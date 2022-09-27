 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man fined $925 after using unregistered vehicle. Click to see photo of vehicle   (police.vic.gov.au) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Officers... was the beer still cold.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, the impound fees were for a different vehicle. The ticket for the unregistered vehicle is still stupid.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The cooler received the unregistered vehicle fine.

The towing fine was for a tricked-out pickup truck, with what sounds like a clearly-compensating lift-kit and lighting package.

What I'm confused about is how do you get fined for riding a vehicle on a dirt track.  If it's not on the road, does it need to be registered?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure all violent crimes have been investigated and solved.

Bored cops suck.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Slap one of these on each side of your "mobility cooler" before riding it to town.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
dailyturismo.comView Full Size

/read the article, posted it anyway
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like a successful revenue generating operation!  Everyone is much safer now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was impounded with towing costs of $1865

If Australia is anything like the US, I'm guessing that's for a two mile tow and ninety minutes in the impound lot.

/ yes, of course it's a farking racket
// yes, even when local government has to approve the fee amounts charged by the towing company
/// especially then
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In RTFA, I see that this is two different vehicles.  The one with the $900 fine was one.  The one with the $1800 impound fee was a truck with oversized tires and "less than legal" suspension.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"My vehicle is cooler than yours."
 
untoldforce
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I built a hovercraft back in high school and now I'm glad that I wasn't pulled over by the cops for an "unregistered vehicle"
 
