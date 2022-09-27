 Skip to content
Belgium to U.S.: "Um, you know that convicted terrorist we extradited to you? Well, would you mind sending him back to us, please? Oh, and while you're at it, give him this €100,000 we've been ordered to pay him, would you?"
    More: Unlikely, Al-Qaeda, Appeal, terrorist Nizar Trabelsi, Osama bin Laden, Belgian government, September 11 attacks, United States, Belgian state  
fatalvenom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Ahhhh Belgium, Germany's door-mat to France..."

Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That'll buy him at least a few hours worth of phone calls and a few dozen packages or ramen noodles in his US prison cell.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Trabelsi's lawyer Christophe Marchand said he was satisfied with Tuesday's court ruling, saying that "we are convinced that if Belgium sends a note to the U.S., it will be impossible to keep him in an American prison.""

LOL, wait you serious bro?
 
muphasta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ha ha ha ha ha!!
they sent a note the the US asking for the return of a terrorist? 

And they expect the US to do so?

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!

I'll stop laughing when I think of this when the US hands him over
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"we are convinced that if Belgium sends a note to the U.S., it will be impossible to keep him in an American prison."

Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: "Trabelsi's lawyer Christophe Marchand said he was satisfied with Tuesday's court ruling, saying that "we are convinced that if Belgium sends a note to the U.S., it will be impossible to keep him in an American prison.""

LOL, wait you serious bro?

LOL, wait you serious bro?


Just because they may not keep him in an American prison doesn't mean that they'll send him back.

Based on precedence, they are far more likely to shuffle him around to Guantanamo bay and them simply forget all about him instead.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

muphasta: ha ha ha ha ha!!
they sent a note the the US asking for the return of a terrorist? 

And they expect the US to do so?

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!

I'll stop laughing when I think of this when the US hands him over


I don't know. It's possible.

There have been actual murderers who have received fewer years than what this guy merely planned.

Sometimes you just have to let things go.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, wait, the guy was convicted of terrorism, and had ties to Al Qaeda, and the courts over there are saying that the Belgians, with whom we have extradition treaties, should not have extradited him to the US? And he should be paid?

Why?

The guy's a terrorist. fark him. And if he had a hand in 9/11, fark him harder.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's weird how terrorists, thieves, and traitors flee to the loving arms of the EU whenever they fark up - I'm surprised Trump hasn't yet purchased a castle in Belgium...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, so I'm not clear from reading the article: is Belgium saying his guilt (in Belgium) is not in question and rather just that because he completed his Belgian jailtime he should not have been extradited to face mystery punishment in the world's greatest freedom* factory?


"According to a report by a special envoy to the United Nations cited by local media, he is being kept in isolation, with no daylight in his cell and with artificial lights on 24 hours a day. "

Geez -- if that's true, that's pretty nasty.  I wonder if that means all the time for all 10 years here and ongoing, or just that there have been intermittent periods of that (e.g. for "enhanced interrogation").


*restrictions apply
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: So, wait, the guy was convicted of terrorism, and had ties to Al Qaeda, and the courts over there are saying that the Belgians, with whom we have extradition treaties, should not have extradited him to the US? And he should be paid?

Why?

The guy's a terrorist. fark him. And if he had a hand in 9/11, fark him harder.

Why?

The guy's a terrorist. fark him. And if he had a hand in 9/11, fark him harder.


I suspect it's because we have a hard-on for torture.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: So, wait, the guy was convicted of terrorism, and had ties to Al Qaeda, and the courts over there are saying that the Belgians, with whom we have extradition treaties, should not have extradited him to the US? And he should be paid?

Why?

Why?


I assume because he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and served those 10 years.

Extraditing him to USA seems odd. As if it was a convenient was of just getting rid of him.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I suspect it's because we have a hard-on for torture.


Yeah. I don't decide these things, of course, but if I did, I'd have been rethinking the whole extradition treaty thing with the US quite some time ago.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: "Trabelsi's lawyer Christophe Marchand said he was satisfied with Tuesday's court ruling, saying that "we are convinced that if Belgium sends a note to the U.S., it will be impossible to keep him in an American prison.""

LOL, wait you serious bro?

LOL, wait you serious bro?


They kind of have to talk like that with Human Rights cases, all of them do it.  Any victory at all, even a fairly irrelevant one is phrased as a mighty blow, mostly because you so rarely win any of them at all.  A symbolic victory is practically happy dance time - a real "We made them release prisoners that didn't need to be in there" is almost never unless it happens to coincide with other large groups seeing it as a good thing for them too and piling on
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Kit Fister: So, wait, the guy was convicted of terrorism, and had ties to Al Qaeda, and the courts over there are saying that the Belgians, with whom we have extradition treaties, should not have extradited him to the US? And he should be paid?

Why?

I assume because he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and served those 10 years.

Extraditing him to USA seems odd. As if it was a convenient was of just getting rid of him.


