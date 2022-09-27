 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Spare a thought for the starving children of Africa. Wait, did I say Africa? I meant England   (theguardian.com) divider line
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why can't they just eat their new properly coloured passports?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers

...what?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers

...what?


Probably not condoms. Maybe pencil erasers? That's not really any better though
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Why can't they just eat their new properly coloured passports?


Or all of that fish that they cannot sell on the Continent?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brexit!
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image 289x174]

Brexit!


Brexit cereal 

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's the Irish Holodomor solution.  It's a modest proposal.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers"

Please tell me this means something else in Britain.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers"

Please tell me this means something else in Britain.


Well, they are flavored.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Statement of Intent
Youtube w-V5FVludFk

/ good summary on the tax break bonanza in the UK courtesy of Mrs Pork Markets
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers"

Please tell me this means something else in Britain.


Well at least it's a source of fiber and protein
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers"

Please tell me this means something else in Britain.


My guess was pencil erasers...but that's not really any better.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat your spotted dick kiddies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers"

Please tell me this means something else in Britain.


I think they mean these (rubber pencil erasers):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Glitchwerks: FTA:  Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers

...what?

Probably not condoms. Maybe pencil erasers? That's not really any better though


Ted Koppel said he made the mistake of calling erasers "rubbers" when he first started school in the States, coming from Merrie Olde
 
Tentacle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe the newly minted royalty can share their wealth a bit with the lower classes... how about cake?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Scottish kids, meanwhile, are enjoying their haggis and washing it down with Buckfast. Heard to exclaim "fook hue, coonts!" In a generally southward direction.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lots of folks going hungry in America, and have for decades. No need to warm up to a largely self-inflicted crisis in the UK when we've got a roaring crisis fire right here at home.

Mote, beam, all damned day.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And these are the thugs that make bank on this. Don't say 'think tank' or 'research group', call it like it is. Piracy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?


PM's only been on the job a couple of weeks. These things take time.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So it's like the US, then?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sephjnr: And these are the thugs that make bank on this. Don't say 'think tank' or 'research group', call it like it is. Piracy.

[Fark user image 599x531]


Yeah, I submitted a link from Massive Attack's Twitter account the other day that suggested that it might not be a good idea for the Chancellor of the Exchequer to be shorting the £, but it didn't get greened.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
right now, UK government bond yields are higher than Italy or Greece.

and despite the increasing yield the currency continues to fall.

not great!
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brenter! Brenter! Brenter!
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image 289x174]

Brexit!

Brexit cereal 

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x566]


There's very little meat in those istock watermarks.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Having spent time with poor kids in Africa...

Fark the first world. Such entitlement. Such i got mine, fark you attitudes. The first world has got nothing on the sense of community many of the people of Africa have; USA being the worst. The fresh beans, rice, plantains, and maize was also soooo good.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Children are so hungry that they are eating rubbers

...what?


Protects them from Spotted Dick.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have only pity for those two and their sad excuse of an existence.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just like America. The student has become the teacher.
 
