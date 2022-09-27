 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Just a reminder that digital media has the permanency of a fart in the wind   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fortunately the internet has ample abilities to make sure the digitally shared content never goes away, regardless of the creator's wishes, for both good and bad.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't download shiat you buy.

/ I have a couple of books on Audible that something similar happened to. But...I had downloaded them prior to them getting unlisted.

// suck on that, Bezos
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Streaming media, not all digital media.  Blu-Rays and such are also digital, as are locally stored files.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This is what happens when you don't download shiat you buy.

/ I have a couple of books on Audible that something similar happened to. But...I had downloaded them prior to them getting unlisted.

// suck on that, Bezos


You can also download shiat that you didn't buy. According to my friend. You don't know them.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who would want to buy them?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So NFT's have the same value as DNRTFA?
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Fortunately the internet has ample abilities to make sure the digitally shared content never goes away, regardless of the creator's wishes, for both good and bad.


Clearly, subby is not familiar with the term cropdusting. Or the digital form of it which you mention.
 
0z79
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think my favorite Norse culture uses the phrase, "A fart in the Sahara."
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I stopped buying movies a few months into DVD. I had hundreds of VHS tapes, which ultimately ended up in the landfill. I started rebuilding my collection, then they started talking about HD DVD and/or Blu-ray, at which point my wife said he dumbass you realize in 10 years you'll be throwing all these DVDs away right? I will occasionally grab one if I see it for like five bucks somewhere, but overall we just have everything digital and if I lose it, I really don't care. There's probably less than 20 movies that I'll ever watch more than once or twice
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x962]


Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo edgy.
 
discrete unit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Silly consumer, you don't own anything. You just temporarily have the right to view and/or use a corporation's property.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Marvel Studios..."

And nothing of value was lost.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Publikwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x962]

Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo edgy.


Edgy? Maybe I've been using the word edgy wrong then.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: iheartscotch: This is what happens when you don't download shiat you buy.

/ I have a couple of books on Audible that something similar happened to. But...I had downloaded them prior to them getting unlisted.

// suck on that, Bezos

You can also download shiat that you didn't buy. According to my friend. You don't know them.


Audible has several thousand totally free books. Some of them are actually really good. And you can sample a series for longer than 5 minutes and not have to return the book.

/ some of them are REALLY not good too.

// my favorite books that were free at the time are: How to slay a Demon King in 10 easy steps, The Mystwick School of Musicraft and I did NOT give that Spider Super Human Intelligence.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Publikwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x962]

Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo edgy.


Shut up prole.  Consume!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: stoli n coke: Publikwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x962]

Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo edgy.

Edgy? Maybe I've been using the word edgy wrong then.


Anything a person doesn't like or disagrees with is "edgy".
And the edgiest thing is calling things edgy.
People will think you are really cool if you do.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x962]


I'm not into piracy, because I do believe in paying for the media I consume.

That said, the first thing I do after buying and downloading an ebook is to strip the DRM from the file and store a cleaned copy of it.

I'll be damned if books I've purchased suddenly become unreadable at some point in the future just because some company went under or stopped supporting that DRM scheme.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Laughs in Plex Server....
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
icons.iconarchive.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Publikwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x962]

Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo edgy.


Ummm I don't think that was supposed to be edgy.  They were simply pointing out that alternate sources for digital media still exist.

And honestly if the owners of said media don't want to make it available for purchase anywhere then I see nothing morally wrong with pirating it.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Disney vault is now virtual
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Begoggle: mongbiohazard: stoli n coke: Publikwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x962]

Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo edgy.

Edgy? Maybe I've been using the word edgy wrong then.

Anything a person doesn't like or disagrees with is "edgy".
And the edgiest thing is calling things edgy.
People will think you are really cool if you do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Edgier than the block of Bismuth on my desk?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I stopped buying movies a few months into DVD. I had hundreds of VHS tapes, which ultimately ended up in the landfill. I started rebuilding my collection, then they started talking about HD DVD and/or Blu-ray, at which point my wife said he dumbass you realize in 10 years you'll be throwing all these DVDs away right? I will occasionally grab one if I see it for like five bucks somewhere, but overall we just have everything digital and if I lose it, I really don't care. There's probably less than 20 movies that I'll ever watch more than once or twice


my VHS collection was over 20 cartons of tapes. ridiculous. i copied them over to DVD and sold out. have had multiple boxes of DVD back ups for years, never watched a single one.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember the frustration when Slayer fell off iTunes and the album I paid for became unavailable. 99¢ at a thrift store to make it mine for as long as a CD pastas.

/CDs have a half life of about 25 years
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Publikwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x962]

Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo edgy.


You don't even know.....
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/p6 chip in my butterzone laptop.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Begoggle: mongbiohazard: stoli n coke: Publikwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x962]

Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo edgy.

Edgy? Maybe I've been using the word edgy wrong then.

Anything a person doesn't like or disagrees with is "edgy".
And the edgiest thing is calling things edgy.
People will think you are really cool if you do.

[Fark user image image 425x318]Edgier than the block of Bismuth on my desk?


That's a nice sample.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SELLING two seasons of a show, (re)confirming to the user that they were PURCHASED, and then pulling the content over "licensing restrictions" is 100% FRAUD. It was labeled as a purchase, not listed/advertised as a time-limited rental.

/What are you going to do about it, consumer? Spend $$$$$ on a lawyer so you can maybe get a $10 voucher?
//Still think it is hilarious that the very first book that Amazon remote-deleted from their customer's Kindle eReaders in 2009 was George Orwell's "1984". (Supposedly it turned out that the digital publisher didn't actually own the rights to the material, hence the deletion. Thanks to the shiat storm of negative press it generated, Amazon ended up reinstating the book, threw in a free copy of Orwell's "Animal Farm" and added a $30 ebook credit to any user affected)
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glitchwerks: [Fark user image 520x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Excelsior: SELLING two seasons of a show, (re)confirming to the user that they were PURCHASED, and then pulling the content over "licensing restrictions" is 100% FRAUD. It was labeled as a purchase, not listed/advertised as a time-limited rental.

/What are you going to do about it, consumer? Spend $$$$$ on a lawyer so you can maybe get a $10 voucher?
//Still think it is hilarious that the very first book that Amazon remote-deleted from their customer's Kindle eReaders in 2009 was George Orwell's "1984". (Supposedly it turned out that the digital publisher didn't actually own the rights to the material, hence the deletion. Thanks to the shiat storm of negative press it generated, Amazon ended up reinstating the book, threw in a free copy of Orwell's "Animal Farm" and added a $30 ebook credit to any user affected)


You didn't purchase a copy of the film, you purchased a license to watch the film. I'm sure you read that on the end user license agreement. Sucks ass, but that's the way things are nowadays.

/Yarr harr fiddley dee
 
