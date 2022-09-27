 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   Houston announces changes to gun buyback program after smartass games the system by selling dozens of 3D-printed guns to the city during the initial event   (chron.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Whitney Houston, City, Houston, next buyback event, D-printed guns, New York City, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Gun  
•       •       •

144 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2022 at 8:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Make ghost guns illegal (in the name of safety you know) then but them. Seriously, printed guns can't possibly be as safe as those made by real gun makers.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd sell my gun back to the government, but I don't feel like supporting organized crime.  - Abraham Lincoln
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"the goal was not personal profit, but to send [Houston leaders] a message about spending $1 million tax dollars on something that has no evidence of any effect on crime."

So, of course, after you sent your message you gave back the money right?  Because that was not the point?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gun buybacks don't work (if your goal is to reduce crime/gun violence).


If your goal is to create a buffet of firearms for law enforcement to pick through for hidden gems, mission accomplished.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Make ghost guns illegal (in the name of safety you know) then but them. Seriously, printed guns can't possibly be as safe as those made by real gun makers.


They have a habit of exploding after a shot or two.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Houston man who sold the box of ghost guns back to the city during July's event told Fox 26 that "the goal was not personal profit, but to send [Houston leaders] a message about spending $1 million tax dollars on something that has no evidence of any effect on crime."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gun buy pack programs just give taxpayer money for people to sell junk guns worth nothing, and use it to buy real guns
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.