a rep from Florida.


Also - the optics would be terrible if its impact on Tampa is catastrophic and politicians are expecting eyeballs to be on them.

J6 is doing important work, but it can wait 72 hours.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: markie_farkie: Nothing wrong with that.

Most major broadcasters need the time to cover the hurricane.. The brutal flensing of Donnie and his associates can wait a few more days.

Yeah.. they are basically being, um... smart.

Are there still infants out there that think this entire process is something pure? That, all we have to do is uncover the truth and people will believe?

Grow. the. fark. up.

Play the game, win the game.

Does any rational person not understand now what the true purpose of the Benghazi hearings, "documentaries", and movies were all about? It was not about truth, it was about the appearance of doubt.


Lies, ALL LIES!

They're gonna catch that Ben Ghazi guy someday, just you wait!
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

3rd world republipuke: thrust


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

flypusher713: Good call.  This could be historically bad for the Tampa St. Pete region.

/hope that it's not


Whether it's bad or not, I want lots of footage of Democrats in Florida helping residents.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Fart_Machine: Lsherm: Mugato: So they're postponing the hearings for a hurricane in FL because of ratings?

Sounds like it.

Stephanie Murray is also a rep from Florida.

This is Fark, I didn't read the article.


I did read it and they didn't mention her.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Show trials are an important part of democracy.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Show trials are an important part of democracy.


This is not a trial. This is an investigation into an attack on our country. It is very farking important.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Show trials are an important part of democracy.


Fark user image
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Typical show-boating showboats.
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yay! I don't work fridays and it's my most favorite tv ever!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I never felt these were the right kind of thing for a Tuesday anyway
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trump finally got control over Obama's weather machine!
 
sillydragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this. A potentially deadly storm takes precedence over it being revealed that (shocked-face) Roger Stone is still a shiatbag working for shiatbags.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Show trials are an important part of democracy.


Trying to murder our democratically  elected politicians to install a tyrant like Trump as king is what is truly an important part of democracy.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.