Counterpoint: paying him a bunch of money and turning him loose is going to do what, precisely, to deter him from going back to terrorism?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Excelsior: shuffle him around to Guantanamo bay


The article doesn't even have details of why the USA is holding him. No mention of any charges.
 
nigeman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wait, so I'm not clear from reading the article: is Belgium saying his guilt (in Belgium) is not in question and rather just that because he completed his Belgian jailtime he should not have been extradited to face mystery punishment in the world's greatest freedom* factory?


"According to a report by a special envoy to the United Nations cited by local media, he is being kept in isolation, with no daylight in his cell and with artificial lights on 24 hours a day. "

Geez -- if that's true, that's pretty nasty.  I wonder if that means all the time for all 10 years here and ongoing, or just that there have been intermittent periods of that (e.g. for "enhanced interrogation").


*restrictions apply


Look, it could be worse, he was meant to be the suicide bomber on the US embassy before he was arrested.
 
dywed88
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: So, wait, the guy was convicted of terrorism, and had ties to Al Qaeda, and the courts over there are saying that the Belgians, with whom we have extradited treaties, should not have extradited him to the US? And he should be paid?

Why?

The guy's a terrorist. fark him. And if he had a hand in 9/11, fark him harder.

Why?

The guy's a terrorist. fark him. And if he had a hand in 9/11, fark him harder.


The problem is that subjecting someone to the US "Justice System" is a human rights violation. And even terrorists have human rights in any half-decent country.

The US often has to make guarantees that they won't pursue certain penalties (namely execution), will not hold prisoners in certain facilities etc in order to extradite people.

For example the US had to guarantee Assange wouldn't be held at ADX Florence or be subjected to their solitary confinement processes for the UK to consider extradition.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: the courts over there are saying that the Belgians, with whom we have extradition treaties, should not have extradited him to the US? And he should be paid?

Why?

Why?


It isn't clear that he's been charged with anything in the USA. If he's not charged, there is no reason to extradite him.
 
nigeman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Kit Fister: the courts over there are saying that the Belgians, with whom we have extradition treaties, should not have extradited him to the US? And he should be paid?

Why?

It isn't clear that he's been charged with anything in the USA. If he's not charged, there is no reason to extradite him.


No he's wanted for crimes still. Belgium only convicted him for weapons offences, and being a member of a terrorist organisation. There is evidence that he was conspiring with Richard Reid, and probably other attacks, but of course it takes time to build these cases and he's not really suitable for bail.

So they have to hold him in prison. Now this information is rarely easy to obtain, and sometimes you find out about their involvement many years afterwards. It will surprise no one that terrorist organisations tend to shun transparency and openness, so evidence gathering takes time.

The Belgians just got him on the weapons charge which was the easy part.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nigeman: No he's wanted for crimes still. Belgium only convicted him for weapons offences, and being a member of a terrorist organisation. There is evidence that he was conspiring with Richard Reid, and probably other attacks, but of course it takes time to build these cases and he's not really suitable for bail.


Googling his name and I see the FBI announced he was charged in 2006. Indicted on charges then and per Wikipedia he was sent from Belgium to the USA in 2013 and is apparently languishing in the jail in DC ever since.

Indicted in 2006, extradited in 2013, and they still can't get the guy to trial? He's looking like a speedy trial judgement would dismiss his case with prejudice.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: It's weird how terrorists, thieves, and traitors flee to the loving arms of the EU whenever they fark up - I'm surprised Trump hasn't yet purchased a castle in Belgium...


We have extradition treaties with all of them.
 
dywed88
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nigeman: mrmopar5287: Kit Fister: the courts over there are saying that the Belgians, with whom we have extradition treaties, should not have extradited him to the US? And he should be paid?

Why?

It isn't clear that he's been charged with anything in the USA. If he's not charged, there is no reason to extradite him.

No he's wanted for crimes still. Belgium only convicted him for weapons offences, and being a member of a terrorist organisation. There is evidence that he was conspiring with Richard Reid, and probably other attacks, but of course it takes time to build these cases and he's not really suitable for bail.

So they have to hold him in prison. Now this information is rarely easy to obtain, and sometimes you find out about their involvement many years afterwards. It will surprise no one that terrorist organisations tend to shun transparency and openness, so evidence gathering takes time.

The Belgians just got him on the weapons charge which was the easy part.


Trabelsi has been in prisons since 2001. He has been in US custody since 2013.

If you can't build a case in 20 years, and have held a person, without trial for eight it is time to give up.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kit Fister: So, wait, the guy was convicted of terrorism, and had ties to Al Qaeda, and the courts over there are saying that the Belgians, with whom we have extradition treaties, should not have extradited him to the US? And he should be paid?

Why?

The guy's a terrorist. fark him. And if he had a hand in 9/11, fark him harder.

Why?

The guy's a terrorist. fark him. And if he had a hand in 9/11, fark him harder.


Well, the European Court of Human Rights told them not to extradite him and they did it anyway, probably because he didn't commit any crimes against the United States, he only planned to, which happened entirely on Belgian territory, so the US should have no jurisdiction or right to claim extradition.

As to whether he will be turned back over to them, I'd guess that depends on the text of the extradition treaty with them.
 
