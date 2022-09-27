 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Darwin award contenders compete in Key West seawall Hurricane surf on live stream   (youtube.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who grew up on the coast in New England and loved watching the storms come in...I'm jealous. Just a little bit.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think any one has been "Darwined" killed at most SW point in US OCDmitter.
You get wet from a sea spray, it's perfectly fine....UNLESS YOU'RE A WITCH. ARE YOU A WITCH?
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OP never surfed?? They be fine
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice that it's only white people showing up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Notice that it's only white people showing up.


You know what that means.  Hope they locked their doors.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: As someone who grew up on the coast in New England and loved watching the storms come in...I'm jealous. Just a little bit.


Yep same here. Submitter sounds like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Notice that it's only white people showing up.


Well, duh...the black people are over in Bahama Village firing up oil can BBQ's for Jerk Chicekn.
https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/bahama-village

The worst you'll face there is a homeless hustler or a or an angry chicken. Either Way you can just beat them off.
 
There I Was [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No harm, no foul. Most likely those peeps are tourists with nothing better to do while they're stuck in KW during a storm. Since they don't have property concerns, let 'em get drenched and tell stories.

Me, on the other hand...the Southernmost Point is less than two miles from my house, and Ian's CPA to KW has shrunk from 155 NM down to just 55 NM. I'll handle the worrying-let these tourons be who they be.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Notice that it's only white people showing up.

Well, duh...the black people are over in Bahama Village firing up oil can BBQ's for Jerk Chicekn.
https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/bahama-village

The worst you'll face there is a homeless hustler or a or an angry chicken. Either Way you can just beat them off.


I think I'll try walking away from them before I resort to that.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I posted this in the hurricane thread about a half hour ago. That's pretty cut throat there subby. I should get 1/2 the green
 
rider_you_know [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I looked, some touron was holding his 3-4-year-old while his 5-6-year-old was standing next to him.  One rogue wave and wifey's taking a different picture.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Notice that it's only white people showing up.

Well, duh...the black people are over in Bahama Village firing up oil can BBQ's for Jerk Chicekn.
https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/bahama-village

The worst you'll face there is a homeless hustler or a or an angry chicken. Either Way you can just beat them off.


CSB speaking of beating off chickens in Key West, I saw a rooster jump up on a table at Only Wood pizza. The dude yanked off his baseball cap and began wailing on the rooster, chasing it all around the patio. All the rest of us were amused by the spectacle of a fat angry tourist flailing around with his hat and chasing a chicken around in circles.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was too slow to grab a screencap but some woman just came up and did a split in front of the southernmost sign. It would have been an amazing potential meme.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is Captain Tony's still OK? Yes? Carry on, then.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: optikeye: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Notice that it's only white people showing up.

Well, duh...the black people are over in Bahama Village firing up oil can BBQ's for Jerk Chicekn.
https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/bahama-village

The worst you'll face there is a homeless hustler or a or an angry chicken. Either Way you can just beat them off.

I think I'll try walking away from them before I resort to that.


Well, you apparently don't care for the 'local flavor' for travel to broaden your horizons.
You'd probably stay in the Embassy suites in France and go the omelet bar for the 'authentic' experience.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

optikeye: Jeebus Saves: optikeye: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Notice that it's only white people showing up.

Well, duh...the black people are over in Bahama Village firing up oil can BBQ's for Jerk Chicekn.
https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/bahama-village

The worst you'll face there is a homeless hustler or a or an angry chicken. Either Way you can just beat them off.

I think I'll try walking away from them before I resort to that.

Well, you apparently don't care for the 'local flavor' for travel to broaden your horizons.
You'd probably stay in the Embassy suites in France and go the omelet bar for the 'authentic' experience.


That is one kick-ass omelet bar in all fairness.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I was too slow to grab a screencap but some woman just came up and did a split in front of the southernmost sign. It would have been an amazing potential meme.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rider_you_know: When I looked, some touron was holding his 3-4-year-old while his 5-6-year-old was standing next to him.  One rogue wave and wifey's taking a different picture.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tide is now falling. Tonight at 11 pm is the highest.
 
