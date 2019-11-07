 Skip to content
(Twitter) Weeners So as Ian was bearing down on America's Wang, there was Fox News' weather team, drawing this big, veiny, triumphant bastard
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
moondigger
1 hour ago  
"Forecast Track Uncertainty."

Right.
 
emersonbiggins
1 hour ago  
Oblig.

Fark user image
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  
I can't make myself look, but does Fox Weather go as batshirt insane as the rest of their "news"?  I'm picturing weather reports dedicated to denying rebutting climate change, coverage of late season snows as "proof", etc.
 
FarkingSmurf
1 hour ago  
That's what you call a Caribbean Tickler at the end.
 
JimmySlicings
1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fox: News by old people with old people for old people.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  
I forgot Brian Norcross got hired by them.

He knows his shiat when it comes to hurricanes. Obviously doesn't know when he's accidentally drawing something phallic though.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The European Model makes more... WHAT?

AUGHH!  God dammit!

/more penis?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Nick el Ass
1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gyorg
1 hour ago  
All joking aside, the switch to the spaghetti plots will significantly improve folks' understanding of their risk I've the initial weirdness and trying problems are past. No more "it's going exactly here and will get wider" charts.
 
Harry Wagstaff
1 hour ago  
Dick jokes are so immature...
 
marckx
1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
1 hour ago  
The way he looks back and blinks, he knows what he's done but it's too late.
 
Jesterling
1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
1 hour ago  
Well to be fair, the trump-model shows Ian tracking in a more mushroom type shape.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

marckx: [static01.nyt.com image 600x400]


Oh, look- a dick.  Holding a weather map.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

gyorg: All joking aside, the switch to the spaghetti plots will significantly improve folks' understanding of their risk I've the initial weirdness and trying problems are past. No more "it's going exactly here and will get wider" charts.


I just go off the Euro Model, as this storm once again proves the GFS/American model is trash. Especially a few days ago when it was predicting it would make landfall near Tallahassee.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
Hurricanes are a liberal hoax.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Hurricanes are a liberal hoax.


Sue the crisis wind generators.
 
AtomPeepers
54 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Life is Austin Powers now...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
53 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Dick jokes are so immature...


Ayup, username checks out.

/low-hanging fruit, as it were.
 
Solty Dog
50 minutes ago  
Weather forecasters have to make things interesting to make up for the fact they just talk about the weather.
 
Begoggle
46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Fox: News by oldrich people with olddeplorable people for oldbrainwashed people.


FTFY
 
Driver [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
King Something
40 minutes ago  
CLARKSON!!!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
32 minutes ago  
Every time I think I've made steps in my maturity, Fark posts a dick joke, I laugh my ass off, I show my wife, she shakes her head in disappointment, and I realize I'm stuck in a 13 year old mentality.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Every time I think I've made steps in my maturity, Fark posts a dick joke, I laugh my ass off, I show my wife, she shakes her head in disappointment, and I realize I'm stuck in a 13 year old mentality.


It's a long, hard struggle, life is.  Just when you think you've got it by the balls, you get a swelled head from being able to handle things.  You get so tired you're limp from exhaustion.  You end up with a reputation of being all wet!
 
BunchaRubes
24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: gyorg: All joking aside, the switch to the spaghetti plots will significantly improve folks' understanding of their risk I've the initial weirdness and trying problems are past. No more "it's going exactly here and will get wider" charts.

I just go off the Euro Model, as this storm once again proves the GFS/American model is trash. Especially a few days ago when it was predicting it would make landfall near Tallahassee.


Depends on which year.  Last year GFS was better.

https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2022/06/the-most-reliable-hurricane-models-based-on-their-2021-performance/
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
22 minutes ago  
And how this will the fault of Hunter Biden's laptop?

TFG stopped the Obama weather app by thinking about it.  No storms during hise four long, painful years.  Nope. No storms.  Who's boat it this?  Enjoy the Bounty that is America, mi amigos
 
cyberspacedout
20 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's gonna be pissing rain down there.

Humidity might be high, making it all hot and sticky.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  
Oh, btw, Triumphant Bastard is the name of my Sex Pistols/Steely Dan mashup cover band.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Every time I think I've made steps in my maturity, Fark posts a dick joke, I laugh my ass off, I show my wife, she shakes her head in disappointment, and I realize I'm stuck in a 13 year old mentality.


Welcome to Fark.

Also: Penis.
 
Tom-Servo
14 minutes ago  
That looks like just a slightly more complex spaghetti model. I guess some people will see a meat-whistle in just about anything.
 
Dodo David
12 minutes ago  
The forecast track might not be certain, but the urinary tract should be.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
