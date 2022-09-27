 Skip to content
(PennLive) Hero Captain America stops runaway truck   (pennlive.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can you say "badass", boys and girls?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Impressive considering he normally just steals them.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is how you do it ...!!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he cosplayed at Harrisburgs anti-bully day?   Farkin' A, what a good dude!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shot out the tyres?...

/...engine block, gas tank, quarter panels, windscreen, lights...
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he called 9-1-1? Surprised the cops didn't shoot him on sight.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salute, 🍺
 
Gilligann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In loafers, he sprinted more than a half-dozen blocks

If that had been me running 6+ blocks they would have taken 2 people to the hospital. This guy is a hero.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5 says he gets a visit/phone call from Anthony Mackie.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can do that all day!
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get that man a shield.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
somebody didn't watch End Game
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't have to pay for beer for a while.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: He can't be "Captain America". He's not white!

FTFA:Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg's high school.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gilligann: In loafers, he sprinted more than a half-dozen blocks

If that had been me running 6+ blocks they would have taken 2 people to the hospital. This guy is a hero.


Loafers even, that is... very non-ideal for running.  Had to try to get away from a batshiat dog while I was in a pair once - they do not improve things
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Impressive considering he normally just steals them.


What's that frickin stench? Smells a little like Klan, a little like cop, and a whole lot like "ignore list."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Nintenfreak: Impressive considering he normally just steals them.

What's that frickin stench? Smells a little like Klan, a little like cop, and a whole lot like "ignore list."


I think you may have missed the joke

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice try, Trollmins.

Well not even a nice or even "everyone gets a trophy" try.

More: which finger is in your nose, and which finger is inserted in your butt, Trollmins.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: [Fark user image image 700x230]

Nice try, Trollmins.

Well not even a nice or even "everyone gets a trophy" try.

More: which finger is in your nose, and which finger is inserted in your butt, Trollmins.


You too
 
