(MSN)   The Great Pumpkin Rises...in price   (msn.com) divider line
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An increase of seventy-six cents is newsworthy? Are they out of their gourd?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I recommend everyone grow their own.

They can grown in most every area of the US except Death Valley, the deserty parts of Arizona and Nevada, and maybe Northern Minnesota.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm gonna take my own pumpkin this year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like no pumpkins for me this year, an exta .70 is going to crush my latte budget
 
dbaggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I recommend everyone grow their own.

They can grown in most every area of the US except Death Valley, the deserty parts of Arizona and Nevada, and maybe Northern Minnesota.


well, if you're growing your own food to be healthier and closer to nature, then you're a liberal asshole and I'm gonna roll coal in your lefty hippy face.

If you are growing your own food as a preparation for the collapse of society and the gun-loving rightwing daydream of self-sufficiency, then rock on brah!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I recommend everyone grow their own.

They can grown in most every area of the US except Death Valley, the deserty parts of Arizona and Nevada, and maybe Northern Minnesota.


Maybe but keeping the deer, chipmunks, and rabbits away from the plants takes some planning and work.
And of course this year was alternately very wet and very dry meaning not only watering but spraying all my squashes for leaf fungus.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having read the comments (and getting a very Tom Hardy Bane-y vibe) and then reading the comments here, I can only assume that people vapid enough to go for OMGZ0RZ PUMPKIN SPICE are going to withhold their enthusiasm over a few cents.

And if that is what it takes to kill pumpkin spice all the things, SOUNDS GOOD TO ME.
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We harvested four nice pumpkins from the little patch at my parents house. None of us planted them rather it was a squirrel that planted the seeds last Christmas while he was engorging himself on a pumpkin that was on the front porch.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Having read the comments (and getting a very Tom Hardy Bane-y vibe) and then reading the comments here, I can only assume that people vapid enough to go for OMGZ0RZ PUMPKIN SPICE are going to withhold their enthusiasm over a few cents.

And if that is what it takes to kill pumpkin spice all the things, SOUNDS GOOD TO ME.


Pumpkin spice is like Cthulhu - an eternal horror that at best lies sleeping in realms beyond the comprehension of humanity.  When the stars are right, it returns to spread madness, despair, and horror.  We can but hope we endure, and that what emerges is still recognizable as human.  Pray for us all

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know how we can fund more punkins!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I know how we can fund more punkins!

[Fark user image 425x536]


That is absolutely disgusting!
/should be 100 minutes, which more than an hour and a half
 
